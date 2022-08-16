Read full article on original website
Corvallis appoints new Chief of Police
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Jason Harvey has been appointed as the next Chief of Police for the Corvallis Police Department, and will take up the position on December 30, 2022. Officials say Harvey currently holds the rank of Captain at CPD and oversees a division responsible for patrol officers, detective investigations, crime analysis and traffic enforcement. Harvey has been with CPD for 25 years, and has worked in nearly every role at the department from patrol officer to detective to police dog handler. He also holds a degree in criminology and criminal justice from Portland State University and has graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
Cottage Grove Sentinel
New Eugene Springfield Fire Chief announced
Eugene Springfield Fire has recently announced that Michael A. Caven has been selected to serve as Eugene Springfield Fire’s next Fire Chief. Caven has more than 20 years of experience in fire and emergency medical service and has worked with Eugene Springfield Fire since 2007, serving in a variety of positions including Battalion Chief, Captain, Deputy Chief of Operations, Firefighter/Paramedic, Engineer, Instructor and more.
Late Kick: Oregon is an overrated team heading into 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Oregon is an overrated team heading into the 2022 season.
Dana Altman ‘disappointed’ by UCLA, USC leaving Pac-12; says Oregon will continue to ‘compete at the highest level possible’
EUGENE — Dana Altman is the only Pac-12 men’s basketball coach whose tenure in the league began before the conference expanded and he’ll be at Oregon for whatever happens next for the conference once the Los Angeles schools leave for the Big Ten. Altman said he was...
Oregon Rep. James Hieb arrested at Clackamas County Fair
A state representative is facing legal trouble after he was arrested Wednesday night at the Clackamas County fair.
Will an offseason of change for Bo Nix culminate in him winning the starting QB job for Oregon Ducks?
It’s been an offseason of dramatic changes for Bo Nix. The former Auburn quarterback transferred to Oregon in January, spent the next several months getting acclimated to a new school and team while being over 2,500 miles away from home, family and his fiance. Nix got married in July, still managed to wedge some time in to work with private QB coaches and returned to Eugene with his wife, Izzy, to start their life together while he attempts to win the starting job during fall camp.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon
If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
PODCAST: The latest news from Oregon's fall camp; Oregon continues its hot recruiting run
The Oregon Ducks continue to deal with injuries along its most experienced unit heading into the season. How will the Oregon Ducks handle these injuries at the offensive line, and who is taking advantage of those extra reps. According to coaches and players, an Alpha is starting to emerge along the defensive side of the football, and it might surprise you who's taken on that role. Plus, the Oregon Ducks are catching some fire on the recruiting trail as two more commits join the Ducks' flock for the class of 2023.
Jaeden Moore commits to Oregon Ducks football; Central Valley Christian DE had huge junior season
Moore ended his junior season with 155 tackles, 30 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks.
Is one ball enough for Oregon State and its running back riches?
For all the talk during Oregon State’s preseason football camp of quarterback Chance Nolan and the deep ball, the breakout receiver among what is a deep position group, Luke Musgrave becoming the next big thing at tight end, it’s likely to come down to this for the Beavers’ offense:
KXL
Deadly Crash In Northern Marion County
DONALD, Ore. — Two pick-up trucks collided in Northern Marion County on Tuesday morning and one of the drivers did not survive. The vehicles crashed on Ehlen Road NE east of Butteville Road NE around 6:45am. 41-year-old Joseph Haener of Aurora was flown from the scene by Life Flight,...
hh-today.com
New owner plans to divide business site
Except for a coffee kiosk, the southwest corner of Santiam Highway and Clay Street in Albany looks pretty empty most of the time. That might change under new ownership of the land. A real estate investment group named LRG and based in Walcut Creek, Calif., bought the commercial property this...
kezi.com
UPDATE: Missing person in Corvallis found
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Corvallis Police Department is asking for help finding a person who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon. Police say Long Nguyen, 23, was last seen near 900 southwest Washington Ave. in Corvallis at about 1 p.m. on August 16. Nguyen is an Asian male who stands about 6 feet tall, has black hair, and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and red sandals.
Mario Cristobal had below .500 record versus spread at Oregon
Despite a 35-13 record in four seasons as the head coach at Oregon, the Ducks finished below .500 against the spread during the Mario Cristobal era. In an examination by the College Football News, Cristobal ranks ninth out of the 11 ACC head coaches studied. The ACC has three head coaches in their first jobs.
kezi.com
Missing Eugene man found deceased in Willamette River
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The remains of a person missing from Eugene were retrieved from the Willamette River on Wednesday morning, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the BCSO, a woman was canoeing in the Willamette River on the morning of August 17 when she saw a body on a small island about a mile north of McCartney Park near Harrisburg. Deputies were able to respond to the scene and retrieve the body at about 11 a.m. that same day. Deputies say their investigation identified the remains as being those of Justin Grossman, 36.
kezi.com
Free AC units available for those who are at high risk
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Relief is coming to those who are at high risk under extreme heat conditions. The Oregon Health Authority is partnering with local insurance companies to distribute free portable air conditioners for those who qualify. Erin Fair Taylor with PacificSource said they've distributed close to 90 free...
lanecounty.org
Public agencies to auction surplus vehicles and equipment
Each year Lane County auctions vehicles because of age or mileage. Lane County Fleet Services will conduct a public, open-bid (with proxy bidding) auction from Thursday, August 18, to Saturday, August 20. Bids must be submitted online and will be received until Saturday, August 20, at 12:00 p.m. All bids start with a minimum set amount.
clayconews.com
FATAL TWO VEHICLE CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, August 15, 2022, at about 2:40 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 SB near milepost 277. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic, operated by Jacob Hernandez-Arellano, age...
kezi.com
Eugene police arrest man accused of using mailbox to deliver drugs
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was arrested on Wednesday after postal workers tipped off the Eugene Police Department about drugs and money being dropped off in a locked mailbox, police say. According to the EPD, the local branch of the United States Postal Service contacted police about a locked mailbox...
kezi.com
Man arrested after firing shots in Eugene neighborhood, police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in police custody after firing a handgun in a residential neighborhood and barricading himself in his home, Eugene Police Department said. According to the EPD, they received several reports of gunshots in the 1700 block of Balboa Street at about 8:50 p.m. on August 15. Police say an investigation revealed the shots came from a residence occupied by Douglas Rodger Engel, 50. Police say they attempted to contact Engel by phone and ask him to leave the home, but he refused.
