wflx.com
Robocall says 'glitch' causing false alerts for Palm Beach County schools
The School District of Palm Beach County said Friday a "technical glitch" in its security system caused "false alerts" to be sent out to families. "Because of a technical glitch in the Safer Watch security system, false alerts are being sent to district facilities," the district said in a robocall to parents and guardians around 8:30 a.m.
Boynton Beach police officer in teen's dirt bike death fired
A veteran Boynton Beach police officer has been fired for his role in the pursuit of a 13-year-old boy who died after crashing his dirt bike late last year. Officer Mark Sohn, a 20-year veteran of the Boynton Beach Police Department, was terminated after the completion of an Internal Affairs investigation, WPTV has learned.
Deputies: Suspect shot ex-girlfriend, set SUV on fire
A Palm Beach County man is in jail without bond after he shot his ex-girlfriend and set her SUV on fire, deputies said. Deputies arrested Herbert Rembert, 40, on charges of attempted murder and arson. The incident happened Monday on Four Seasons Road near Palm Beach Gardens. Beverly Carsillo, who...
Fundraiser held for family of FWC investigator killed in wrong-way crash
A fundraiser for the wife and two young children of Florida Wildlife Conservation Senior Investigator Kyle Patterson was held Saturday at the Okeechobee Agricultural Civic Center. Patterson, 35, was hit head-on by a 24-year old driver from Tampa near Okeechobee Road and South Header Canal Road in Fort Pierce on...
3 Palm Beach County men charged with voter fraud
Three Palm Beach County men who voted in the 2020 elections appeared in court Friday to face charges of voter fraud. Less than a week before Tuesday's primary elections, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the arrests of 20 individuals for similar charges in our state on Thursday. All of those charged...
New lockbox program aims to improve fire-rescue response time for seniors
Delray Beach Fire Rescue responds to more calls about senior falls than any other type. Fire marshal and Assistant Fire Chief Travis Franco said it's because there is a large senior population living in southern Palm Beach County. When a senior is home alone, injured and can't make it to the door, it may take longer to get them emergency help.
Man warns beachgoers after thief steals credit cards, goes on shopping spree
A Lake Worth Beach woman was arrested after stealing IDs, credit cards, cash and cellphones from people at the beach while they were swimming in the ocean, deputies said. "You come out here, you want to relax, you want to just have a good time," Justin Greer told Contact 5.
Man shot with BB gun during political rally in Boynton Beach
A menagerie of farm and exotic animals at Mandalay Farms in Jupiter. Robot workers help worker shortage at sushi restaurant at Delray Marketplace. Restaurants have found creative ways to fill their openings by hiring robots as employees. Todd Robiner Park in the La Mancha neighborhood of Royal Palm Beach has...
Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit is talk of the town
Palm Beach County was in the national and international spotlight Thursday as a federal magistrate agreed to unseal some parts of a probable cause affidavit connected to a high-profile search warrant that was executed at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property on Palm Beach earlier this month. WPTV found a...
Doorbell camera captures black bear in driveway of Palm Beach Gardens home
A Palm Beach Gardens woman was surprised after reviewing her doorbell camera footage and finding a large bear wandering in her driveway. “I was shocked and had to watch the video several times to believe what I was seeing,” Cathy Buoniello told WFLX. She said her Ring doorbell camera...
Crews battling brush fire in Martin County
Martin County Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service crews are at the scene of a brush fire in Indiantown Friday evening. Officials said firefighters were dispatched to the scene in the area of the St Lucie Mobile Village on Kanner Highway shortly before 4 p.m. As of 7 p.m., the...
Lake Worth Beach may lift sleeping in public ban
The issue of affordable housing is taking center stage in Lake Worth Beach and it’s affecting the most vulnerable population in our community. Lake Worth Beach is now declaring a housing state of emergency. As the city works to evaluate why we are seeing these rising rents, another ordinance regarding homelessness and sleeping on the street is also on their radar.
2 women killed in head-on collision on Martin Highway
Two women were killed Thursday morning in a head-on collision on Martin Highway in western Martin County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred about 11 a.m. just west of the Fox Brown Road intersection. A 27-year-old woman and 68-year-old woman, both from Okeechobee, were killed. Lt. Indiana...
WATCH LIVE: DeSantis to make ‘major announcement’ in Fort Lauderdale
Gov. Ron DeSantis is making an announcement at the Broward County Courthouse in downtown Fort Lauderdale. The announcement is happening Thursday at 2 p.m. He is joined by Attorney General Ashley Moody, Secretary of State Cord Byrd, Department of Law Enforcement Acting Commissioner Mark Glass and Election Crimes and Security Office Director Peter Antonacci.
Wrong-way crash injures 3, shuts down I-95 South in Martin County
Three people were injured in a wrong-way crash on I-95 South in Martin County Saturday afternoon. According to Martin County Fire Rescue, the crash happened near mile marker 90 when a driver heading northbound in the southbound lanes collided with another vehicle. Three people were transported to a trauma hospital.
This Jupiter doughnut shop closes when it sells out
Jupiter Donuts opened in 2013, they now have seven locations throughout South Florida. The workers are a bit like characters on Cheers and know everyone's name when they come in to buy their sweet treats. "We just make everything fresh every day. We try to put, you know our best...
