wdrb.com
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife looking to hire conservation officers in multiple counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is looking for new employees. The department wants to fill conservation officer positions in multiple counties. The application period opens Sept. 1, and applicants must be at least 21 years old and have a valid driver's license. Selected...
New Study Named Kentucky One of the Worst States To Live in
A new study just ranked the best states to live in, and the results weren't too favorable for Kentucky. I have spent a lot of time in the state of Kentucky. Whether it be to visit family or living in Murray during my time in college (go Racers), I have had some great experiences in the state. On top of all of that, living in southern Indiana, right along the Kentucky border, I've crossed the Ohio River to go into Henderson and Owensboro my whole life. This might get me a little flack, but aside from despising the University of Kentucky (sorry Wildcat fans), I honestly can't say too much negative about the state of Kentucky.
wnky.com
Burger voted best in Kentucky can be found in Hart County
HORSE CAVE, Ky. – A family-owned diner in Horse Cave just received an award from Kentucky Living for #1 hamburger in the state. In an interview with News 40, owner of 5 Broke Girls, Jackie Kulaga, said they’ve only been open a little less than four years. The award came to her as a surprise, as she is a Texas native. Coming from Fort Worth, Kulaga had not yet heard of Kentucky Living but was very appreciative of the award. Kulaga, who runs the restaurant alongside her two daughters and granddaughters, says she attributes their success to everything coming from their kitchen being “made with love.”
WTAP
2022 Football Frenzy Week 1 Recap
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Football season has returned to the Mid-Ohio Valley for the 2022 season, and Ohio high schools kicked off their regular season this weekend. In a game featuring Washington County rivals, the Warren Warriors shut out the Belpre Golden Eagles 62-0. Running back Landon Fairbanks rushed seven times, and registered 109 yards and four touchdowns.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Humane Society urges adoptions to help animals affected by eastern Kentucky floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When a natural disaster happens, it’s not just people who get displaced, pets do, too. So when the floods hit eastern Kentucky at the end of July, the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) went down to help clear animal shelters. However, they weren’t picking up animals...
WTAP
Wood Co. Commission president, Blair Couch to get open heart surgery
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Commission president, Blair Couch will be missing some time from county commission to go under the knife. The county official will be receiving open heart surgery within the next few weeks. Couch found out his surgery status after getting a calcium CT scan at...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Man sought by police taken into custody Friday
BELPRE — A man who left a hospital while awaiting a mental health evaluation, prompting a search by law enforcement, was taken into custody Friday morning. The 26-year-old Reedsville man was brought to Marietta Memorial Hospital’s Belpre campus by a Meigs County sheriff’s deputy Thursday and left that location, said Chief Deputy Mark Warden, with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. A court had ordered the evaluation, but he was not arrested and was not in custody at the time, he said.
wchstv.com
Seventeen new COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; hospitalizations rise
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Seventeen new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia and hospitalizations increased by 36 patients, state officials said. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths Wednesday in a news release:. an 89-year-old man from Putnam County. a 76-year-old woman...
WTAP
Hocking County accident under investigation
ATHENS, OH. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened Thursday in Hocking County. It happened on US 33 near SR-374 just after 11:30 p.m. on August 18. Troopers said Arthur William Harris, 74, of Columbus, Ohio, was driving eastbound when he struck a truck...
Why Kentucky could feel more like Death Valley over the next 30 years
According to a new study, Kentucky is among the U.S. states that could see heat indices above 125 degrees by 2053.
gonomad.com
Kentucky’s Natural Bridge by Motorcycle
Above It All on the Natural Bridge in Eastern Kentucky. Campsite A40 turns out to be one of the most secluded in the whole campground, and required me to ride my Ninja 400 offroad briefly, across treacherous ruts and slippery rotting leaves. No one else was around, and while the...
WTAP
Dredging at Mountwood Park is finished
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The dredging at Mountwood Park’s lake is complete. After over two weeks, and being delayed a few more days because of the rain, the dredging process is complete. Wood County parks director, Jeremy Cross says that the dredging got rid of tons of sediment...
Dissolved Henderson, West Virginia community’s finances under investigation
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An investigation is underway for any potential misconduct by former leaders of a town that was dissolved in Mason County. The West Virginia State Auditor’s office confirms that the search is happening in the former town buildings in the community of Henderson. The Mason County Commission dissolved the town following […]
West Virginia newlyweds lose everything in Kanawha Co. flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Just back from their honeymoon, newlyweds Hunter and Brooksanna McGary were ready to start their new life together. “We just renovated and moved in four months ago and just got married, and we put all our savings into renovating the house, and then you just blinked and … ” said […]
wvxu.org
Kentucky part of ‘extreme heat belt’ growing in the middle of U.S.
Parts of Kentucky are likely to face days when the heat index reaches 125 degrees or more over the next three decades. A new study from the climate nonprofit research group First Street Foundation finds that Kentucky is likely to become part of an “extreme heat belt” concentrated in the middle of the country.
wdrb.com
Kentucky animal shelter struggling to house all its surrendered pets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employees of a Kentucky animal shelter said it can't keep up with the number of surrendered pets. At least two people looking to drop off animals at the Lincoln County Animal Shelter were recently turned away. The 43 kennels are full, and most of the pets were surrendered by their owners.
Art Lander’s Outdoors: Squirrel season, the first on Kentucky’s fall hunting calendar, opens Aug. 20
Kentucky’s fall squirrel season, a 191-day split season that kicks off the calendar of fall hunting, opens by regulation on the third Saturday each August. The 2022-2023 season dates are Saturday, Aug. 20 through Nov. 11. Then the season re-opens Nov. 14, and runs through Feb. 28, 2023. The...
Vinton County, Ohio man killed in Hocking County crash
HOCKING COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 19-year-old from Vinton County was killed in a vehicle crash in Hocking County, Ohio early this morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 on State Route 93 near milepost 1 in Washington Township. Troopers say the victim, identified […]
Kentucky author raising money for flood-ravaged libraries
A Kentucky author who writes books inspired by Eastern Kentucky is working on her next project: raising money for public libraries destroyed in the flooding.
WTAP
Police looking for man that escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre campus
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital’s Belpre campus. Travis Williams ran off before getting a psych evaluation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office drone team, Belpre Police and a police dog are looking around 1850 State Route 618 to try and find him.
