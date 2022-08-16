Read full article on original website
Cal OES, California Military Department partner to create nation’s first firefighting strike team
Highlighting the state’s commitment to innovative solutions to tackle climate-induced natural disasters, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) and the California Military Department announced the creation of the first all-hazards fire engine strike team – known as Team Blaze – operated by a state military department.
Guest Editorial: Vote (somebody) for CalPERS Board
The California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) is the nation’s largest public-employees pension fund. CalPERS is also the second largest purchaser of healthcare in the country. Only Medicare is larger. The fund manages nearly $500 billion in assets. It serves more than 2 million members and families. From...
Gloria Romero endorses Lanhee Chen for State Controller
Lanhee Chen, candidate for State Controller, announced the endorsement of former California Senate Democratic Caucus Chair and Senate Majority Leader Gloria Romero. “The Sacramento insiders have no interest in accountability for spending in our state,” said Romero. “Tens of billions of dollars in federal aid were sent to California’s public schools during the pandemic, but we have little to no sense of how that money was used. We need Lanhee Chen in the Controller’s office to bring accountability and transparency to our state’s finances and to finally truly follow the money to show us where the money flows. A go-along-to-get-along Controller is the last thing our state needs during this critical time. An outsider, independent voice like his is why I trust and endorse Lanhee.”
Letter to the Editor: We need transparent leaders who address our needs
I’m a devoted voter and someone who cares about California’s politics deeply. Malia Cohen’s refusal to debate fellow state Controller candidate Lanhee Chen tells you all you need to know about her. In the world’s oldest democracy, we value leaders who can stand up for their ideas,...
