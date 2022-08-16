Read full article on original website
Lower portion of the Mississippi River deepened from 45 to 50 feet
A project to deepen the Mississippi River from its mouth to the Huey P Long Bridge in New Orleans is now complete. The river is 50-feet deep in that area, instead of 45. Big River Coalition director Sean Duffy says the project will mean more high-capacity traffic will come up the river.
New Orleans mayor says dwindling police force could mean no Mardi Gras next year.
UPDATE: in a statement released Friday afternoon (August 19) Cantrell said “”We ARE NOT canceling Mardi Gras” She also noted steps underway to attract and retain police officers between now and Carnival Season. At a town hall meeting Thursday night, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell was asked...
UL-Lafayette among Top 100 R & D universities nationwide
U.L. Lafayette is now ranked among the nation’s top 100 public research universities. The National Science Foundation’s (NSF) annual Higher Education Research & Development Survey (HERD) ranks ULL 94th among 655 colleges that do research. V.P. for Research & Innovation at ULL Dr. Ramesh Kolluru says it’s an important distinction for a Louisiana university…:
