Former NKY Chamber president dies
A former president of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce died this week following a battle with cancer. Gary Toebben, 74, died Tuesday in Kansas, according to a blog post from his wife, Janice Toebben. Toebben led the NKY Chamber from 1999 to 2006 before taking over as leader of...
Inside LINK: Why our ads are different
Inside LINK is a weekly column from our CEO, Lacy Starling. If you have questions you’d like Lacy to answer, email her at [email protected]. I don’t think it’s news to anyone (pun intended) that what we’re doing at LINK has to be paid for somehow. Since we don’t have a paywall, we have to do that through donations to the NKY Community Journalism Fund, and advertising on the site.
