Rocky Mount, VA

Man who allegedly threatened to ‘blow up Roanoke’ arrested

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Gainesville, Virginia native who allegedly threatened to ‘blow up Roanoke’ has been arrested on federal charges, according to the United States Department of Justice’s Western District of Virginia. 33-year-old Brandon Hayward is charged via federal criminal complaint with the use of a...
ROANOKE, VA
NBC12

ACLU of Virginia sues Department of Corrections over earned sentence credits

The ACLU of Virginia is suing the director of the Virginia Department of Corrections and a state prison warden to try to force the release of an inmate, arguing the agency incorrectly blocked him from being let out early for good behavior in response to a last-minute change in the state budget that rolled back some sentencing reforms.
VIRGINIA STATE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDBJ7.com

Bedford County crash kills driver

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man from Texas was killed in a crash Thursday in Bedford County. Nathanael Elisha Lutz, 26, died at the scene of the crash August 18 on Route 122, just north of Campers Paradise Trail. Lutz was driving a Ford Escape SUV southbound on Route...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Eleven-hour welfare check ends without incident

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An eleven-hour welfare check attempt in Lynchburg on Cobbs Street came to an end Thursday night. Police say they were called to Cobbs Street at 10 a.m. Thursday for a report of a disorderly female. Officers say she was wanted for a non-violent misdemeanor and made...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wina.com

Warrenton man charged in flying too low over Lake of the Woods

LAKE OF THE WOODS (WINA) – The Orange County Sheriff’s office has charged a 65-year old Warrenton man with reckless operation of an aircraft over the Lake of the Woods neighborhood. The sheriff’s office was sent a phone image from a neighborhood resident of the small aircraft around 2 the afternoon of July 10th flying at less than 100 feet over the neighborhood.
LAKE OF THE WOODS, VA
WDBJ7.com

Southwest Virginia school systems react to SOL results

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Education released SOL results Thursday for the 2021-2022 school year. The numbers clearly showed the impact that pandemic-related school closures have had across the state. “In no way should this year’s scores be seen as a new baseline for student performance. We...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Suspect arrested after chase, crash and alleged truck theft

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A larceny suspect out of Amherst County was taken into custody Thursday afternoon by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest follows a chase and crash Wednesday night. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, Lynchburg Police...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Teen suspect in Danville homicide arrested; second suspect still sought

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A teen suspect in a Danville killing was arrested early Thursday, with a second suspect still on the loose. A 14-year-old boy was caught by Danville Police; he was being sought for robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the killing of Patrick Lanigan Duffy Tuesday. The teen’s name has not been released.
DANVILLE, VA

