Read full article on original website
Related
Dow: The joys of camping
There are a few activities we do once a year — bowling, hiking Shrine Pass (now that’s a keeper), boating (rather sitting in inner-tubes drinking beer around anchored boats with our son and his friends who use their jet skis to buy more beer), and camping, … whether we like it or not.
Meet the seven locals taking on the Leadville Trail 100 Run
When the Leadville Trail 100 (LT100) run starting gun goes off at 4 a.m. Saturday, seven local runners will began their journey to the top of Hope Pass and back. If running 100-miles with 15,734 feet of climb sounds out of the ordinary, perhaps knowing these remarkable individuals are just like the rest of us — neighbors, teachers, moms, engineers, coaches and front desk workers — can serve to inspire everyone to embark on our own adventurous challenges.
Letter: Homestake Creek fens must be protected
I was fortunate to participate in the Eagle River Watershed Council’s citizen science day at Homestake Creek on Sunday. It was a well-organized event with professionals from the Colorado Natural Heritage Foundation including ecologist Dee Malone, botanist Peggy Lyon, and interns Aspen and Blake. Walking Mountains was represented by Community Program Director Hannah Irwin, Community Science and Backcountry Hiking Coordinator Riley Gaines, and naturalists Taylor, Zoe and Andrew. Wilderness Workshop was represented by Campaign Manager Michael Gorman and Director of Community Organizing Erin Riccio. Eagle River Watershed Council was represented by Executive Director James Dilzell and Education and Outreach Coordinator Rose Sandell. The event was documented by Walking Mountains photographer Chris Cohen and videographer/photographer Nick Junker from Capture the Action. Josh Stepanek, associate professor of biology from CMC, was there to study the microorganisms in the fen.
Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame to honor seven award recipients along with 2022 inductees
The Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame will honor seven award recipients on Sunday, Aug. 21, in Vail as part of the Class of 2022 induction ceremony. John Dakin, Ron LeMaster, Peter Rietz, Jeannie Thoren, and Chester “Chet” Upham will be inducted at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater at Sunday’s celebration of inspiration.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Best: A small mountain town takes a big step
Crested Butte, a one-time coal mining town, has now turned its back on natural gas. Town councilors unanimously agreed that any new building erected on the 60 vacant lots cannot be served by gas. Major remodels must be electric-ready. It’s Colorado’s first natural gas ban, although 80 other jurisdictions around...
Grand Hyatt Vail announces new senior leadership
Grand Hyatt Vail has announced that Houston Perkins will head Vail Residences at Cascade Village as general manager, and Cody Worden has been appointed as director of sales and marketing. Houston Perkins boasts a long career of hospitality and leadership experience within the Vail area, dating back to 1998. Before...
Letter: Lousy work on Grand Avenue in Eagle
The town of Eagle really should have striped the newly paved roadway on U.S. Highway 6 after the school year started. That way the elementary kids could have made it an art project. It would have been better than what is there now. This is the poorest striping job I...
Wounded veterans train near Vail before expedition to climb Kilimanjaro
If you’re going to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, which sits at 19,431 feet above sea level, Vail makes for a pretty good training ground. That’s what Dan Harris thought when he invited three wounded veterans out to train this summer in advance of their climb in January. Harris came...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Colorado Senate District 8 candidates square off in Eagle
Matt Solomon, the Republican candidate for Senate District 8, promised a boring discussion before the start of Thursday night’s debate hosted by Moving Mountains Eagle County, but he managed to keep it lively while squaring off against Democrat Dylan Roberts. The event took place inside the Eagle County building...
Salomone: Microstructure
The river has been slowly waning until recent rains spiked river levels and muddied up the lower Eagle River. The slowly receding water level illustrated how important microstructure is to fly anglers. A broad stroke approach is often applied when fly fishers hit the river. But the attentive wading angler finds increased success when they concentrate on breaking down a stretch of river into smaller, river formations. Concentrating on the key components during low water steers anglers towards a focus on microstructure.
Vail Resorts workers say efforts to improve employee experience at odds with class-action settlement effort
Amid Vail Resorts efforts to present itself as a company that prioritizes resort talent, a lawsuit involving many of the company’s employees isn’t helping that end. Vail Resorts’ new $20-per-hour starting pay initiative hasn’t been well received by many of the company’s longtime workers, some of whom see the public relations push as a hypocritical gesture when viewed alongside the company’s offer for an unfair labor practices lawsuit settlement dubbed as “pennies on the dollar.”
Vail Pass rest area project more than just restrooms
The Vail Pass rest area project will improve the restroom facilities, but there’s a lot more involved. The $22.2 million project started work in May of this year, and won’t be finished until October 2023. A lot has to get done in that time. Four facts. The Vail...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Triple Crown World Series tournaments bring estimated $3 million to Eagle County economy
With the summer comes a myriad of tournaments and sporting events, not only for local athletes but also for athletes from across the country. These events not only bring collaboration and competition but a chance for a different kind of tourist to experience Eagle County — and have an impact on the local economy.
Auto show returns to Vail in September under new name
The 13th annual Vail Concours and Show is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 18 in Lionshead Village 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The Vail Concours draws a diverse group of automotive enthusiasts displaying cars ranging from contemporary supercars (Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren) to classic cars and many in between. Owners travel from around the country and from throughout Colorado.
Molly Gallagher named spa manager at Spa Anjali at The Westin Riverfront
Molly Gallagher is now serving as Spa Manager at the award-winning Spa Anjali at The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon. Gallagher has been a part of the Spa Anjali team since 2009, starting as a massage therapist before being promoted to lead massage therapist and then spa supervisor. She has lived in the Vail area for more than 25 years and previously worked at Beaver Creek’s Allegria Spa and Vail’s Cascade Club and Spa. A graduate of New York’s Hofstra University, Gallagher is also licensed through the 1,000 hour program at the Boulder College of Massage Therapy. She is passionate about volunteering and has worked with the Education Foundation of Eagle County for more than a decade, currently serving as a trustee on the board of directors.
Vail Resorts’ $13M offer for labor lawsuit settlement receives final approval in California court
Vail Resorts will pay $13.1 million to a group of workers and their attorneys in an effort to settle some of the legal action being taken against the company for claims of labor law violations. Judge Michael McLaughlin granted final approval of the settlement offer for the case, known as...
Chasing Beauty at Vail’s Christopher Martin Gallery
For Dutch photographer Isabelle van Zeijl, self-portraits have always instilled a sense of self-identity and empowerment, especially when she’s needed it most. “The fact that I make self-portraiture is born out of the fact that I grew up in a troubled home with a lot of violence,” says the 44-year-old artist. “I needed to hang on to who I truly was. I also started to look toward beauty. I healed myself through my work. I believe when you surround yourself with beauty, it has a purifying effect.”
Eagle Valley Trail seeking funds for final 12 miles
The Eagle Valley Trail is nearing completion, with only 12 miles remaining to connect all of Eagle County’s communities with the 63-mile paved trail. However, with the remaining portions projected to cost around $38.2 million to complete, the group leading the charge has an uphill battle to reach its goal of completing it by 2024.
Garfield County commissioners question GOCO loan that helped facilitate Sweetwater Lake purchase
Garfield County commissioners contend the Great Outdoors Colorado program may have overstepped its bounds in providing a loan that helped secure the public acquisition of Sweetwater Lake last year. It’s one of the latest questions raised by the county commissioners about the deal as it relates to plans to turn...
Letter: Vail’s bike park needs to do better
I was out at Vail’s bike “park” (if you can call it that) recently and couldn’t help but notice how run down the trails have become. Trails that were fun back in late June have become rutted, mangled messes that are no longer enjoyable, which is comical considering the overly extensive and outrageously costly grooming operations it undertakes in the winter.
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
941K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0