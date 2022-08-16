ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kptv.com

Police track shooting suspect from Vancouver to Auburn by aircraft

AUBURN Wash. (KPTV) - Police tracked a man suspected of brandishing a weapon at drivers in Vancouver, Wash. roughly 150 miles before arresting him in Auburn, Wash. on Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol. Shortly after noon, police received several calls about a driver in a Toyota Camry on...
AUBURN, WA
KXL

Oregon Man Faces Federal Charges After Alleged Casino Robbery And Officer-Involved-Shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon man is facing federal charges for allegedly robbing the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at gunpoint Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said Javier Francisco Vigil was charged with committing a Hobbs Act robbery and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
clayconews.com

New form of Deadly Fentanyl found and Seized in Multnomah County, Oregon

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is reporting that during a recent search warrant, Multnomah County Special Investigations Unit (SIU) deputies found a new form of Fentanyl that is considered to be more dangerous and potent than pressed pills. At the suspect’s residence in Northeast Portland, deputies...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KXL

Portland’s 58th Homicide of 2022 In Hazelwood Neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — One man is dead after a shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood on Wednesday night. Police arrived at Southeast 127th and East Burnside just after 8:00pm. The suspects involved had already left the scene. They have not made an arrest. This is Portland’s 58th homicide of the...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Hiker Dies In Fall At Multnomah Falls

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) – Fire officials say a hiker fell and died near Multnomah Falls east of Portland in Oregon. Corbett Fire Chief Rick Wunsch says firefighters were sent to a call of a fallen hiker at about 1:20 p.m. Friday. Four firefighters hiked about 1.3 miles up...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Vigil held for motorcyclist killed on Foster Road

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Family and friends of a woman killed in a car crash are honoring her life. Loved ones of Ruthann Ott came together to light candles, tell stories and remember her at a vigil in front of Franz Bakery on Southeast 114th Avenue and Foster Road where she was killed Monday afternoon.
PORTLAND, OR
canbyfirst.com

Canby State Representative Arrested at Clackamas County Fair

Republican State Representative James Hieb, who represents Canby, was arrested at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds after the Canby Rodeo late Wednesday night on suspicion of interfering with a peace officer and disorderly conduct. Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office John Wildhaber confirmed the arrest and charges to The Canby Current Thursday morning...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Neighbors remember and honor Aloha murder victim

ALOHA Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly three weeks after a local woman was murdered, a memorial has been set up outside an Aloha apartment complex. Fabian Hernandez is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Kaylee Birdzell. Detectives say she was killed and put into a trash compactor at the Goose Apartments. “It...
ALOHA, OR
kptv.com

16-year-old arrested in Clark County with automatic handgun, ballistic vest

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – A 16-year-old has been arrested after running from the police with an illegal handgun in the Hazel Dell area. Clark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were conducting a traffic sting on Aug. 10 when one deputy witnessed a sedan with an “equipment violation.” The deputy began pursuit, attempting to pull the sedan over but the driver sped away from the scene.
CLARK COUNTY, WA

