Effective: 2022-08-20 16:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-20 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grant FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Rapid rises over the East Fork of the Gila River are expected due to excessive rainfall. * WHERE...A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following county, Grant. * WHEN...Until 830 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 239 PM MDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This is causing arroyo and small stream flooding. Rapid river rises have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Gila Hot Springs. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

