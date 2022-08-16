Read full article on original website
Wichita man sentenced for killing teenager in 2021 crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was in court Friday to hear his sentence for killing a teenager in a car crash in September of 2021. Jose Rios-Cruz, 40, of Wichita, was sentenced to 56 months in prison with 36 months of post-release. He pleaded guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter on June […]
KWCH.com
Police pursuit ends when suspect crashes into pole
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A brief police chase early Friday ended when the suspect attempted to avoid spikes and crashed into a telephone pole and parked cars. The chase began at around 3:20 a.m. after deputies observed suspicious activity from suspects near a vehicle with a trailer near Kellogg and West Street. The suspects dropped the trailer at a local business, and deputies discovered that the vehicle and the trailer were both stolen. They followed the vehicle and attempted to make a stop, but the vehicle got onto Kellogg and then drove the wrong way on I-235 for a few minutes.
kfdi.com
Chase ends with crash in west Wichita
An overnight police chase ended with a crash in a west Wichita neighborhood. Sheriff’s deputies reportedly tried to stop a stolen car after seeing suspicious activity near Kellogg and West. The driver fled, reportedly getting onto Kellogg, then going the wrong way on I-235. The driver got off the highway, and the chase resumed on West street.
kfdi.com
Arrest made in southeast Wichita shooting
A 21-year-old man has been arrested for Monday’s fatal shooting in southeast Wichita. 49-year-old Dennis Haynes was shot at a home in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert, near Lincoln and Oliver. Police say two men came into the home, shot Haynes, then left the area. The 21-year-old suspect...
KWCH.com
Arrest made in Monday’s deadly shooting on E Gilbert
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Authorities arrested Caviontay Ramone Conway on Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting on Monday in southeast Wichita. Conway faces charges of first-degree murder in the commission of a felony, aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and a drug charge. He is alleged to have killed a 40-year-old man in a shooting in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert. The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. Monday.
Two-year-old child dies from drowning in east Wichita
First responders and emergency services responded to a call of a near-drowning that left one person in critical condition on Friday afternoon.
kfdi.com
August 20, 2022
KBI Arrests Salina Man in Connection to Girlfriend’s 2011 Murder. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation on Friday arrested a Salina man in connection to a 2011 murder. In March of 2019, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the KBI to look into the February 17th,. Wichita...
kfdi.com
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Kicks Off Drunk Driving Prevention Campaign
Drivers are advised that during the period of August 20th through Labor Day, September 7, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office will join other police agencies across Kansas in a crackdown aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roadways during You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. It is illegal to...
kfdi.com
Two men charged in fatal shooting in Wichita’s Old Town
Charges have been filed against two Wichita men for a fatal shooting that happened in the city’s Old Town district. Police heard several gunshots early Sunday, August 14th and then found 22-year-old Deandre Greenley in the 100 block of North Washington. He had been shot several times and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
kfdi.com
Wichita man sentenced for murder at north side park
A Wichita man has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting a woman and then setting her on fire at a north side park. A jury convicted 34-year-old Cornell McNeal of capital murder in July. He was convicted of beating and raping 36-year-old Letitia Davis at Fairmount Park in November, 2014. Davis died at a hospital several days later.
KAKE TV
Man sentenced to life in prison for Wichita woman's rape, murder
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole for the murder of a 36-year-old woman who he raped and set on fire. Cornell McNeal, 34, was convicted last month of capital murder in the November 2014 death of Letitia Davis. Prosecutors said Davis was walking home when McNeal raped and beat Davis before setting her on fire in Fairmount Park near 17th Street North and Hillside. Davis died eight days later.
Police ID 49-year-old victim in Kan. home invasion killing
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at a home in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert in Wichita have identified the victim as 49-year-old Dennis O. Haynes of Wichita. Just before 8a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 5200 block of East Gilbert...
Man convicted in brutal murder of Wichita mom at Fairmount Park is sentenced
The life prison sentence caps nearly eight years of court proceedings in what was once a death-penalty case and one of the county’s longest to get to trial in recent years.
Court rejects appeal of Kansas woman convicted in beheading
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday upheld the conviction and sentence of a Wichita woman accused of beheading her ex-boyfriend’s mother. Rachael Hilyard, 40, was convicted in 2020 of first-degree murder in the killing 63-year-old Micki Davis three years earlier. She was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 50 years.
tsnews.com
Suspect arrested on drug charges in Conway Springs
CONWAY SPRINGS – Many small communities struggle with the influence drugs have on small towns. In Conway Springs, the police department has been working hard to minimize the effects.On Saturday, Aug. 6 at 7:30 a.m. Conway Springs deputy chief Jason Boyd responded to a suspicious person report at the Casey’s convenience store located at 201 N. 5th Street.When Boyd arrived, the suspect had been in the bathroom for approximately an hour.“I ta...
Suicide is the leading cause of death in Kansas jails. The Sedgwick County Jail is struggling to combat this trend.
Content warning: This story contains references to and descriptions of suicide. The Sedgwick County Jail is on track to see a record number of suicide attempts this year. Five people have died from suicide in the jail since 2018, and at least one lawsuit has been filed against the jail’s staff alleging negligence leading to a suicide death.
Former officer charged, document gives more details; released after posting bond
A former Hutchinson police officer appeared before a judge in Reno County Thursday morning. Todd Allen's first appearance was through a courtroom television monitor.
KWCH.com
44 animals seized from home in SE Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Animal Control rescued several dozen animals from a home in southeast Sedgwick County on Thursday. The county confirmed that a warrant was served after the animals were found living in hoarding conditions. Forty-four (44) animals, including multiple dogs, birds and cats, were removed from the residence.
adastraradio.com
South Hutchinson Man, Already Facing a Life Sentence, Convicted of Rape by Barton County Jury
BARTON COUNTY, Kan. – A South Hutchinson man sentenced to life in prison for sex crimes in Reno County is facing additional prison time following a rape conviction by a Barton County District Court jury Wednesday. Shawn Rosenberg was also found guilty of furnishing alcohol to a minor for...
KWCH.com
Man arrested in Club Rodeo incident
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man accused of hitting several people and vehicles with an SUV in the parking lot of a south Wichita club has been arrested. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old Jason Beard was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on Monday on four counts of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and failing to stop at the scene of an injury accident.
