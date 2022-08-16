Read full article on original website
Akon Tells Haters to Lay Off Kanye Over Gap Containers, He's Helping the Homeless
Akon is jumping to Kanye West's defense in a big way, telling all the critics they're hypocrites for blasting Ye for what they say is disrespecting the homeless ... yet doing nothing about it themselves. Akon says Kanye owes zero apologies for the containers in Gap stores featuring his fashions....
Meek Mill Bets Music Execs $10M His Career Isn't Over
Meek Mill is going $10M deep to prove he continues to be a big player in the music biz, and he's targeting the music execs who say his career is going downhill. The Dreamchasers rapper stepped on his Twitter soapbox and asked doubting music execs to put their money where their mouths are ... if they really believe his career is over, put down a cool $10M and see what's up.
Tank, Jamie Foxx, Pleasure P, OT Genasis, Throw R&B Money Party In L.A.
Tank and Jamie Foxx co-hosted a live performance of "R&B Money Show" last night, which capped Tank's album release career and brought out some energetic moments along the way. The R&Blowout went down inside The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood with impromptu appearances from Pleasure P, J Valentine, Jon B and even OT Genasis ... who happily blessed the audience with his hilariously bad singing.
Kanye West Defends Yeezy Gap 'Trash Bag' Clothing Display and Blasts Media
Kanye West is defending what many have deemed a "trash bag" clothing display as his Yeezy Gap line hit stores around the country. Ye popped up on FOX News Thursday in a quick interview from the Gap location in Times Square. When asked if he understood why some have criticized the clothing displays as insensitive to the homeless, Kanye says, "I'm an innovator, and I'm not here to sit up and apologize for my ideas. That's exactly what the media tries to do: make us apologize for any idea that doesn't fall under exactly the way they want us to think."
Brad Pitt all smiles as Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruise photos emerge
Brad Pitt appeared to have a great time at a promotional event for his new movie, “Bullet Train,” as his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie worsens. The Oscar-winning actor appeared onstage at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, ahead of the film’s release in the country. Pitt, who plays an assassin named Ladybug in the movie, was joined by his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrays Tangerine. As such, they were greeted with ladybug- and tangerine-inspired cakes. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s promotional appearance came as photos of bruises that Jolie allegedly sustained during a September 2016 fight on...
Casey Affleck Not Attending Brother Ben's Wedding Party, No Explanation
4:56 PM PT -- Ben and Jen's wedding ceremony is over, we're told. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have a lot of friends and family flying in this weekend to celebrate their marriage -- but one person won't be in attendance ... Casey Affleck. Ben's younger brother, who's also a...
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
Quando Rondo Caught In A Hail Of Bullets In L.A., But He's "OK"!!
10:37 AM PT -- A rep for Quando tells TMZ ... "Quando was present during a shooting yesterday evening which resulted in the untimely death of another young man's life." The rep continued ... "He himself didn't sustain any injuries during the shooting and is safe. We ask that his privacy is respected at this time."
Ken Jennings Tells 'Jeopardy!' Fan to 'Settle Down' Over Amy Schneider Rant
Schneider was the first openly transgender woman to qualify for the "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions.
Styles P Says He'll Boycott Verzuz If Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Leave Triller
Styles P, one of Verzuz most valuable players, says he'll cut ties with the livestream event if Triller can't figure things out with Swizz Beatz and Timbaland ... and he's urging the hip hop community to do the same. We spoke with the LOX rapper Wednesday who says if he...
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Wedding Prep Includes Piano, Fireworks Display
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are doing their second 'wedding' in style ... with a waterside reception complete with a live piano performance and firework display. Ben's sprawling estate in Riceboro, Georgia is shaping into full-wedding form Friday, and the latest images show tables and chairs set along a body of water with what looks like a special table for the bride and groom right next to the piano.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Wedding Prep Starts in Georgia
It appears Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are setting up more than just a fancy party at his estate in Georgia, 'cause based on pics, it looks like a full-blown wedding is going to happen. Ben's place in Riceboro, Georgia is crawling with activity Friday, with construction crews hard at...
Johnny Drubel From 'Rich Kids Of Beverly Hills' 'Memba Him?!
American reality star Jonny Drubel was 24 years old when he was cast to be a part of "Rich Kids of Beverly Hills" -- E!'s hit reality show, first airing in 2014 and running for four seasons. Johnny brought the bougie-ness and cruised down Rodeo Drive with some of television's...
Diddy & Jermaine Dupri Boycotting Triller to Support Swizz Beatz & Timbaland
Diddy is backing Swizz Beatz and Timbaland in their ongoing legal battle with Triller ... and he's advising the culture to do the same!!!. The Bad Boy Records mogul dropped a PSA on Instagram Thursday ... right after confirming a Bad Boy vs. So So Def hit-for-hit battle with Jermaine Dupri. As a result of the pending lawsuit, Diddy and JD also agreed their event will not be on Triller, and will happen in Atlanta.
Guess Who This Novice Rider Turned Into!
Before this horse lover with braids turned into a model and fashion designer, she was the youngest of 3 siblings, hanging out at the horse stables and growing up in Los Angeles. This hazel-eyed beauty was featured in "Teen Vogue" as a young teenager and walked herself right onto the...
Michael Bublé Says His 4th Child's Name is Close to TMZ Photog's Name
Michael Bublé admits his new baby is ready to pop any day now ... and -- MAJOR COINCIDENCE -- he dropped a big hint about the kid's name because of our photog!!!. We got the singer in NYC Wednesday -- he's got a show at Madison Square Garden Thursday, but his night won't be over.
Dr. Dre Says 2021 Brain Aneurysm Almost Killed Him
Dr. Dre's January 2021 brain aneurysm was a lot scarier than he initially revealed -- his family actually gathered in his hospital room to say their final goodbyes. The legendary producer's podcast interview with Dolvett Quince continues to leak across social media and he painted the eerie picture rather vividly.
Frank Grillo Rips L.A. Crime After Boxing Trainer Shot Dead
Actor Frank Grillo is speaking out about the senseless murder of his beloved boxing trainer ... and he's not pulling punches when it comes to what he views as L.A.'s crime problem. Grillo, who played Crossbones in Marvel's 'Captain America' films, was visibly upset as he spoke about the death...
Travis Barker Tests Positive for COVID
Travis Barker is the latest celeb to catch COVID -- a diagnosis that comes just two months after he was hospitalized for a serious case of pancreatitis -- but he's doing his best to keep his spirits up. Travis broke the news on Instagram Thursday, with a caption that reads,...
