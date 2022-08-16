Read full article on original website
Related
WTAP
Upcoming public meeting will tackle the future of historic Sumner School
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sumner School was the first free school for black people south of the Mason Dixon line. It’s a part of Parkersburg’s history. Its future, however, is uncertain. That’s why the public is being invited to a meeting this weekend concerning what should be done with the building.
WTAP
Concerned locals will hold a public meeting over a proposed injection well
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Concerned locals will hold a meeting regarding a proposed injection well in Little Hocking. The public will meet on Monday at Marietta’s Freedom Gate Church in a search for clarity. Organizer Glenn Newman said the majority of concerns are about how close the site would...
Dissolved Henderson, West Virginia community’s finances under investigation
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An investigation is underway for any potential misconduct by former leaders of a town that was dissolved in Mason County. The West Virginia State Auditor’s office confirms that the search is happening in the former town buildings in the community of Henderson. The Mason County Commission dissolved the town following […]
WSAZ
Former town’s finances under investigation
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Update 8/19/2022. Tape blocks the former town of Henderson’s town hall building one week after the town was dissolved by the Mason County Commission. Investigators with the W.Va. State Auditor’s Office said they conducted a search Friday for possible misconduct by the town’s former...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Vinton Co. woman among those infected by growing E. coli outbreak
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Center for Disease Control is sounding the alarm regarding a rapidly spreading E. coli outbreak. Currently, 29 people in two states have documented illnesses related to the bacteria, but the actual number of people infected, officials say, may be higher. A spokesperson for the CDC said, “Michigan and Ohio have both reported large increases in the number of E. coli infections in their states. Some of these illnesses have not yet been reported to the PulseNet system, but investigators are working quickly to add them to PulseNet to determine if they may be part of this outbreak”.
WOUB
Two COVID-related deaths have been reported in Athens County, along with 171 new cases for Aug. 12-18
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens County has now had 149 total deaths related to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic after two were added to the total Thursday. The county also has now had had 17,110 total cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic after 171 additional cases were reported since last week’s update.
WTAP
Man charged with 1995 Washington County murder is back in jail; bond raised to $2 million
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A man charged in a 1995 Washington County murder case was back in court Friday. According to Washington County Chief Deputy Mark Warden, Scott Hickman was back in jail for violating bond orders and tampering with his monitoring device. Hickman was indicted in October of 2021...
WTAP
United Way Alliance of the MOV hosts event for non-profits in the area
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local organizations are coming together to celebrate National Non-Profit Day. The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley -- the non-profit of the year in 2021 -- is hosting celebration for other non-profits in the area. “If we didn’t have those non-profits, you would see a...
RELATED PEOPLE
WTAP
Wood Co. Commission president, Blair Couch to get open heart surgery
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Commission president, Blair Couch will be missing some time from county commission to go under the knife. The county official will be receiving open heart surgery within the next few weeks. Couch found out his surgery status after getting a calcium CT scan at...
WTAP
Eagle “Clawset” fills in the gaps for students in need
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - School officials in Belpre are looking out for students and their families through the Eagle “Clawset” program. Clothes, hygiene products, non-perishable foods, and other necessities line a small room in Belpre Middle School. Founder/School Psychologist Assistant Michael Seebaugh said they give donated items to...
WTAP
Warren Local Schools preparing for students coming back to school
VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - “I think, truthfully, just the whole starting of the school year you can never beat that smell in the air of early Fall and walking around and seeing all the teachers back and everybody’s happy and excited to be here,” says Warren Local Schools superintendent, Kyle Newton.
WTAP
Marietta College welcomes new freshman
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - Marietta College welcomed its new freshman today for move-in day. The new students moved into their dorms to start the new school year. Butler street was closed as most of the freshman dorms are located along that street. Campus police were at both ends of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Man sought by police taken into custody Friday
BELPRE — A man who left a hospital while awaiting a mental health evaluation, prompting a search by law enforcement, was taken into custody Friday morning. The 26-year-old Reedsville man was brought to Marietta Memorial Hospital’s Belpre campus by a Meigs County sheriff’s deputy Thursday and left that location, said Chief Deputy Mark Warden, with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. A court had ordered the evaluation, but he was not arrested and was not in custody at the time, he said.
WSAZ
Menards is coming to South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new home improvement store is coming to South Charleston. Mayor Frank Mullens confirmed to WSAZ.com that Menards will soon be breaking ground on a store location in the new Park Place development location just off westbound MacCorkle Avenue exit. Mayor Mullens said he is...
whbc.com
Harrison Man Killed in WV Coal Mining Accident
TRIDELPHIA, West Virginia (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Harrison County man is dead in a coal mining accident in West Virginia. 38-year-old William Richards of Cadiz was killed by equipment running along a rail line in an underground shaft in a mine near Wheeling. He’s the third person...
marshall.edu
Physician establishes scholarship in honor of grandfather’s legacy
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – George Gevas, M.D., delivered more than 10,000 babies over the span of his 40-year career as an obstetrician-gynecologist in. Parkersburg, West Virginia. He was known for his bedside manner and meticulous surgical skills. From an early age, he instilled patience and perseverance in his granddaughter, Mary...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTAP
Wood Co. Schools is back open for a new school year
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “First day of school, especially here at Wood County Schools, has been so exciting today,” says Wood County Schools superintendent, Christie Willis. “It’s been great to see the students arrive. Teachers are happy, principals have been out greeting students. The atmosphere here is just amazing.”
Jackson General Hospital breaks ground on new wing
RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – WVU Medicine Jackson General Hospital broke ground on a new hospital wing this afternoon, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Hospital officials say the new wing will include a new emergency department, new surgery department and new inpatient unit. The goal of the new wing is to modernize Jackson General Hospital’s abilities to […]
Vinton County, Ohio man killed in Hocking County crash
HOCKING COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 19-year-old from Vinton County was killed in a vehicle crash in Hocking County, Ohio early this morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 on State Route 93 near milepost 1 in Washington Township. Troopers say the victim, identified […]
WTAP
Police looking for man that escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre campus
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital’s Belpre campus. Travis Williams ran off before getting a psych evaluation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office drone team, Belpre Police and a police dog are looking around 1850 State Route 618 to try and find him.
Comments / 0