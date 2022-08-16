Read full article on original website
Using her mother's support as inspiration, a Florida high school girl wins the Google Doodle competitionTechnology JournalStuart, FL
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity receives a $30, 000 grant from Wells Fargo to help build 2 homes in St. Lucie CountyK2 Photo MarketingSaint Lucie County, FL
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity welcomes home the Martin familyK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of DirectorsK2 Photo MarketingFlorida State
cbs12.com
Neighborhood complaints lead to warrants and drug arrests in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Complaints from neighbors about narcotics near their homes led to search warrants and drug arrests in Fort Pierce. Police arrested Andraius Grant, 43, after a search warrant on a home on North 13th Street. He's charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, cocaine manufacturing within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: Aug. 17
Kenneth Jerome Holmes II, 24, of the 1500 block of 15th Circle, Vero Beach; Status: Released Thursday on $20,500 bond; Charge(s): felony fleeing and eluding, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana under 20 grams. Timothy Patrick Sposato, 44, Vero Beach; Status: Held on $2,500 bond; Charge(s): driving with...
cbs12.com
Fraud suspect booked, driver in Wellington school bus crash tentatively identified
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says it has tentatively identified the driver of a car that slammed into the back of a school bus in Wellington. And the one person arrested after the crash, a suspect in a fraud case, is now...
Fundraiser held for family of FWC investigator killed in wrong-way crash
A fundraiser for the wife and two young children of Florida Wildlife Conservation Senior Investigator Kyle Patterson was held Saturday at the Okeechobee Agricultural Civic Center.
cw34.com
Arrested twice after traffic stops, and he wasn't even driving both times
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Sometimes it's the little things that'll get someone in trouble. This defendant was arrested in what started as a traffic stop, and he wasn't even driving. If only police officers hadn't seen him throw out a bag of pot. If only he had...
veronews.com
Woman charged with trafficking methamphetamine
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 59-year-old woman was jailed after deputies found more than 70 grams of methamphetamine hidden in her purse during a traffic stop Tuesday, officials said. Bridges Avery Grossi, of the 7300 block of 20th Street, Vero Beach, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Grossi was held...
WPBF News 25
Suspect arrested for impersonating an Indian River County officer; victims sought
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities need the public's help locating victims who have been approached by a suspect who impersonated himself as a law enforcement officer. Eric Irizarry, of Vero Beach, made the Indian River County Sheriff's Office aware that he pulled over vehicles. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage...
Man warns beachgoers after thief steals credit cards, goes on shopping spree
A Lake Worth Beach woman was arrested after stealing IDs, credit cards, cash and cellphones from people at the beach while they were swimming in the ocean, deputies say. Justin Greer was one of them.
wflx.com
Wrong-way crash injures 3, shuts down I-95 South in Martin County
Three people were injured in a wrong-way crash on I-95 South in Martin County Saturday afternoon. According to Martin County Fire Rescue, the crash happened near mile marker 90 when a driver heading northbound in the southbound lanes collided with another vehicle. Three people were transported to a trauma hospital.
WESH
Entire Melbourne Village police force resigns, mayor says
MELBOURNE VILLAGE, Fla. — The mayor and city attorney say the entire Melbourne Village Police Department is resigning effective Friday. The department consists of four full-time officers, including the chief and two reserve officers. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office will respond to calls within the town until a contract...
Hazmat, bomb squad investigate suspicious package in west Boynton Beach
Multiple Palm Beach County agencies on Tuesday are investigating a suspicious package in a west Boynton Beach community after the homeowners complained of feeling sick.
fox35orlando.com
Entire Florida police department quits in this small town
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The entire police department that serves a small Central Florida town has quit, officials announced Thursday in a news release. The Town of Melbourne Village confirmed the six members of the Melbourne Village Police Department submitted their resignations on Monday, with most of the resignations effective on Friday.
2 women killed in head-on collision on Martin Highway
Two women have been killed in a head-on collision on Martin Highway in western Martin County. Both women were from Okeechobee.
1 dead in hit-and-run crash between golf cart, vehicle on Blue Heron Bridge
Riviera Beach police said at least one person died in a hit-and-run crash between a golf cart and vehicle on the Blue Heron Bridge.
Mysterious Letter Leaves Florida Family Violently Coughing
'She opened it up and started feeling sick.'
Video shows arrest of Florida sheriff’s son
Body camera video taken during the arrest of Orange County Sheriff John Mina's son, Chase, was obtained by News Channel 8 Tuesday after deputies reportedly found him asleep behind the wheel with two open beers.
Police to shut down stretch of Blue Heron Bridge in hit-and-run investigation
New details came out Wednesday about Troy Lowry, the man who lost his life in a hit-and-run golf cart crash early Tuesday on the Blue Heron Bridge in Riviera Beach.
cbs12.com
Yacht equipment salesman charged with defrauding over $100K from customers
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A yacht equipment salesman from Palm Beach Gardens is accused of defrauding his customers of over a $100,000, using COVID as an excuse for equipment delays. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 37-year-old Blake Hasson told customers of the Palm City Yachts on SE...
wflx.com
Robocall says 'glitch' causing false alerts for Palm Beach County schools
The School District of Palm Beach County said Friday a "technical glitch" in its security system caused "false alerts" to be sent out to families. "Because of a technical glitch in the Safer Watch security system, false alerts are being sent to district facilities," the district said in a robocall to parents and guardians around 8:30 a.m.
