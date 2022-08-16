ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

numberfire.com

Gio Urshela sent to Minnesota's bench on Saturday

Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Urshela will take a seat after Jose Miranda was moved to third base, Byron Buxton was named Saturday's designated hitter, and Nick Gordon was positioned in center field. Per Baseball Savant on 286 batted balls...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Travis d'Arnaud not in Braves' Saturday lineup

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. d'Arnaud is being replaced behind the plate by William Contreras versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. In 308 plate appearances this season, d'Arnaud has a .259 batting average with a .759 OPS, 12 home runs,...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Michael Chavis moving to Pirates' bench Thursday

Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Josh Winckowski and the Boston Red Sox. Bligh Madris will take over on first base for Chavis while Ben Gamel serves as the Pirates' designated hitter. Greg Allen will be in right field while Tucupita Marcano makes a start in left field and leads off the order.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner kept off Cardinals' Thursday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Yadier Molina will catch for Adam Wainwright and bat eighth. Molina has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

William Contreras on Braves' bench Thursday

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets. Travis d'Arnaud will start at catcher and hit fifth. d'Arnaud has a $2,900 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.2 FanDuel points. Per...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Mets' Tyler Naquin batting seventh on Friday

New York Mets outfielder Tyler Naquin is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Naquin will start in left field on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Aaron Nola and the Phillies. Mark Canha moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Naquin for 10.7 FanDuel points...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Randal Grichuk batting cleanup for Rockies on Friday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is starting in Friday's contest against the San Francisco Giants. Grichuk will man right field after Charlie Blackmon was held on the bench with a hamstring injury. In a matchup versus left-hander Alex Wood, our models project Grichuk to score 11.3 FanDuel points at the...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday afternoon

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. DeJong will take a day to regroup after going 0-for-11 with seven strikeouts over the last three games. Tommy Edman will start at shortstop and hit ninth in Thursday's finale.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Eric Hosmer held out for Red Sox on Thursday

Boston Red Sox first baseman Eric Hosmer is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Red Sox appear to be giving Hosmer a routine breather. Bobby Dalbec will take over on first base and bat eighth. Dalbec is numberFire's...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Albert Almora Jr. left on Cincinnati's bench on Saturday

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Albert Almora Jr. is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Almora Jr. will take a break after Nick Senzel was shifted to center field and Donovan Solano was announced as Cincinnati's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 169 batted balls this season, Almora Jr....
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Kyle Stowers sitting Saturday for Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Kyle Stowers is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Stowers is being replaced in right field by Anthony Santander versus Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. In 13 plate appearances this season, Stowers has a .250 batting average with a...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Twins starting Nick Gordon in center field on Saturday

Minnesota Twins utility-man Nick Gordon is batting seventh in Saturday's contest against the Texas Rangers. Gordon will patrol center field after Byron Buxton was picked as Saturday's designated hitter, Jose Miranda was shifted to third base, and Gio Urshela was benched. In a matchup against Rangers' right-hander Glenn Otto, our...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Aristides Aquino sitting for Reds on Friday

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Aquino will move to the bench on Friday with TJ Friedl starting in left field. Friedl will bat seventh versus right-hander Bryse Wilson and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Friedl for 7.8...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Max Muncy hitting sixth in Dodgers' Saturday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is starting in Saturday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Muncy will operate second base after Gavin Lux was left on the bench against Marlins' lefty Braxton Garrett. numberFire's models project Muncy to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,400.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

J.D. Davis hitting in fifth spot for Giants on Saturday night

San Francisco Giants third baseman J.D. Davis is starting in Saturday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Davis will man third base after Evan Longoria was rested in Coors Field on Saturday night. In a matchup versus right-hander Ryan Feltner, our models project Davis to score 12.1 FanDuel points at the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Gary Sanchez behind the plate on Saturday

Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Sanchez will catch at home after Sandy Leon was given a breather on Saturday night. In a righty versus righty matchup against Glenn Otto, our models project Sanchez to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Jorge Alfaro sitting Saturday night for San Diego

San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Alfaro is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Nola versus Nationals starter Josiah Gray. In 246 plate appearances this season, Alfaro has a .261 batting average with a .705...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Luke Maile catching for Guardians on Saturday

Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Chicago White Sox. Maile will start behind the plate after Austin Hedges was rested at home versus Chicago's right-hander Johnny Cueto. numberFire's models project Maile to score 7.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
CLEVELAND, OH

