Kansas counties announce recount results of Amendment 2
Eight of nine Kansas counties that were selected to hold a manual recount of primary election ballots cast for Amendment 2 announced the results of the recount Saturday.
Johnson County finishes Kansas abortion recount, finds no significant vote change
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV) - Johnson County officials announced their final vote tally Saturday morning in a recount of ballots submitted in Aug. 2′s election over whether Kansas should lift its state constitutional right to abortion. The recount showed the final tally off by just a small margin of votes, not significant enough to swing the end result in Johnson County.
Kansas counties wrapping up Amendment 2 recount
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) -- The counties selected for the Amendment 2 recount are wrapping up their tallies. Douglas County, which had approximately 47,000 total votes to go through, finished its count early Friday afternoon. The original count put the tally at 38,718 NO votes and 8,716 YES votes. After the...
Controversial housing ordinance passed in KCMO Council despite protest
Missouri State Highway Patrol was helping out a rather large African spurred tortoise on Thursday. It has been reunited with its family now. Female designers, leads taking on KC Current stadium coming in 2024. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Inside Henderson Engineers in Lenexa is a team of moms, wives...
Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Tyrone Garner addresses KBI investigation
The mayor and CEO of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is speaking for the first time since the KBI executed a search warrant on the UG building.
Kansas abortion amendment recount underway in Johnson County
Johnson County begins recounting Kansas abortion amendment vote ahead of August 20 deadline.
GoFundMe helps Ukrainian exchange student remain in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Ukrainian exchange student who came to Kansas City in September 2021 is sticking around this fall thanks to some generous donations. Olga, a native of Kyiv, Ukraine, released a video Saturday morning thanking people for the support that will allow her to enroll at the University of Missouri-Kansas City this fall.
Exhibit about Maya civilization opens at Union Station Friday
Female designers, leads taking on KC Current stadium coming in 2024. Inside Henderson Engineers in Lenexa is a team of moms, wives and masterminds. More than half of them are behind the country’s first stadium being built specifically for a National Women’s Soccer League Team. Updated: 7 hours...
Ethnic Enrichment Festival returns to Kansas City after two-year hiatus
Girls at NKC Schools make history with first Girls Flag Football league. Friday night, Staley High School hosted a historic athletic event. The Girls Flag Football Jamboree featured a series of exhibition games for the first high school Girls Flag Football league in the state of Missouri. Updated: 6 hours...
Investigators solve mysterious odor issue in Shawnee
Kansas environmental investigators determined a leaking fuel tank at a Shawnee gas station is the cause of a mysterious odor in the area.
These are the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Kansas City
Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take, including Kansas City.
Female designers, leads taking on KC Current stadium coming in 2024
MAYA: The Great Jaguar Rises opens tomorrow at Union Station. The exhibit features more than 300 artifacts showcasing the culture and mystery of Maya civilization. Missouri State Highway Patrol was helping out a rather large African spurred tortoise on Thursday. It has been reunited with its family now. Controversial housing...
Eudora daycare worker initially convicted of murdering baby gets new trial
EUDORA, Ks. (KCTV) - A Eudora daycare worker who was convicted of murdering a baby in her care in 2016 will get a new trial, after a split-decision by the Kansas Supreme Court. Kansas’ high court split 3-3 on whether to uphold a Kansas Appeals Court decision to overturn Carrody...
Kansas school board meeting gets heated over proposed pronoun policy
GARDNER, Kan. (KMBC) -- Gender identity took center stage during public comment Monday evening at the Gardner-Edgerton school board meeting over a proposed bathroom and pronoun policy. Gardner already has a practice in place with restrooms for men, women and single-occupant restrooms for trans students or others who want their...
2 students in custody, weapon confiscated at Wyandotte HS in KCK
Students at Wyandotte High School were placed on lockdown after a weapon was found on campus. Two students are in custody.
Gov. Kelly celebrates expansion facility at KU’s Innovation Park
Kansas City committee moves affordable housing ordinance forward, dozens of renters respond in outra. A KCMO committee is moving forward one of Mayor Quinton Lucas’ newly proposed affordable housing ordinances. but the vote was met with outrage. Updated: 4 hours ago. The state is trying to force the city...
Move in day at UMKC begins new school year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a dip in enrollment numbers the last couple years, University of Missouri-Kansas City chancellor Mauli Agrawal told KCTV5 the university is finally headed in the right direction. “This is perhaps one of the most exciting days of the year for us,” said Agrawal.
Judge: Enough evidence to try Missouri hospital staffer in 20-year-old murder
A judge ruled there is enough evidence to try Jennifer Hall, a former Kansas City-area respiratory therapist, for the murder of a patient in 2002.
Kansas City man charged in fatal shooting allegedly after argument over money
A Kansas City man has been charged for a shooting that left one male dead Thursday in the 5200 block of Brooklyn Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Questions arise how Kansas will handle possible Missouri marijuana legalization
With recreational marijuana now on the ballot in Missouri come November, there is a growing question of how Kansas will respond.
