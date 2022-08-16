ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed

Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Klaus Schwab
Tom Mcclintock
Vox

This high-speed rail project is a warning for the US

In 2008, voters in California passed Proposition 1A, giving the state the go-ahead to build a high-speed rail line. In theory, it was a great idea. The train would whisk passengers between San Francisco and Los Angeles in less than three hours. Eventually it would also link San Diego and Sacramento. It was estimated that it would take until 2020 to complete.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Shrinking Sierra Nevada snowpack threatens California water supply

For more than 75 million Americans living out West, snow melt from the Sierra Nevada is a major source of water. However, the mountain range's snowpack is shrinking, down an average of 23% since 1955. Roger Bales, professor of engineering at the University of California, Merced, joins CBS News to discuss what this could mean for California's water future.
CALIFORNIA STATE
#Water Resources#Congressional Republicans#Water Projects#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Raise Shasta Dam#The Shasta Dam#Native American
CBS News

Wildfires burn in California, Montana and Idaho as firefighters contend with scorching heat

Wildfires in California, Montana and Idaho exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods Saturday. In Northern California's Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire had burned an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 acres with zero containment by Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The fire started Friday in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line. Videos posted to social media showed a massive plume of smoke billowing hundreds of feet into the air.
MONTANA STATE
Reuters

California man escapes wildfire with his life but loses home

MARIPOSA, Calif., July 26 (Reuters) - Wildfire refugee Rod McGuire sat alone at the far end of the evacuation center, trying not to cry. One of thousands to flee California's Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park, McGuire, a 57-year-old auto mechanic, escaped from the Sierra Nevada foothills with his life but lost his house, consumed by the largest wildfire to burn in the state this year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Deadline looms for drought-stricken states to cut water use

Banks along parts of the Colorado River where water once streamed are now just caked mud and rock as climate change makes the Western U.S. hotter and drier.More than two decades of drought have done little to deter the region from diverting more water than flows through it, depleting key reservoirs to levels that now jeopardize delivery and hydropower production.Cities and farms in seven U.S. states are bracing for cuts this week as officials stare down a deadline to propose unprecedented reductions to their use of the water, setting up what’s expected to be the most consequential week for...
ARIZONA STATE
FireRescue1

11 wildfires all firefighters should study

Reviewing historic fires enhances fireline safety by building context and familiarity with high-risk scenarios Context is critical in life-or-death situations, like a fast-moving wildfire. Is what you see happening around you somehow familiar? Without context, your ability to interpret what you are seeing is compromised, so you must depend on training and education.
ENVIRONMENT
Idaho Capital Sun

Federal officials order more water cuts for lower Colorado River Basin states

Nevada and Arizona are facing a second year of mandatory water cuts as drought and climate change threatens the Colorado River’s flow, federal officials announced Tuesday. Under the cuts, Nevada will lose about 8% of its allocation, or 25,000 acre-feet of water, starting January 2023 as a stopgap solution to stabilize water levels at Lake […] The post Federal officials order more water cuts for lower Colorado River Basin states appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
ARIZONA STATE

