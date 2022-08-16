Washington Nationals outfielder Lane Thomas has been added to the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Thomas was originally slated to begin Saturday's contest on the bench. However, Luke Voit has been scratched from the lineup. As a result, Thomas is back in, starting in right field and batting seventh in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 HOURS AGO