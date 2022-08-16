ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
linknky.com

Edgewood rejects city building gun ordinance

Edgewood City Council rejected a proposed ordinance prohibiting concealed weapons in the city building. The move would not have barred guns from the city property; instead, it would have required that those carrying guns on site make it visible. A recent incident involving the displaying of a gun by a...
EDGEWOOD, KY
thelevisalazer.com

FORMER KENTUCKY JUSTICE CABINET SECRETARY CHARGED WITH ‘BILL COSBY’ RAPE

AUGUST 16, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FOPMER KENTUCKY STATE REPRESENTATIVE AND EX-CABINENT JUSTICE SECRETARY JOHN TILLEY, 53, WHO IS ALSO A LAW LEGAL ATTORNEY; WAS CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE RAPE IN LECINGTON, KY., (LEFT: MUGHSOT PHOTO; RIGHT: OFFICIAL PHOTO AS KENTUCKY CABINENT JUSTICE AND PUBLIC SAFETY SECRETARY )
LEXINGTON, KY
Fox 19

NKY town could soon vote to restrict where people can smoke

DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Dayton City Council is set to vote on an ordinance in September that would ban people from smoking in public places. That ordinance is receiving mixed feedback. The Rose Room is one of Dayton’s oldest establishments. The owner of the business, Patricia Flynn, said a...
DAYTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kenton County, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Pendleton, KY
Local
Kentucky Elections
Campbell County, KY
Government
Kenton County, KY
Government
City
Highland Heights, KY
County
Campbell County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WLWT 5

Mail theft concerns increase in northern Kentucky following theft of master key

COVINGTON, Ky. — Concerns surrounding mail security are high across greater Cincinnati following a robbery this week. The thief got away with a mailman's master key. The theft happened Wednesday morning on Hermes Avenue near W. 12th Street. The mailman told police he returned to his vehicle and a man, who had been watching him, ran up to him, grabbed his chain and demanded his keys.
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Mold delays return to classroom at Warren County school district

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - The start of the school year has been delayed for some students in the Wayne Local School District due to mold in classrooms. Students at the district’s high school and junior high school are not expected to be back in the classroom until next week. Some parents, meanwhile, are asking for more transparency about the mold issues.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wil Schroder
clayconews.com

BROWN COUNTY, OHIO MAN ARRESTED, ASSORTMENT OF DRUGS, CASH, FIREARM, LOCATED AND SEIZED DURING LSO WELLFARE CHECK/INVESTIGATION AT RESIDENCE OFF KENTUCKY 312 IN LAUREL COUNTY

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's interdiction unit Justin Taylor (case officer) along with interdiction unit Landry Collett, shift Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Brian France, and Deputy Marcus Stigall arrested James William Edwards age 41 of Mount Orab, Ohio early Friday morning August 19, 2022 approximately 6:17 AM.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Machines#Election Local#Seals#Election Fraud#Republican#Senate
WKYT 27

Mayor: City closing Tandy Park in downtown Lexington earlier

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said the city is changing hours for part of downtown. Tandy Centennial Park will now close at 2:00 a.m. instead of 3:00 a.m. This comes as Mayor Linda Gorton and the police chief discussed concerns of downtown violence on Wednesday. He mayor...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Retailers ask Kentucky lawmakers to crack down on organized shoplifting rings

FRANKFORT, Ky. — An organization representing Kentucky's retailers is asking state lawmakers to pass a law cracking down on organized theft rings. The request comes as the financial impact of shoplifting – and the brazenness of shoplifters – has risen significantly with the ease or reselling stolen goods online through platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and eBay.
FRANKFORT, KY
linknky.com

Police plan traffic blitz to combat aggressive driving

Drivers may want to be mindful of their highway habits along Interstate 75 as local law enforcement prepare a traffic blitz to cut down on road rage incidents and traffic fatalities. On Sunday, Aug. 21, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., law enforcement agencies from Kenton County will be monitoring...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
spectrumnews1.com

Citing 'overwhelming' community feedback, Cincinnati suspends long-planned MLK memorial to evaluate 'new approaches' to honor civil rights icon

CINCINNATI — Less than a month after announcing final details of a long-discussed memorial to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the City of Cincinnati has suspended the project while city leaders evaluate alternative approaches for celebrating the legacy of the civil rights icon. What You Need To Know.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler County tonight

OXFORD — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the city of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., according to a press release. >>1 taken into custody after driver flees from OVI checkpoint in Dayton, drives...
OXFORD, OH
linknky.com

Covington to lower property tax rate: “A unique opportunity”

The City of Covington is expected to approve a reduction in its property tax rate. On Tuesday night, the first of two necessary public readings of the tax ordinance was presented to the commission for consideration. City Manager Ken Smith is recommending a property tax rate of 0.271, a reduction...
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Kenton County Public Works to host fall cleanup

Kenton County Public Works is hosting its annual Fall Clean-Up on Friday, September 30, and Saturday, October 1, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at its facility located at 420 Independence Station Road, Independence. The clean-up is an opportunity for residents to dispose of unwanted trash, debris, bulky household items,...
KENTON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy