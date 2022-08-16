ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

cbs12.com

Neighborhood complaints lead to warrants and drug arrests in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Complaints from neighbors about narcotics near their homes led to search warrants and drug arrests in Fort Pierce. Police arrested Andraius Grant, 43, after a search warrant on a home on North 13th Street. He's charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, cocaine manufacturing within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
FORT PIERCE, FL
veronews.com

Crime Blotter: Aug. 17

Kenneth Jerome Holmes II, 24, of the 1500 block of 15th Circle, Vero Beach; Status: Released Thursday on $20,500 bond; Charge(s): felony fleeing and eluding, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana under 20 grams. Timothy Patrick Sposato, 44, Vero Beach; Status: Held on $2,500 bond; Charge(s): driving with...
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Woman charged with trafficking methamphetamine

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 59-year-old woman was jailed after deputies found more than 70 grams of methamphetamine hidden in her purse during a traffic stop Tuesday, officials said. Bridges Avery Grossi, of the 7300 block of 20th Street, Vero Beach, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Grossi was held...
VERO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Wrong-way crash injures 3, shuts down I-95 South in Martin County

Three people were injured in a wrong-way crash on I-95 South in Martin County Saturday afternoon. According to Martin County Fire Rescue, the crash happened near mile marker 90 when a driver heading northbound in the southbound lanes collided with another vehicle. Three people were transported to a trauma hospital.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WESH

Entire Melbourne Village police force resigns, mayor says

MELBOURNE VILLAGE, Fla. — The mayor and city attorney say the entire Melbourne Village Police Department is resigning effective Friday. The department consists of four full-time officers, including the chief and two reserve officers. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office will respond to calls within the town until a contract...
MELBOURNE VILLAGE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Entire Florida police department quits in this small town

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The entire police department that serves a small Central Florida town has quit, officials announced Thursday in a news release. The Town of Melbourne Village confirmed the six members of the Melbourne Village Police Department submitted their resignations on Monday, with most of the resignations effective on Friday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Robocall says 'glitch' causing false alerts for Palm Beach County schools

The School District of Palm Beach County said Friday a "technical glitch" in its security system caused "false alerts" to be sent out to families. "Because of a technical glitch in the Safer Watch security system, false alerts are being sent to district facilities," the district said in a robocall to parents and guardians around 8:30 a.m.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

