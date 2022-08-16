ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Lower portion of the Mississippi River deepened from 45 to 50 feet

A project to deepen the Mississippi River from its mouth to the Huey P Long Bridge in New Orleans is now complete. The river is 50-feet deep in that area, instead of 45. Big River Coalition director Sean Duffy says the project will mean more high-capacity traffic will come up the river.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
UL-Lafayette among Top 100 R & D universities nationwide

U.L. Lafayette is now ranked among the nation’s top 100 public research universities. The National Science Foundation’s (NSF) annual Higher Education Research & Development Survey (HERD) ranks ULL 94th among 655 colleges that do research. V.P. for Research & Innovation at ULL Dr. Ramesh Kolluru says it’s an important distinction for a Louisiana university…:
LOUISIANA STATE

