wdrb.com
Bardstown's Flaget Memorial Hospital adding pediatric areas for youngest patients
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown is preparing to open up its newest additions. On Monday, Aug. 22, a ribbon-cutting is scheduled at the hospital at 4:30 p.m. for its newly renovated pediatric emergency waiting area and exam room. The hospital received a grant for nearly $22,000 last year for the project.
WHAS 11
Jellyfish found at a park in Louisville, Ky.
Freshwater jellyfish are swimming around at Shawnee Park. Olmstead Parks Conservatory said they're not dangerous to humans and to "let them be".
Kentucky State Fair crowns this year's 'great pumpkin'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair has found this year’s “great pumpkin.”. According to Kentucky Venues, Josh Monin’s 1,508.2-pound pumpkin took home top honors during Saturday’s "Largest Pumpkin" competition. Monin’s gigantic gourd beat out nine others for the grand prize of $1,509.20 – one...
WLKY.com
Did you know there are jellyfish in Kentucky? And it's peak time to see them
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jellyfish in Kentucky? Yah, it's true. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says the state is home to freshwater jellyfish and now is the best time to see them. They can usually be seen in the calmer waters of Kentucky's lakes, ponds and rivers,...
WLKY.com
Riders stranded high in the sky after short power outage at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There was some unexpected excitement on the first night of the Kentucky State Fair. Three rides were stopped mid-ride on the Midway. According to the Kissel Entertainment Group and the fair, it was caused by a power outage. They said the rides immediately went into safety mode.
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: This 1897 Manor Near Seneca Park Has A Louisville Palace-Themed Wet Bar
This manor was built in 1897 between Cherokee Park's Big Rock and Seneca Park. The estate has a long history, and perfectly preserved millwork and plaster moldings. The 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom mansion sits on 2+ acres with a heated pool, full tennis court, and a wet bar modeled after The Louisville Palace.
WBKO
Nationwide lidocaine shortage worries Kentucky’s doctors and pharmacists
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the most crucial drugs in the medical world is running out. Lidocaine is used by doctors to take away a person’s pain. Nurses at Dr. Tami Cassis’s Dermatology & Aesthetics Center in Norton Commons said their suppliers started running of lidocaine about eight months ago.
Kansas family in fatal DUI accident is home from Kentucky
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After weeks in the hospital, Amy and Ava Jones returned home late Thursday night from Louisville, Kentucky. On July 5, Amy and Ava, along with Trey and Creek Jones, were the victims of an accident in Louisville, Kentucky where they were struck by a car driven by 33-year-old Michael Hurley of Lexington, Ind. The Jones family were pedestrians.
wdrb.com
‘We know what we’re doing is illegal’ | Louisville street racers reveal tactics amid increased scrutiny
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bright green, heavily modified Chevy S-10 rolled off the trailer and onto a desolate, two-lane road in a rural area south of Louisville. Its driver — a local man named Dennis — donned a NASCAR-style safety suit and helmet before bringing the souped-up truck to a roaring 90 mph.
World's Championship Horse Show brings international competitors to state fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is synonymous with bourbon, Louisville sluggers and horses. While many people gravitate towards thoroughbreds, Kentucky is also home to the capital of Saddlebred horses. The best horses and exhibitors in the world compete for tens of thousands of dollars in the finals, but there's seven...
This technology treating vertigo makes "all the difference in the world"
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You're going about your day and then, all of the sudden, you're dizzy, lightheaded and maybe nauseous. You could be suffering from a case of vertigo. These effects can last minutes or days, if not longer, for some people. Today, physical therapists are seeing a rise...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man found shot and killed in Portland
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the Portland neighborhood Friday night. Just after 10 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 2000 block of Bank Street. That is near the Interstate 64 exit onto North 22nd Street in Portland.
WLKY.com
ARCHIVES: In 1997, record-breaking stand-up coaster opens at Kentucky Kingdom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Remember the days of "Chang" at Kentucky Kingdom?. When the massive, yellow, stand-up roller coaster opened in Louisville in 1997, it broke world records. It was the tallest, longest, fastest, most inverted rollercoaster in the game. It went more than 60 miles an hour. It's no...
foodanddine.com
Chef Shaq Kitchen opens downtown: “American style with a twist”
Shaquan McDonald, a two-decade Louisville food business veteran, describes his first foray into eatery ownership as “American style with a twist.” Early standouts at Chef Shaq Kitchen (612 S. Fifth St.) include the Smoketown Burger, Thunder Over Louisville Fries with bacon and white queso, and McDonald’s signature Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich.
Woman dies in stabbing on Westport Road, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road Friday evening, shortly before 11:00 p.m. When Eighth Division officers arrived, they found a woman who had sustained a critical stab wound. According to an LMPD spokesperson, she...
wdrb.com
Indiana State Police wave doughnut from roof of New Albany Dunkin' for Special Olympics
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A group of Indiana State Police troopers went to get doughnut Friday morning in support of a great cause. Sgt. Carey Huls from the Sellersburg post was on top of the Dunkin' in New Albany, waving a big doughnut around. The goal was to raise money for Special Olympics Indiana.
Wave 3
Body pulled from Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews have been called to the Ohio River after a body was found in the water. MetroSafe says they started receiving calls about a body in the river near N. 6th Street and W. River Road around 11:35 a.m. Crews from Louisville Fire and Rescue...
wdrb.com
Woman dies from stabbing in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman is dead after a stabbing in east Louisville. LMPD's Alicia Smiley said the Eighth Division responded to a call of a stabbing on Westport Road just before 11 p.m. Friday. That's not far from Towne Centre Drive and the Gene Snyder Freeway.
Hikes Point intersection becomes point of concern for nearby homeowners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a young girl was hit by a car while trying to cross the street in Hikes Point, nearby residents are calling for changes to the intersection they call "dangerous." The young girl, who the Louisville Metro Police Department believe to be a sixth-grader, was crossing...
10 Foods You Have to Eat at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair
The 2022 Kentucky State Fair is underway at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center in Louisville. I spent opening day like there like I have for 20 of the last 22 years and, like always, much of my time was spent eating. So, to get you geared up for your trip to the Fair, I decided to put together a list of the 10 Foods You Have to Eat at the Kentucky State Fair. And, yes. I built this list from experience. I have been coming to and enjoying the Kentucky State Fair for two decades and I have pretty much tried everything there is to try.
