Kanye West is defending what many have deemed a "trash bag" clothing display as his Yeezy Gap line hit stores around the country. Ye popped up on FOX News Thursday in a quick interview from the Gap location in Times Square. When asked if he understood why some have criticized the clothing displays as insensitive to the homeless, Kanye says, "I'm an innovator, and I'm not here to sit up and apologize for my ideas. That's exactly what the media tries to do: make us apologize for any idea that doesn't fall under exactly the way they want us to think."

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO