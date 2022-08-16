ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafollette, TN

TBI: Four killed in suspected murder-suicide in East TN identified

By Hannah Moore
 4 days ago

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified four people killed in a suspected murder-suicide in LaFollette earlier this month.

The individuals have been identified as Daisy Irene Brown (DOB: 11/23/66), Michelle Kara Brown (DOB: 7/14/95), Jonathan Ian Brown (DOB: 3/11/03), and John Matthew Brown (DOB: 3/19/93).

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office investigating toddler death in Bluff City

TBI special agents are working alongside the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the circumstances leading to the deaths of four people found inside a home in the 100 block of Log Home Lane in LaFollette on August 3.

Campbell County deputies conducted a welfare check at the home after the family living at the home had not been heard for a week after the father died due to natural causes, investigators said.

The sheriff’s office said they believe the deaths are the result of a murder-suicide.

