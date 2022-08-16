ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAS11

Kentucky State Fair crowns this year's 'great pumpkin'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair has found this year’s “great pumpkin.”. According to Kentucky Venues, Josh Monin’s 1,508.2-pound pumpkin took home top honors during Saturday’s "Largest Pumpkin" competition. Monin’s gigantic gourd beat out nine others for the grand prize of $1,509.20 – one...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
Louisville, KY
Society
Louisville, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Clay, KY
City
Louisville, KY
JC Post

Kansas family in fatal DUI accident is home from Kentucky

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After weeks in the hospital, Amy and Ava Jones returned home late Thursday night from Louisville, Kentucky. On July 5, Amy and Ava, along with Trey and Creek Jones, were the victims of an accident in Louisville, Kentucky where they were struck by a car driven by 33-year-old Michael Hurley of Lexington, Ind. The Jones family were pedestrians.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Goodwin
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man found shot and killed in Portland

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the Portland neighborhood Friday night. Just after 10 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 2000 block of Bank Street. That is near the Interstate 64 exit onto North 22nd Street in Portland.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Heart#Open Heart Surgery#Android
foodanddine.com

Chef Shaq Kitchen opens downtown: “American style with a twist”

Shaquan McDonald, a two-decade Louisville food business veteran, describes his first foray into eatery ownership as “American style with a twist.” Early standouts at Chef Shaq Kitchen (612 S. Fifth St.) include the Smoketown Burger, Thunder Over Louisville Fries with bacon and white queso, and McDonald’s signature Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Woman dies in stabbing on Westport Road, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road Friday evening, shortly before 11:00 p.m. When Eighth Division officers arrived, they found a woman who had sustained a critical stab wound. According to an LMPD spokesperson, she...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Wave 3

Body pulled from Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews have been called to the Ohio River after a body was found in the water. MetroSafe says they started receiving calls about a body in the river near N. 6th Street and W. River Road around 11:35 a.m. Crews from Louisville Fire and Rescue...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman dies from stabbing in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman is dead after a stabbing in east Louisville. LMPD's Alicia Smiley said the Eighth Division responded to a call of a stabbing on Westport Road just before 11 p.m. Friday. That's not far from Towne Centre Drive and the Gene Snyder Freeway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
My 1053 WJLT

10 Foods You Have to Eat at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair

The 2022 Kentucky State Fair is underway at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center in Louisville. I spent opening day like there like I have for 20 of the last 22 years and, like always, much of my time was spent eating. So, to get you geared up for your trip to the Fair, I decided to put together a list of the 10 Foods You Have to Eat at the Kentucky State Fair. And, yes. I built this list from experience. I have been coming to and enjoying the Kentucky State Fair for two decades and I have pretty much tried everything there is to try.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy