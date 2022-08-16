Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Stimulus Proposal Gives Hundreds to Virginia ResidentsCadrene HeslopSalem, VA
Rawleigh Quarles the first black Fire Chief in Roanoke has written a book about his journeyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Sheettz is moving from Williamson Road to King StreetCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Early morning fire reported at Vinton apartmentCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
A second Cookout is coming to RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WSLS
‘I am going to blow up Roanoke’: Virginia man faces federal charges for alleged threats
ROANOKE, Va. – A man who threatened to “blow up Roanoke” and kill a bank teller has been arrested, according to the Dept. of Justice. Officials said Brandon Hayward, 33, of Gainsville was arrested earlier this week on federal charges. Court documents show that on Monday, Hayward...
WDBJ7.com
Man who allegedly threatened to ‘blow up Roanoke’ arrested
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Gainesville, Virginia native who allegedly threatened to ‘blow up Roanoke’ has been arrested on federal charges, according to the United States Department of Justice’s Western District of Virginia. 33-year-old Brandon Hayward is charged via federal criminal complaint with the use of a...
Greenbrier County Man Sentenced For Federal Gun Crime
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Andrew Allen Arnold, 35, of White Sulphur Springs, was sentenced today to four years and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents and statements made in...
WDBJ7.com
Man charged with DUI after injuring Virginia firefighter, passengers in accident
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A Maryland man is facing several serious charges after driving under the influence and injuring a Stafford firefighter and four passengers in a car crash. On Aug. 18 at 11:08 p.m., deputies responded to an accident on I-95 North at the 134-mile marker and found a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxrtv.com
VSP special agents testify in deadly Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The trial for a Roanoke man charged with four counts of manslaughter in connection with a deadly gas station explosion in Rockbridge County in 2019 entered its fourth day on Thursday. On May 10, 2019, an explosion at the South River Market killed four...
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County renames two bridges after Virginia State troopers
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County held a bridge dedication ceremony Friday to honor the lives of State Troopers Henry Noel Harmon and Henry Murray Brooks. The U.S. 29 north bridge in Hurt will be named after State Trooper Henry Brooks, who was struck and killed by a driver while investigating a crash on 29 in 1956.
NBC12
ACLU of Virginia sues Department of Corrections over earned sentence credits
The ACLU of Virginia is suing the director of the Virginia Department of Corrections and a state prison warden to try to force the release of an inmate, arguing the agency incorrectly blocked him from being let out early for good behavior in response to a last-minute change in the state budget that rolled back some sentencing reforms.
Glenn Youngkin Says NIMBY Regulations Are Making Virginia an Impossibly Expensive Place To Live
Today, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin took a surprising YIMBY-inflected ("yes in my backyard") swipe at restrictive development regulations that he says are making the state increasingly unwelcoming for renters and homebuyers. "The cost to rent or buy a home is too expensive," said the governor in a wide-ranging speech before...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDBJ7.com
Day 5: Trial continues for man charged in fatal 2019 Rockbridge County explosion
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The trial continues for Phillip Westmoreland, charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a fatal explosion in 2019. A State Police Special Agent took the stand Friday to show the defendant’s phone records. Prosecutors argued Westmoreland was distracted that day and texting his girlfriend.
Man wanted for fraud after tricking someone into giving a friend their debit card in Rockingham County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies at the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man wanted for fraud. On June 10 the sheriff's office said a victim told deputies that David Anthony Todd,32, said he had a friend named, Lauren Elizabeth Fulk Frank,32, who worked with a bail bonds company.
After 36 hours, jurors still trying to decide if deaths of 2 Fairfax teens were murder or self-defense
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Jurors are still trying to reach a verdict in the killing of two high school students in Fairfax County. Zachary Burkard, 19, admits he shot his two South County High School classmates, but his lawyer says it was self-defense after a series of back-and-forth social media threats gone bad.
WSLS
Three Roanoke gang members sentenced to upwards of 40 years in federal prison
ROANOKE, Va. – Three gang members from Roanoke will spend up to four decades behind bars. They were a part of what is known as the Rollin’ 30s gang, which has ties to the Los Angeles Crips. Investigators said these three gang members are responsible for two different...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brothers walk from Chesterfield to Virginia state Capital and on to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness for foster care
Twin brothers who were born into foster care are walking in all 50 states to raise awareness for adoption and they trekked through Richmond Tuesday.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County crash kills driver
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man from Texas was killed in a crash Thursday in Bedford County. Nathanael Elisha Lutz, 26, died at the scene of the crash August 18 on Route 122, just north of Campers Paradise Trail. Lutz was driving a Ford Escape SUV southbound on Route...
WDBJ7.com
Eleven-hour welfare check ends without incident
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An eleven-hour welfare check attempt in Lynchburg on Cobbs Street came to an end Thursday night. Police say they were called to Cobbs Street at 10 a.m. Thursday for a report of a disorderly female. Officers say she was wanted for a non-violent misdemeanor and made...
WSLS
Authorities: Three children located, safe after being abducted from a Floyd Co. school bus
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – Three children have been located safely after being abducted from a Floyd County school bus on its morning route, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said. On Thursday morning, authorities said that two women interfered with the bus on its morning route, and one of...
wina.com
Warrenton man charged in flying too low over Lake of the Woods
LAKE OF THE WOODS (WINA) – The Orange County Sheriff’s office has charged a 65-year old Warrenton man with reckless operation of an aircraft over the Lake of the Woods neighborhood. The sheriff’s office was sent a phone image from a neighborhood resident of the small aircraft around 2 the afternoon of July 10th flying at less than 100 feet over the neighborhood.
WDBJ7.com
Southwest Virginia school systems react to SOL results
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Education released SOL results Thursday for the 2021-2022 school year. The numbers clearly showed the impact that pandemic-related school closures have had across the state. “In no way should this year’s scores be seen as a new baseline for student performance. We...
WDBJ7.com
Suspect arrested after chase, crash and alleged truck theft
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A larceny suspect out of Amherst County was taken into custody Thursday afternoon by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest follows a chase and crash Wednesday night. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, Lynchburg Police...
WDBJ7.com
Teen suspect in Danville homicide arrested; second suspect still sought
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A teen suspect in a Danville killing was arrested early Thursday, with a second suspect still on the loose. A 14-year-old boy was caught by Danville Police; he was being sought for robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the killing of Patrick Lanigan Duffy Tuesday. The teen’s name has not been released.
Comments / 7