ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Judge sets hearing on unsealing Mar-a-Lago search affidavit for Thursday

By Sheri Walsh, Daniel Uria
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KKTBY_0hJZoI3Y00

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A Florida judge on Tuesday scheduled a hearing on motions to release the sworn affidavit detailing the justification for the FBI's search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart requested an in-person hearing on Thursday at 1 p.m. in the West Palm Beach Division.

Reinhart on Friday unsealed the search warrant and property receipt for the Aug. 8 search at Trump's Palm Beach, Fla., residence, which showed the FBI confiscated 20 boxes and at least four sets of "miscellaneous" top secret documents.

However, on Monday, the Justice Department said it opposed the release of a sworn affidavit, which the FBI said includes detailed justification of the search warrant.

The department said unsealing the document would jeopardize the government's investigation, despite requests from media outlets and bipartisan lawmakers, as well as demands from Trump, to unseal the document.

"In the interest of transparency, I call for the immediate release of the completely unredacted affidavit pertaining to this horrible and shocking break-in," Trump posted Tuesday on Truth Social.

Also Tuesday, the Justice Department said that passports seized during the search have been returned to Trump.

A Justice Department official acknowledged in an email that the FBI seized three of the former president's passports when they conducted their search of Mar-a-Lago last week after Trump blasted the agents Monday for "stealing" them.

"In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three passports (one expired), along with everything else," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our country."

The Justice Department sent the email Tuesday, which was made public by Trump's representatives, saying the passports were ready to be picked up.

"We have learned that the filter agents seized three passports belonging to President Trump, two expired and one being his active diplomatic passport," the email from Jay Bratt, a top official in the Justice Department's National Security Division, said. "We are returning them, and they will be ready for pickup at 2pm today."

The FBI said in a statement that the agency "follows search and seizure procedures ordered by courts, then returns items that do not need to be retained for law enforcement purposes."

After the search, Trump's former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax that the former President felt the number of supporters gathered outside Mar-a-Lago was "going to help me."

"You see the number of people in front of Mar-a-Lago already? This is going to turn around. The American people have common sense. They've gone too far now," Giuliani recalled Trump telling him.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has said he did not take the search lightly and "deliberated for weeks" over whether to approve the application for the warrant to search Trump's home, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Garland still faces the decision of whether to pursue charges, based on evidence confiscated during the search, as Republican lawmakers and Trump supporters accuse the department of political overreach.

Comments / 2

Related
TheDailyBeast

Remember When Eric Trump Adamantly Claimed They Didn’t Receive the Search Warrant?

The FBI’s search warrant of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate has finally been made public, revealing that the ex-president is under investigation for espionage and unlawfully keeping “top secret” documents. It also confirms that the warrant and property receipt were indeed given to Trump’s attorney Christina Bobb at the time, despite Eric Trump’s claims to the contrary. Earlier this week, the former president’s son told conservative media—including The Daily Mail and Fox Business correspondent Charles Gasparino—that FBI agents “would not give [Bobb] a copy of the search warrant.” The documents that were unsealed on Friday, however, revealed that Bobb actually signed the FBI’s receipt. (The former OAN host, meanwhile, had indicated in multiple interviews this week that she had obtained the warrant and property inventory.) Gasparino, for his part, has continued to stand by his reporting that the Trump family didn’t receive the warrant in a timely fashion while also accusing his critics of living in their mom’s basement.Read more at The Daily Beast.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Pro-Trump FBI protest cancelled after not one demonstrator showed up

A pro-Trump protest that was scheduled to be held outside the FBI headquarters in Washington DC over the weekend was cancelled after it was promoted on far-right blogs as a suspected “trap”, The Daily Beast reported.Following the FBI raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, supporters of the former president began reupping a call to arms across social media platforms and alt-right blogs to coordinate protests outside the offices of the federal agency responsible for domestic intelligence and security service.A Sunday demonstration outside the headquarters in the nation’s capital was first promoted by the far-right Falun...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Mar A Lago#Search And Seizure#Trump S Palm Beach#The Justice Department#Truth Social
The Independent

Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says

Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
POTUS
Salon

“A lot of this has come from the Trump lawyers”: Trump’s own legal team made his docs scandal worse

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday afternoon, Guardian congressional correspondent Hugo Lowell offered an alternative explanation over how FBI agents knew what to look for when they showed up at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this week to take into custody multiple boxes of documents stolen from the federal government.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
427K+
Followers
62K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy