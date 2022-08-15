Read full article on original website
SGA President Taliyah Daniels meets with UNC System student leaders
UNC Pembroke Student Body President Taliyah Daniels recently met with student leaders across the UNC System. Daniels attended the ASG Student Body President Orientation on August 7-8 at the UNC System Office in Chapel Hill. The student leaders shared ideas and discussed strategic plans, financial literacy and board of trustee ethics. They met with UNC System President Peter Hans and shared their thoughts on public service in a challenging era. They were also treated to dinner at the president’s residence.
UNCP Board of Trustees elects new officers
The Board of Trustees at UNC Pembroke recently elected new officers, naming USAF Ret. Brigadier Gen. Allen Jamerson as chair and Pembroke attorney Ed Brooks as vice chair. Karen L. Sampson, a philanthropist and UNCP alumna, was re-elected as secretary. This week also marked the beginning of the fall 2022...
UNCP's Javonte Waverly: Making a difference in his community
Javonte Waverly, a member of the men’s basketball team at UNC Pembroke, recently hosted a Back-to-School event that distributed school supplies to youth in his hometown of Henderson, North Carolina. The event was held on Saturday, August 13. JaQuaveon Venable, Waverly’s childhood friend, a former teammate at Henderson Collegiate...
Cumberland schools offering $2,000 bonus to fill teaching positions
Cumberland County Schools is offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus for eligible new teachers and instructional support staff, according to a news release from the school system. The district has immediate openings for licensed teachers in elementary education; secondary mathematics; English and language arts; science; career and technical education; and special education.
New Richmond County teachers treated to mixer after training
HAMLET — As summer break comes to an end, Richmond County Schools is welcoming several new teachers to our district. Monday, Aug. 15, a cohort of new teachers joined together at East Rockingham Elementary School to kick off the Beginning Teacher Training. The training, organized by Dr. Tesha Isler,...
Thousands attend PSRC’s back-to-school event
LUMBERTON — More than two thousand people attended Saturday the Back to School Community Kick Off Event hosted by the Public Schools of
Dozens of new jobs come to Robeson County with $16.9M expansion
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C., (WMBF) - A North Carolina graphite company will expand operations to Robeson County, bringing 22 new jobs and investing $16.9 million to enhance capacity at an existing facility in Lumberton. Asbury Graphite plans to add at least 22 new jobs paying average annual wages of nearly $44,000,...
North Carolina taxpayers provide incentive to graphite company for $16.9M expansion
(The Center Square) — North Carolina taxpayers are giving $130,000 to Asbury Graphite to help the company with its $16.9 million expansion in Lumberton, a move critics think is nonsensical. Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday touted a taxpayer-funded grant of $65,000 from the One North Carolina Fund to help...
Fayetteville, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Fayetteville. The E. E. Smith High School football team will have a game with Seventy- First High School on August 18, 2022, 15:25:00. The Red Springs High School football team will have a game with Douglas Byrd High School on August 18, 2022, 15:30:00.
ECU graduate supports U.S. Navy’s ‘Take Charge and Move Out’ mission
GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – An East Carolina University graduate is now serving in the United States Navy as part of the nation’s nuclear deterrence. Ensign Javiel Cliffton is a 2011 graduate of ECU and a Fayetteville resident. He joined the Navy seven years ago. Clifton is currently stationed at Tinker Air Force Base as is […]
We saw you …
… working along East Broad Street in Elizabethtown. The new ‘We saw you recently …’ photo will appear on this page whenever possible. If you’d like to have a copy of the photo emailed to you, just send an email to cvincent@bladenjournal.com and request it — you could win a free one-month subscription or extension to the Bladen Journal.
Second Harvest offers drive-thru food distribution
Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina will be hosting three upcoming drive-thru food distribution events. Two of these events will be held in Cumberland County while the other one is set to take place in Harnett County. The first distribution will be on Aug. 20 from 9 a.m....
Cumberland Co. Schools at least 55 bus drivers short as start of school year looms
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) Cumberland County Schools needs more bus drivers. Transportation leaders for the school district told CBS17 they are short 56 school bus drivers. “There are some routes that will be a struggle to get covered with the shortage,” said Jennifer Carter, school bus driver trainer for Cumberland County Schools.
VFW Post 670 hosts food and live music fundraiser event
On the hunt for pulled pork and live music? Look no further than the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 670, located at 3928 Doc Bennett Road at 5 p.m. on Aug. 21. Post 670 is hosting this event as a fundraiser for its “core programs.” Core programs include “Teacher of the Year,” “Voice of Democracy,” “Patriot’s Pen,” “Scout of the Year” and safety awards.
Church services set across Sampson
Sight and Sound trip to Lancaster, Pa., on Aug. 18-20. On Thursday, Aug. 18, at 9:30 a.m. (for check-in) meet at Lisbon St. Mission
Scotland wins big in season opener over Northern Durham, 50-0
LAURINBURG – The Fighting Scots were back under the bright lights for the first time this season and they looked better than ever. On Thursday, Scotland football took on familiar foe Northern Durham, where the Scots would dominate 50-0. The Scots wasted no time after the kickoff, with the...
SC mom upset after kids put on wrong bus after school, found wandering neighborhood
Editor’s note: A quote that was obtained for a previous story has been removed from this story. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The first couple days of school can come with some hiccups, which was the case for one Horry County parent who saw her kids wandering around the neighborhood alone on her home camera […]
Former Bladen County NC State Highway Patrol Officer dies
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol died earlier this morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. They say Retired Patrol Officer Jay King was assigned to Bladen County for approximately 10 years before moving to Jacksonville, NC. The Sheriff’s...
1-year-old hit, killed by car in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 1-year-old child was hit and killed by a car Thursday evening in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. The child ran out into the road and was hit by a car, Lewis said. The driver of the car was unable to avoid […]
Intersection Improvement Construction on East Palmetto Street and Church Street
Intersection improvement construction has started at E. Palmetto Street and Church Street. These improvements include a new turn lane on west bound E. Palmetto, to north bound Church Street; improved pedestrian crossings; and resurfacing.
