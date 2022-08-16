ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, WV

New Study Named Kentucky One of the Worst States To Live in

A new study just ranked the best states to live in, and the results weren't too favorable for Kentucky. I have spent a lot of time in the state of Kentucky. Whether it be to visit family or living in Murray during my time in college (go Racers), I have had some great experiences in the state. On top of all of that, living in southern Indiana, right along the Kentucky border, I've crossed the Ohio River to go into Henderson and Owensboro my whole life. This might get me a little flack, but aside from despising the University of Kentucky (sorry Wildcat fans), I honestly can't say too much negative about the state of Kentucky.
Burger voted best in Kentucky can be found in Hart County

HORSE CAVE, Ky. – A family-owned diner in Horse Cave just received an award from Kentucky Living for #1 hamburger in the state. In an interview with News 40, owner of 5 Broke Girls, Jackie Kulaga, said they’ve only been open a little less than four years. The award came to her as a surprise, as she is a Texas native. Coming from Fort Worth, Kulaga had not yet heard of Kentucky Living but was very appreciative of the award. Kulaga, who runs the restaurant alongside her two daughters and granddaughters, says she attributes their success to everything coming from their kitchen being “made with love.”
2022 Football Frenzy Week 1 Recap

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Football season has returned to the Mid-Ohio Valley for the 2022 season, and Ohio high schools kicked off their regular season this weekend. In a game featuring Washington County rivals, the Warren Warriors shut out the Belpre Golden Eagles 62-0. Running back Landon Fairbanks rushed seven times, and registered 109 yards and four touchdowns.
Wood Co. Commission president, Blair Couch to get open heart surgery

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Commission president, Blair Couch will be missing some time from county commission to go under the knife. The county official will be receiving open heart surgery within the next few weeks. Couch found out his surgery status after getting a calcium CT scan at...
Man sought by police taken into custody Friday

BELPRE — A man who left a hospital while awaiting a mental health evaluation, prompting a search by law enforcement, was taken into custody Friday morning. The 26-year-old Reedsville man was brought to Marietta Memorial Hospital’s Belpre campus by a Meigs County sheriff’s deputy Thursday and left that location, said Chief Deputy Mark Warden, with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. A court had ordered the evaluation, but he was not arrested and was not in custody at the time, he said.
Seventeen new COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; hospitalizations rise

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Seventeen new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia and hospitalizations increased by 36 patients, state officials said. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths Wednesday in a news release:. an 89-year-old man from Putnam County. a 76-year-old woman...
Hocking County accident under investigation

ATHENS, OH. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened Thursday in Hocking County. It happened on US 33 near SR-374 just after 11:30 p.m. on August 18. Troopers said Arthur William Harris, 74, of Columbus, Ohio, was driving eastbound when he struck a truck...
Kentucky’s Natural Bridge by Motorcycle

Above It All on the Natural Bridge in Eastern Kentucky. Campsite A40 turns out to be one of the most secluded in the whole campground, and required me to ride my Ninja 400 offroad briefly, across treacherous ruts and slippery rotting leaves. No one else was around, and while the...
Dredging at Mountwood Park is finished

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The dredging at Mountwood Park’s lake is complete. After over two weeks, and being delayed a few more days because of the rain, the dredging process is complete. Wood County parks director, Jeremy Cross says that the dredging got rid of tons of sediment...
Kentucky part of ‘extreme heat belt’ growing in the middle of U.S.

Parts of Kentucky are likely to face days when the heat index reaches 125 degrees or more over the next three decades. A new study from the climate nonprofit research group First Street Foundation finds that Kentucky is likely to become part of an “extreme heat belt” concentrated in the middle of the country.
Vinton County, Ohio man killed in Hocking County crash

HOCKING COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 19-year-old from Vinton County was killed in a vehicle crash in Hocking County, Ohio early this morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 on State Route 93 near milepost 1 in Washington Township. Troopers say the victim, identified […]
Police looking for man that escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre campus

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital’s Belpre campus. Travis Williams ran off before getting a psych evaluation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office drone team, Belpre Police and a police dog are looking around 1850 State Route 618 to try and find him.
BELPRE, OH

