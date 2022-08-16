WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Center for Disease Control is sounding the alarm regarding a rapidly spreading E. coli outbreak. Currently, 29 people in two states have documented illnesses related to the bacteria, but the actual number of people infected, officials say, may be higher. A spokesperson for the CDC said, “Michigan and Ohio have both reported large increases in the number of E. coli infections in their states. Some of these illnesses have not yet been reported to the PulseNet system, but investigators are working quickly to add them to PulseNet to determine if they may be part of this outbreak”.

VINTON COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO