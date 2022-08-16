Lane Kiffin Says Ole Miss Discovered New Punter at Keg Party

The Rebels coach suggested that his team’s new punter was found at a fraternity house.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has a gift for dealing with the media.

Few of his peers in the college football world are as astute about what to say and when to say it. So even when one of his quotes seems too good to be true, it probably will find its way onto the internet.

To wit, look no further than Kiffin’s recent account of how the Rebels discovered new punter Charlie Pollock .

“I don’t know a whole lot about him,” Kiffin told reporters on Sunday. “I think he was down at the frat house at a keg party or something, where they got him from.”

Kiffin went on to discuss the fitness status of Pollock, who’s listed at 6'1", 250 pounds .

“We’ve got some conditioning work to do with my guy,” Kiffin said. “We just said, ‘Hey, someone go find a punter around campus,’ and so we found one that actually used to punt in Division I. So you never know.”

Pollock was on the roster at Nevada for the 2020 season but didn’t appear in any games for the Wolf Pack. He didn’t play college football in ’21.

We’re uncertain whether Kiffin is kidding about where his staff discovered Pollock. But we sure do want to believe him.

