ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, NC

Comments / 0

Related
uncp.edu

SGA President Taliyah Daniels meets with UNC System student leaders

UNC Pembroke Student Body President Taliyah Daniels recently met with student leaders across the UNC System. Daniels attended the ASG Student Body President Orientation on August 7-8 at the UNC System Office in Chapel Hill. The student leaders shared ideas and discussed strategic plans, financial literacy and board of trustee ethics. They met with UNC System President Peter Hans and shared their thoughts on public service in a challenging era. They were also treated to dinner at the president’s residence.
PEMBROKE, NC
uncp.edu

UNCP Board of Trustees elects new officers

The Board of Trustees at UNC Pembroke recently elected new officers, naming USAF Ret. Brigadier Gen. Allen Jamerson as chair and Pembroke attorney Ed Brooks as vice chair. Karen L. Sampson, a philanthropist and UNCP alumna, was re-elected as secretary. This week also marked the beginning of the fall 2022...
PEMBROKE, NC
uncp.edu

UNCP's Javonte Waverly: Making a difference in his community

Javonte Waverly, a member of the men’s basketball team at UNC Pembroke, recently hosted a Back-to-School event that distributed school supplies to youth in his hometown of Henderson, North Carolina. The event was held on Saturday, August 13. JaQuaveon Venable, Waverly’s childhood friend, a former teammate at Henderson Collegiate...
HENDERSON, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Cumberland schools offering $2,000 bonus to fill teaching positions

Cumberland County Schools is offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus for eligible new teachers and instructional support staff, according to a news release from the school system. The district has immediate openings for licensed teachers in elementary education; secondary mathematics; English and language arts; science; career and technical education; and special education.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pembroke, NC
Education
City
Pembroke, NC
City
Stem, NC
richmondobserver

New Richmond County teachers treated to mixer after training

HAMLET — As summer break comes to an end, Richmond County Schools is welcoming several new teachers to our district. Monday, Aug. 15, a cohort of new teachers joined together at East Rockingham Elementary School to kick off the Beginning Teacher Training. The training, organized by Dr. Tesha Isler,...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Dozens of new jobs come to Robeson County with $16.9M expansion

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C., (WMBF) - A North Carolina graphite company will expand operations to Robeson County, bringing 22 new jobs and investing $16.9 million to enhance capacity at an existing facility in Lumberton. Asbury Graphite plans to add at least 22 new jobs paying average annual wages of nearly $44,000,...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Careers#Compass#Uncp
Bladen Journal

We saw you …

… working along East Broad Street in Elizabethtown. The new ‘We saw you recently …’ photo will appear on this page whenever possible. If you’d like to have a copy of the photo emailed to you, just send an email to cvincent@bladenjournal.com and request it — you could win a free one-month subscription or extension to the Bladen Journal.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Second Harvest offers drive-thru food distribution

Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina will be hosting three upcoming drive-thru food distribution events. Two of these events will be held in Cumberland County while the other one is set to take place in Harnett County. The first distribution will be on Aug. 20 from 9 a.m....
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Up and Coming Weekly

VFW Post 670 hosts food and live music fundraiser event

On the hunt for pulled pork and live music? Look no further than the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 670, located at 3928 Doc Bennett Road at 5 p.m. on Aug. 21. Post 670 is hosting this event as a fundraiser for its “core programs.” Core programs include “Teacher of the Year,” “Voice of Democracy,” “Patriot’s Pen,” “Scout of the Year” and safety awards.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Former Bladen County NC State Highway Patrol Officer dies

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol died earlier this morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. They say Retired Patrol Officer Jay King was assigned to Bladen County for approximately 10 years before moving to Jacksonville, NC. The Sheriff’s...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

1-year-old hit, killed by car in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 1-year-old child was hit and killed by a car Thursday evening in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. The child ran out into the road and was hit by a car, Lewis said. The driver of the car was unable to avoid […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy