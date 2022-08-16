Read full article on original website
linknky.com
Edgewood rejects city building gun ordinance
Edgewood City Council rejected a proposed ordinance prohibiting concealed weapons in the city building. The move would not have barred guns from the city property; instead, it would have required that those carrying guns on site make it visible. A recent incident involving the displaying of a gun by a...
thelevisalazer.com
FORMER KENTUCKY JUSTICE CABINET SECRETARY CHARGED WITH ‘BILL COSBY’ RAPE
AUGUST 16, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FOPMER KENTUCKY STATE REPRESENTATIVE AND EX-CABINENT JUSTICE SECRETARY JOHN TILLEY, 53, WHO IS ALSO A LAW LEGAL ATTORNEY; WAS CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE RAPE IN LECINGTON, KY., (LEFT: MUGHSOT PHOTO; RIGHT: OFFICIAL PHOTO AS KENTUCKY CABINENT JUSTICE AND PUBLIC SAFETY SECRETARY )
Fox 19
NKY town could soon vote to restrict where people can smoke
DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Dayton City Council is set to vote on an ordinance in September that would ban people from smoking in public places. That ordinance is receiving mixed feedback. The Rose Room is one of Dayton’s oldest establishments. The owner of the business, Patricia Flynn, said a...
Kentucky State Police encourages Kentuckians to come to ‘Safety Town’
For more than 60 years, KSP has not only provided security for the state fair, but they have also managed the Safety Town booth.
WLWT 5
Mail theft concerns increase in northern Kentucky following theft of master key
COVINGTON, Ky. — Concerns surrounding mail security are high across greater Cincinnati following a robbery this week. The thief got away with a mailman's master key. The theft happened Wednesday morning on Hermes Avenue near W. 12th Street. The mailman told police he returned to his vehicle and a man, who had been watching him, ran up to him, grabbed his chain and demanded his keys.
Former Window Planet principal officer jailed on theft charges
Following consumer complaints, former Window Planet principal officer Tara Curles is facing theft charges in three Tri-state counties. On Thursday, she was in the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Fox 19
Mold delays return to classroom at Warren County school district
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - The start of the school year has been delayed for some students in the Wayne Local School District due to mold in classrooms. Students at the district’s high school and junior high school are not expected to be back in the classroom until next week. Some parents, meanwhile, are asking for more transparency about the mold issues.
linknky.com
Covington Mayor offers ‘State of the City’ address to business community
“Words to describe the change in Covington for the past five years fail me. Just walk around the city and feel the change, the vibrancy, the excitement,” Covington Mayor Joe Meyer said during his ‘State of the City’ address. On Thursday, Meyer spoke to a crowd of...
WLWT 5
New Kentucky law lets school districts use mental health as reason for excused absences
FLORENCE, Ky. — Alex Perry is a rising senior at the Ignite Institute in Boone County. Like many of her peers, Perry said the last couple of years have been rough. "Personally, I feel like going through the two years of COVID, I struggled a lot with mental health issues," she said.
clayconews.com
BROWN COUNTY, OHIO MAN ARRESTED, ASSORTMENT OF DRUGS, CASH, FIREARM, LOCATED AND SEIZED DURING LSO WELLFARE CHECK/INVESTIGATION AT RESIDENCE OFF KENTUCKY 312 IN LAUREL COUNTY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's interdiction unit Justin Taylor (case officer) along with interdiction unit Landry Collett, shift Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Brian France, and Deputy Marcus Stigall arrested James William Edwards age 41 of Mount Orab, Ohio early Friday morning August 19, 2022 approximately 6:17 AM.
USDA ends universal free lunch program, school districts urge parents to reapply
For the last two years, the USDA offered school districts waivers to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students. Unfortunately, those waivers have now expired.
Skylar Richardson seeks to have conviction sealed
An attorney for Brooke Skylar Richardson, who is now 23 years old has requested a hearing to expunge the abuse of a corpse charge she was convicted of in 2019.
WKYT 27
Mayor: City closing Tandy Park in downtown Lexington earlier
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said the city is changing hours for part of downtown. Tandy Centennial Park will now close at 2:00 a.m. instead of 3:00 a.m. This comes as Mayor Linda Gorton and the police chief discussed concerns of downtown violence on Wednesday. He mayor...
WLKY.com
Retailers ask Kentucky lawmakers to crack down on organized shoplifting rings
FRANKFORT, Ky. — An organization representing Kentucky's retailers is asking state lawmakers to pass a law cracking down on organized theft rings. The request comes as the financial impact of shoplifting – and the brazenness of shoplifters – has risen significantly with the ease or reselling stolen goods online through platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and eBay.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky lawmakers meet with gas industry reps as gas prices continue sliding
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gas prices continue trending downward and the national average cost for a gallon of regular was $3.92 as of Thursday, according to AAA. Lawmakers in Frankfort heard from industry representatives about the recent price trends at the pump this week. What You Need To Know. Kentucky...
linknky.com
Police plan traffic blitz to combat aggressive driving
Drivers may want to be mindful of their highway habits along Interstate 75 as local law enforcement prepare a traffic blitz to cut down on road rage incidents and traffic fatalities. On Sunday, Aug. 21, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., law enforcement agencies from Kenton County will be monitoring...
spectrumnews1.com
Citing 'overwhelming' community feedback, Cincinnati suspends long-planned MLK memorial to evaluate 'new approaches' to honor civil rights icon
CINCINNATI — Less than a month after announcing final details of a long-discussed memorial to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the City of Cincinnati has suspended the project while city leaders evaluate alternative approaches for celebrating the legacy of the civil rights icon. What You Need To Know.
OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler County tonight
OXFORD — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the city of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., according to a press release. >>1 taken into custody after driver flees from OVI checkpoint in Dayton, drives...
linknky.com
Covington to lower property tax rate: “A unique opportunity”
The City of Covington is expected to approve a reduction in its property tax rate. On Tuesday night, the first of two necessary public readings of the tax ordinance was presented to the commission for consideration. City Manager Ken Smith is recommending a property tax rate of 0.271, a reduction...
linknky.com
Kenton County Public Works to host fall cleanup
Kenton County Public Works is hosting its annual Fall Clean-Up on Friday, September 30, and Saturday, October 1, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at its facility located at 420 Independence Station Road, Independence. The clean-up is an opportunity for residents to dispose of unwanted trash, debris, bulky household items,...
