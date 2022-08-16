ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

CBS Baltimore

Judge talks rising violence at consent decree hearing, BPD provides $5k new recruitment bonus,

BALTIMORE -- At an oversight hearing for the Baltimore police consent decree, Judge James Bredar said violence in the city "does remain at an appalling an unacceptable level" while he praised BPD's leadership as the most stable in a decade. "While there's a long way to go, I'm confident the city will get there provided they stay the course," Judge Bredar said.He also acknowledged there will be changes coming to the state's attorney's office after Marilyn Mosby lost her primary bid for re-election, and he noted the new top prosecutor will be re-evaluating policies including the current policy not to...
foxbaltimore.com

Violence in Federal Hill prompts additional patrols

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City police promised beef up patrols in the Federal Hill community after a series of fights broke out in the middle of the street. Last weekend, a brawl at Charles and Cross Streets alarmed many of the longtime residents in the community. "People can't go down...
WBAL Radio

Theft charges dropped against Baltimore City Schools Resource Officer

Theft charges were dropped against a Baltimore City Schools Resource Officer accused of stealing diesel fuel from a Millersville truck stop. Xavier Harper, 32, was one of four men charged in May with stealing 750 gallons of diesel fuel. The Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office dropped charges against Harper, citing a lack of evidence.
foxbaltimore.com

Councilman says added patrols expected in Federal Hill after violent weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Councilman whose district includes Federal Hill says Baltimore City Police Department responded to his call for increased patrols in the area, following a large fight in the street last weekend. According to Councilman Eric Costello, BPD assured him; “There will be significant increased deployment with...
foxbaltimore.com

Man wounded in afternoon shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot Saturday afternoon. Preliminary reports say a man in his 30s was injured near Towanda Avenue at about 2 p.m. This is a developing story, stay with FOX45 for updates.
foxbaltimore.com

Repeat offender back behind bars, charged with attempted 1st degree murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A repeat offender is back behind bars after Baltimore City police arrested the suspect for attempted murder. According to police, officers arrested 45-year-old Nicole Jackson, also known as Prince Jackson, in reference to a shooting on August 18th near North Rose Street. Police said just after...
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore man gets 40-year sentence in deadly downtown beating

BALTIMORE -- A 33-year-old Baltimore man was sentenced to 40 years in prison this week after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in the beating death of another man outside of a downtown convenience store, authorities said Thursday.Alante Batson received a life sentence with all but 40 years suspended, according to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office, meaning he will only serve 40 years in prison. His prison sentence will be followed by five years of probation.The conviction and sentence stem from the killing of Dionte Green, who died in December 2020, about a week after he was beaten unconscious near...
weaa.org

Baltimore Police Offer $5,000 Signing Bonus

(Baltimore, MD) -- As the Baltimore City Police Department faces staffing shortages, it is looking at ways to attract and retain officers to the force. The department is now offering a recruitment and retention incentive. The BPD is offering a $5,000 signing bonus as well as assistance with housing for...
mocoshow.com

Former Maryland MVA Employee Sentenced to Federal Prison for Providing Fraudulent Driver’s Licenses to Applicants Who Paid a Fee

Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Marion Rose Payne, age 55, of Harwood, Maryland, on August 15, 2022, to 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to produce and transfer identification documents without lawful authority, specifically, Maryland driver’s licenses. Judge Chuang also ordered Payne to forfeit $25,000, which constitutes the proceeds of Payne’s participation in the criminal conspiracy.
CBS Baltimore

Prince George's County police seek suspect in fatal mall food court shooting

BALTIMORE -- Prince George's County police released images of a man they say is a suspect in Thursday's fatal shooting inside the food court at the Mall at Prince George's.Hyattsville resident Darrion Herring, 20, was killed, police said.Officers responded to the mall in 3500 block of East-West Highway on Thursday about 4 p.m. for a report of a shooting.Herring was found in the food court suffering from gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at he scene.Police have said they do not believe this was a "random act."Anyone with information on suspect is urged to call detectives at 301-516-2512.A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment, police said.
HYATTSVILLE, MD

