Read full article on original website
Related
kptv.com
Police track shooting suspect from Vancouver to Auburn by aircraft
AUBURN Wash. (KPTV) - Police tracked a man suspected of brandishing a weapon at drivers in Vancouver, Wash. roughly 150 miles before arresting him in Auburn, Wash. on Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol. Shortly after noon, police received several calls about a driver in a Toyota Camry on...
KXL
Oregon Man Faces Federal Charges After Alleged Casino Robbery And Officer-Involved-Shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon man is facing federal charges for allegedly robbing the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at gunpoint Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said Javier Francisco Vigil was charged with committing a Hobbs Act robbery and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
KGW
Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
clayconews.com
New form of Deadly Fentanyl found and Seized in Multnomah County, Oregon
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is reporting that during a recent search warrant, Multnomah County Special Investigations Unit (SIU) deputies found a new form of Fentanyl that is considered to be more dangerous and potent than pressed pills. At the suspect’s residence in Northeast Portland, deputies...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘I was five feet away:’ Tribal member recounts terrifying experience during Pendleton casino shooting
PENDLETON, Ore. — It was supposed to be a fun day filled with brunch and gambling for Portland resident and tribal member Shalaya Williams and her 90-year-old grandmother as they headed out to the Wildhorse Resort and Casino in Pendleton. The duo had decided to split up — with...
KXL
Portland’s 58th Homicide of 2022 In Hazelwood Neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — One man is dead after a shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood on Wednesday night. Police arrived at Southeast 127th and East Burnside just after 8:00pm. The suspects involved had already left the scene. They have not made an arrest. This is Portland’s 58th homicide of the...
‘Potentially armed subject’ on the loose in Washington County
A "potentially armed subject" is sought in Washington County on Tuesday evening, officials say.
KXL
Hiker Dies In Fall At Multnomah Falls
MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) – Fire officials say a hiker fell and died near Multnomah Falls east of Portland in Oregon. Corbett Fire Chief Rick Wunsch says firefighters were sent to a call of a fallen hiker at about 1:20 p.m. Friday. Four firefighters hiked about 1.3 miles up...
Washington County Sheriff’s Office says missing woman has been found
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is requesting public assistance in locating a missing woman.
Portland man pleads guilty except for insanity in fatal hammer attack on roommate in 2020
A 67-year-old Portland man this week pleaded guilty except for insanity in the 2020 killing of his roommate with a hammer, saying he was off his psychiatric medication at the time and therefore mistook the roommate as a threat. Robert McGowan entered the plea Tuesday in Multnomah County Circuit Court...
WWEEK
Member of Russian Ransomware Gang Responsible for Laundering $70 Million Is Jailed in Portland
A Russian member of a cryptocurrency laundering ring is now in jail in downtown Portland. The money was collected from ransomware victims in Oregon and around the globe, federal prosecutors say. Denis Mihaqlovic Dubnikov, 29, was arrested by the FBI after being extradited from the Netherlands earlier this week. He...
kptv.com
Vigil held for motorcyclist killed on Foster Road
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Family and friends of a woman killed in a car crash are honoring her life. Loved ones of Ruthann Ott came together to light candles, tell stories and remember her at a vigil in front of Franz Bakery on Southeast 114th Avenue and Foster Road where she was killed Monday afternoon.
canbyfirst.com
Canby State Representative Arrested at Clackamas County Fair
Republican State Representative James Hieb, who represents Canby, was arrested at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds after the Canby Rodeo late Wednesday night on suspicion of interfering with a peace officer and disorderly conduct. Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office John Wildhaber confirmed the arrest and charges to The Canby Current Thursday morning...
Southeast Portland shooting shuts down traffic, leaves one dead
Authorities are investigating after a shooting in Southeast Portland Wednesday night left one person dead, the Portland Police Bureau said.
kptv.com
Neighbors remember and honor Aloha murder victim
ALOHA Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly three weeks after a local woman was murdered, a memorial has been set up outside an Aloha apartment complex. Fabian Hernandez is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Kaylee Birdzell. Detectives say she was killed and put into a trash compactor at the Goose Apartments. “It...
Hostage at Portland auto shop went from thinking he'd need to kill suspect to talking him into surrender
PORTLAND, Oregon — Rodriguez Auto Repair was quiet on Wednesday — no work was getting done on Miguel Sanchez’s Mini Cooper. Outside the garage, just off Southeast 82nd Avenue on Lambert Street, there was visible damage to other cars. Shop owner Alonso Rodriguez counted up the bullet holes from police guns fired Tuesday night.
Police arrest Rep. James Hieb at Clackamas County Fair
Rep. James Hieb, R-Canby, spent the night in the Clackamas County jail after an arrest Wednesday on suspicion of disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer, and now he’s pondering whether he can continue to campaign for House District 51, he said Thursday. “I don’t know how this...
kptv.com
Suspect, bystander injured in shootout at Wildhorse Casino and Resort
FOX 12′s Ayo Elise caught up with the founder to learn about what makes it so special. Wanted man arrested after officer-involved shooting, standoff in SE Portland. A wanted man was arrested Tuesday evening following an officer-involved shooting and standoff in the Lents neighborhood.
Woman falls to her death while hiking at Multnomah Falls
Reports say a woman fell to her death at Multnomah Falls Friday afternoon.
kptv.com
16-year-old arrested in Clark County with automatic handgun, ballistic vest
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – A 16-year-old has been arrested after running from the police with an illegal handgun in the Hazel Dell area. Clark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were conducting a traffic sting on Aug. 10 when one deputy witnessed a sedan with an “equipment violation.” The deputy began pursuit, attempting to pull the sedan over but the driver sped away from the scene.
Comments / 0