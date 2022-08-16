Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Jordan Tate sought for Milwaukee shooting
MILWAUKEE - A man turned away from Milwaukee's Brownstone Lounge in February responded by opening fire on innocent people. The U.S. Marshals are asking for help in the search for 25-year-old Jordan Tate. "Lack of impulse control," explained the U.S. marshal on the case. "He’s wanted for first-degree homicide and...
insideedition.com
Man vacationing in Milwaukee dies in 71-foot fall from drawbridge after hanging "onto the railing for 1-2 minutes," coroner report says
A Rhode Island man vacationing in Milwaukee fell to his death after a drawbridge was raised while he was walking across it. Richard Dujardin, 77, of Providence, Rhode Island, was crossing the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee on Monday afternoon with his wife, according to a Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office report.
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
Evictions are surging in Milwaukee County
“Eviction filings are on the rise again in Milwaukee County after tapering off for a few months,” the Milwaukee Autonomous Tenants Union (MATU) warns in a statement to Wisconsin Examiner. During the first week of August, 327 evictions were filed, about 72% above average. Numbers like those haven’t been seen in Milwaukee County since last […] The post Evictions are surging in Milwaukee County appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISN
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash; driver who died ID'd by medical examiner
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has released the identity of the Milwaukee man who died from injuries suffered in a fatal crash on eastbound I-894/43 at S. 27th Street on Thursday, Aug. 18. The victim is 74-year-old Frederick Steffen. The medical examiner's report indicates the collision between...
WISN
'I'm not surprised': Northridge Mall deadline passes with nearly no updates
MILWAUKEE — Friday's deadline for the court-ordered safety upgrades at the former Northridge Mall has passed. Last week, Milwaukee fire Chief Aaron Lipski called out the owners, Black Spruce Enterprises, for not following a 2019 court order, to maintain and properly secure the massive abandoned mall grounds. Lipski said...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Germantown fire, 1 taken to hospital: chief
GERMANTOWN, Wis. - One person was taken to the hospital after a Germantown house fire Thursday, Aug. 18. According to Fire Chief John Delain, the fire happened on Starlite Drive off of Pilgrim around 12:45 p.m. Two people were treated for smoke inhalation, one of home was taken to the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mom shot by neighbor 'in front of my children'
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee mom is sharing her story after she was shot by her next-door neighbor in front of her young children Sunday, Aug. 14 near 79th and Courtland. Milwaukee police confirmed an arrest after the shooting, but formal charges had not been filed as of Wednesday. Gertrude Byrd...
horseandrider.com
Two Saddlebreds Positive for Strangles in Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed two horses positive for strangles in Waukesha County. A 16-year-old Saddlebred gelding presented with submandibular lymphadenopathy (lymph node enlargement beneath the lower jaw) and dullness on Aug. 4. The second horse, a 21-year-old Saddlebred gelding, also presented on Aug. 4 with submandibular lymphadenopathy and fever.
CBS 58
WISN
Full freeway closure after shooting in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced a full freeway closure was underway on northbound 175, with all traffic diverted off at Fond du Lac Avenue. This all happened just before noon on Thursday. Deputies were investigating a reported shooting where a driver shot at another car. No injuries have been...
Girl hit by rock, gunshot fired during incident near Strathmore and Grantosa
A 7-year-old girl was hit by a rock and someone fired a gunshot during an incident near Strathmore and Grantosa in Milwaukee Thursday evening.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rochester crash, Burlington woman dead: sheriff
ROCHESTER - A Burlington woman died of her injuries after a crash in the village of Rochester on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Racine County sheriff's deputies were called to the crash scene near Plank Road and English Settlement Avenue around 3:45 p.m. A 22-foot box truck hit a car, which came to a stop off the roadway.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee car break-ins at housing complex; residents frustrated
A group of elderly people at a Milwaukee housing complex say their cars have been targeted by criminals. Windows have been smashed, stuff inside the vehicles was tossed around, and in one case, a gun was stolen.
CBS 58
Kilbourn bridge tragedy: 'He held on for 1-2 minutes'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Additional details have come to light involved the tragic death of Providence, RI native Richard Dujardin, 77, who died shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug., 15 in Milwaukee when the Kilbourn St. Bridge opened with him on it. According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's...
dailydodge.com
Fond Du Lac Woman Accused Of Causing $50K In Damages To Watertown Home
(Watertown) A Fond du Lac woman is accused of breaking into a home in Watertown and causing over $50-thousand-dollars in damage. Alyssa Cruz is facing felony counts of Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property. Watertown police were called to the home in April after the property owner reported that their...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee death investigation; MacArthur Square Park near courthouse
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a death that occurred on Tuesday morning, Aug. 16 at MacArthur Square Park near the Milwaukee County Courthouse. Officials say shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man was located unresponsive. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The cause of death is...
