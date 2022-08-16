ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

WYTV.com

YSU, local charity pass out food to 400 Valley homes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University is launching a new initiative to help get students, faculty and alumni involved in the community. It is called Penguin Pulse. The program provides an opportunity to work with a variety of organizations in the Mahoning Valley. Saturday, about 60 volunteers from...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

2nd annual Black Cultural Weekend honors veterans

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The second annual Black Cultural Weekend is happening in downtown Youngstown this weekend. As a part of this event, organizers held a Purple Heart Ceremony to honor African Veteran Ancestors. Veterans were honored for their service to our country. There was an opening ceremony, invocation...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

African Cultural Weekend in Youngstown to honor black veterans

Looking for some great food, and great music this weekend?. You are in luck, as the Greater Mahoning Valley 1619 committee is sponsoring the African Cultural Weekend in Youngstown. The event is located on Phelps Street, between W. Federal St. and W. Boardman St., next to city hall. Helen Youngblood,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Celebrating National Aviation Day with a graduation in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s National Aviation Day! Top Gun’s flyers have had much popularity recently but what about the brains behind it all?. What better way to celebrate Ohio being the birthplace of aviation than with a graduation ceremony. Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics’ 16-month program prepares mechanics to work on anything that flies, even drones and rockets.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Warren Family Mission collecting for winter coat drive

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Summer is coming to an end and the cold Ohio winter will be here before we know it. The Warren Family Mission is collecting donations for their annual Winter Coat Drive. They are looking for new or gently used coats, hats, gloves, scarfs, and blankets...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Brier Hill Italian Festival celebrates 30 years

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Brier Hill Italian Festival is back and celebrating its 30th anniversary!. Organizers said the festival once started as a one-time event and was originally meant to be a reunion. After the first weekend in Sept. of 1991, the community decided to bring it back...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Valley organized crime discussion to air Friday

True crime podcasts have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years. Now, one local panel discussion hosted the producer of one of the top crime podcasts in the world and several Valley crime experts that welcomed a full house Thursday in Downtown Youngstown. The discussion was hosted by The Public Library...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

DeWine, local officials speak on grant for human trafficking task force

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Governor Mike DeWine paid a visit to the Farmer’s Bank in Cortland to enact his Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program yesterday. Cortland, Boardman, Warren Police, State Representative Mike Loychik and the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force were at the event. To date,...
CORTLAND, OH
WYTV.com

Service dog returned to Liberty Twp. family

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A mother from Liberty and her young son have been reunited with their service dog after it was taken earlier this week. Arianna Traficant says her four-month-old Labradoodle Blake got out of her house the other day and then followed a group of kids out of the neighborhood.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

JobsNOW: Family-friendly career fair taking place this weekend

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – How often have you applied for a job with a resume, gotten an interview and waited to hear back? This weekend, there’s a career fair that is taking a non-traditional approach and is ready to help you find a job. It can be work...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Governor to visit Cortland this week

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is taking a trip to Trumbull County Friday. The governor’s visit coincides with an announcement that he is increasing a law enforcement grant program from $58 million to $100 million. Cortland, along with other local departments, is enhancing initiatives to...
CORTLAND, OH
WKBN

Activists protest over eviction of 20 Federal Place tenants

Members of ACTION say they're unhappy with how the city of Youngstown handled the eviction of tenants from 20 Federal Place. They say they welcome growth and development in the city but this situation should have been handled differently. They say tenants should have been warned that they might have to close or relocate before getting an eviction notice.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Sharon announces plans for $830K in ARP funds

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — The city of Sharon announced $830,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to be awarded to revitalization and development projects. “With this round, we are funding six businesses and organizations to move four projects forward,” said city manager, Bob Fiscus. “We are really focused on revitalization in our grant choices to help build up our business community with the ARPA funds.”
SHARON, PA

