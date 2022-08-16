BALTIMORE -- At an oversight hearing for the Baltimore police consent decree, Judge James Bredar said violence in the city "does remain at an appalling an unacceptable level" while he praised BPD's leadership as the most stable in a decade. "While there's a long way to go, I'm confident the city will get there provided they stay the course," Judge Bredar said.He also acknowledged there will be changes coming to the state's attorney's office after Marilyn Mosby lost her primary bid for re-election, and he noted the new top prosecutor will be re-evaluating policies including the current policy not to...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO