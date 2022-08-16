Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Gio Urshela sent to Minnesota's bench on Saturday
Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Urshela will take a seat after Jose Miranda was moved to third base, Byron Buxton was named Saturday's designated hitter, and Nick Gordon was positioned in center field. Per Baseball Savant on 286 batted balls...
numberfire.com
Travis d'Arnaud not in Braves' Saturday lineup
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. d'Arnaud is being replaced behind the plate by William Contreras versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. In 308 plate appearances this season, d'Arnaud has a .259 batting average with a .759 OPS, 12 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Michael Chavis moving to Pirates' bench Thursday
Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Josh Winckowski and the Boston Red Sox. Bligh Madris will take over on first base for Chavis while Ben Gamel serves as the Pirates' designated hitter. Greg Allen will be in right field while Tucupita Marcano makes a start in left field and leads off the order.
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner kept off Cardinals' Thursday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Yadier Molina will catch for Adam Wainwright and bat eighth. Molina has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him...
numberfire.com
William Contreras on Braves' bench Thursday
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets. Travis d'Arnaud will start at catcher and hit fifth. d'Arnaud has a $2,900 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.2 FanDuel points. Per...
numberfire.com
Mets' Tyler Naquin batting seventh on Friday
New York Mets outfielder Tyler Naquin is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Naquin will start in left field on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Aaron Nola and the Phillies. Mark Canha moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Naquin for 10.7 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Randal Grichuk batting cleanup for Rockies on Friday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is starting in Friday's contest against the San Francisco Giants. Grichuk will man right field after Charlie Blackmon was held on the bench with a hamstring injury. In a matchup versus left-hander Alex Wood, our models project Grichuk to score 11.3 FanDuel points at the...
numberfire.com
Albert Almora Jr. left on Cincinnati's bench on Saturday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Albert Almora Jr. is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Almora Jr. will take a break after Nick Senzel was shifted to center field and Donovan Solano was announced as Cincinnati's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 169 batted balls this season, Almora Jr....
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday afternoon
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. DeJong will take a day to regroup after going 0-for-11 with seven strikeouts over the last three games. Tommy Edman will start at shortstop and hit ninth in Thursday's finale.
numberfire.com
Eric Hosmer held out for Red Sox on Thursday
Boston Red Sox first baseman Eric Hosmer is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Red Sox appear to be giving Hosmer a routine breather. Bobby Dalbec will take over on first base and bat eighth. Dalbec is numberFire's...
numberfire.com
Twins starting Nick Gordon in center field on Saturday
Minnesota Twins utility-man Nick Gordon is batting seventh in Saturday's contest against the Texas Rangers. Gordon will patrol center field after Byron Buxton was picked as Saturday's designated hitter, Jose Miranda was shifted to third base, and Gio Urshela was benched. In a matchup against Rangers' right-hander Glenn Otto, our...
numberfire.com
Aristides Aquino sitting for Reds on Friday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Aquino will move to the bench on Friday with TJ Friedl starting in left field. Friedl will bat seventh versus right-hander Bryse Wilson and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Friedl for 7.8...
numberfire.com
Kyle Stowers sitting Saturday for Baltimore
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Kyle Stowers is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Stowers is being replaced in right field by Anthony Santander versus Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. In 13 plate appearances this season, Stowers has a .250 batting average with a...
numberfire.com
Brad Miller handling designated hitting duties for Rangers on Friday night
Texas Rangers infielder Brad Miller is batting seventh in Friday's lineup against the Minnesota Twins. Miller will bat in the Rangers' designated hitting spot after Mark Mathias was benched on Friday night. numberFire's models project Miller to score 8.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Astros’ Yordan Alvarez OK after breathing incident
Houston Astros All-Star slugger Yordan Alvarez is progressing after experiencing breathing issues Friday night and could return to the lineup
numberfire.com
Max Muncy hitting sixth in Dodgers' Saturday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is starting in Saturday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Muncy will operate second base after Gavin Lux was left on the bench against Marlins' lefty Braxton Garrett. numberFire's models project Muncy to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,400.
numberfire.com
J.D. Davis hitting in fifth spot for Giants on Saturday night
San Francisco Giants third baseman J.D. Davis is starting in Saturday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Davis will man third base after Evan Longoria was rested in Coors Field on Saturday night. In a matchup versus right-hander Ryan Feltner, our models project Davis to score 12.1 FanDuel points at the...
numberfire.com
Austin Nola in Padres' lineup on Saturday
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Nola is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Nationals starter Josiah Gray. Our models project Nola for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Gary Sanchez behind the plate on Saturday
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Sanchez will catch at home after Sandy Leon was given a breather on Saturday night. In a righty versus righty matchup against Glenn Otto, our models project Sanchez to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the...
numberfire.com
Jake Cave in left field for Twins on Saturday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Jake Cave is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Texas Rangers. Cave will man left field after Gilberto Celestino was rested versus Texas' righty Glenn Otto. numberFire's models project Cave to score 7.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
