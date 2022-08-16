PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon man is facing federal charges for allegedly robbing the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at gunpoint Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said Javier Francisco Vigil was charged with committing a Hobbs Act robbery and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

