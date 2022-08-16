ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Johnson County finishes Kansas abortion recount, finds no significant vote change

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV) - Johnson County officials announced their final vote tally Saturday morning in a recount of ballots submitted in Aug. 2′s election over whether Kansas should lift its state constitutional right to abortion. The recount showed the final tally off by just a small margin of votes, not significant enough to swing the end result in Johnson County.
Kansas counties wrapping up Amendment 2 recount

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) -- The counties selected for the Amendment 2 recount are wrapping up their tallies. Douglas County, which had approximately 47,000 total votes to go through, finished its count early Friday afternoon. The original count put the tally at 38,718 NO votes and 8,716 YES votes. After the...
GoFundMe helps Ukrainian exchange student remain in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Ukrainian exchange student who came to Kansas City in September 2021 is sticking around this fall thanks to some generous donations. Olga, a native of Kyiv, Ukraine, released a video Saturday morning thanking people for the support that will allow her to enroll at the University of Missouri-Kansas City this fall.
Exhibit about Maya civilization opens at Union Station Friday

Female designers, leads taking on KC Current stadium coming in 2024. Inside Henderson Engineers in Lenexa is a team of moms, wives and masterminds. More than half of them are behind the country's first stadium being built specifically for a National Women's Soccer League Team.
Female designers, leads taking on KC Current stadium coming in 2024

MAYA: The Great Jaguar Rises opens tomorrow at Union Station. The exhibit features more than 300 artifacts showcasing the culture and mystery of Maya civilization.
Kansas school board meeting gets heated over proposed pronoun policy

GARDNER, Kan. (KMBC) -- Gender identity took center stage during public comment Monday evening at the Gardner-Edgerton school board meeting over a proposed bathroom and pronoun policy. Gardner already has a practice in place with restrooms for men, women and single-occupant restrooms for trans students or others who want their...
Gov. Kelly celebrates expansion facility at KU's Innovation Park

Kansas City committee moves affordable housing ordinance forward, dozens of renters respond in outra. A KCMO committee is moving forward one of Mayor Quinton Lucas’ newly proposed affordable housing ordinances. but the vote was met with outrage. Updated: 4 hours ago. The state is trying to force the city...
Move in day at UMKC begins new school year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a dip in enrollment numbers the last couple years, University of Missouri-Kansas City chancellor Mauli Agrawal told KCTV5 the university is finally headed in the right direction. "This is perhaps one of the most exciting days of the year for us," said Agrawal.
