Kansas City, MO

Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster misses practice with sore knee

 4 days ago

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — JuJu Smith-Schuster missed a soggy practice with the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday because of a sore knee, though the injury to the veteran wide receiver is not expected to keep him out long.

The Chiefs also waived defensive lineman Austin Edwards and wide receiver Devin Gray to get to the 85-man roster limit.

Smith-Schuster is being counted upon to help the Chiefs overcome the trade of wide receiver Tyreek Hill to Miami. The 25-year-old missed most of last season with the Steelers after he dislocated his shoulder in Week 5 against Denver, though he did return in time for the playoffs. He caught five passes for 26 yards in a blowout loss to the Chiefs.

In other injury news, kicker Harrison Butker was back on the field after missing Monday's practice because of a sore ankle, though punter Tommy Townsend remained absent while dealing with a family matter.

Tight end Blake Bell was still out with a hip flexor injury and safety Zayne Anderson with a shoulder injury.

