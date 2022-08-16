ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WV

WSAZ

Former town’s finances under investigation

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Update 8/19/2022. Tape blocks the former town of Henderson’s town hall building one week after the town was dissolved by the Mason County Commission. Investigators with the W.Va. State Auditor’s Office said they conducted a search Friday for possible misconduct by the town’s former...
MASON COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Vinton Co. woman among those infected by growing E. coli outbreak

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Center for Disease Control is sounding the alarm regarding a rapidly spreading E. coli outbreak. Currently, 29 people in two states have documented illnesses related to the bacteria, but the actual number of people infected, officials say, may be higher. A spokesperson for the CDC said, “Michigan and Ohio have both reported large increases in the number of E. coli infections in their states. Some of these illnesses have not yet been reported to the PulseNet system, but investigators are working quickly to add them to PulseNet to determine if they may be part of this outbreak”.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
WTAP

United Way Alliance of the MOV hosts event for non-profits in the area

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local organizations are coming together to celebrate National Non-Profit Day. The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley -- the non-profit of the year in 2021 -- is hosting celebration for other non-profits in the area. “If we didn’t have those non-profits, you would see a...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Mark Rhodes
WTAP

Wood Co. Commission president, Blair Couch to get open heart surgery

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Commission president, Blair Couch will be missing some time from county commission to go under the knife. The county official will be receiving open heart surgery within the next few weeks. Couch found out his surgery status after getting a calcium CT scan at...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Eagle “Clawset” fills in the gaps for students in need

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - School officials in Belpre are looking out for students and their families through the Eagle “Clawset” program. Clothes, hygiene products, non-perishable foods, and other necessities line a small room in Belpre Middle School. Founder/School Psychologist Assistant Michael Seebaugh said they give donated items to...
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Warren Local Schools preparing for students coming back to school

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - “I think, truthfully, just the whole starting of the school year you can never beat that smell in the air of early Fall and walking around and seeing all the teachers back and everybody’s happy and excited to be here,” says Warren Local Schools superintendent, Kyle Newton.
VINCENT, OH
WTAP

Marietta College welcomes new freshman

MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - Marietta College welcomed its new freshman today for move-in day. The new students moved into their dorms to start the new school year. Butler street was closed as most of the freshman dorms are located along that street. Campus police were at both ends of the...
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Man sought by police taken into custody Friday

BELPRE — A man who left a hospital while awaiting a mental health evaluation, prompting a search by law enforcement, was taken into custody Friday morning. The 26-year-old Reedsville man was brought to Marietta Memorial Hospital’s Belpre campus by a Meigs County sheriff’s deputy Thursday and left that location, said Chief Deputy Mark Warden, with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. A court had ordered the evaluation, but he was not arrested and was not in custody at the time, he said.
BELPRE, OH
WSAZ

Menards is coming to South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new home improvement store is coming to South Charleston. Mayor Frank Mullens confirmed to WSAZ.com that Menards will soon be breaking ground on a store location in the new Park Place development location just off westbound MacCorkle Avenue exit. Mayor Mullens said he is...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
whbc.com

Harrison Man Killed in WV Coal Mining Accident

TRIDELPHIA, West Virginia (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Harrison County man is dead in a coal mining accident in West Virginia. 38-year-old William Richards of Cadiz was killed by equipment running along a rail line in an underground shaft in a mine near Wheeling. He’s the third person...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
marshall.edu

Physician establishes scholarship in honor of grandfather’s legacy

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – George Gevas, M.D., delivered more than 10,000 babies over the span of his 40-year career as an obstetrician-gynecologist in. Parkersburg, West Virginia. He was known for his bedside manner and meticulous surgical skills. From an early age, he instilled patience and perseverance in his granddaughter, Mary...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Wood Co. Schools is back open for a new school year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “First day of school, especially here at Wood County Schools, has been so exciting today,” says Wood County Schools superintendent, Christie Willis. “It’s been great to see the students arrive. Teachers are happy, principals have been out greeting students. The atmosphere here is just amazing.”
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Jackson General Hospital breaks ground on new wing

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – WVU Medicine Jackson General Hospital broke ground on a new hospital wing this afternoon, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Hospital officials say the new wing will include a new emergency department, new surgery department and new inpatient unit. The goal of the new wing is to modernize Jackson General Hospital’s abilities to […]
RIPLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Vinton County, Ohio man killed in Hocking County crash

HOCKING COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 19-year-old from Vinton County was killed in a vehicle crash in Hocking County, Ohio early this morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 on State Route 93 near milepost 1 in Washington Township. Troopers say the victim, identified […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Police looking for man that escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre campus

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital’s Belpre campus. Travis Williams ran off before getting a psych evaluation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office drone team, Belpre Police and a police dog are looking around 1850 State Route 618 to try and find him.
BELPRE, OH

