WYTV.com
YSU, local charity pass out food to 400 Valley homes
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University is launching a new initiative to help get students, faculty and alumni involved in the community. It is called Penguin Pulse. The program provides an opportunity to work with a variety of organizations in the Mahoning Valley. Saturday, about 60 volunteers from...
WYTV.com
2nd annual Black Cultural Weekend honors veterans
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The second annual Black Cultural Weekend is happening in downtown Youngstown this weekend. As a part of this event, organizers held a Purple Heart Ceremony to honor African Veteran Ancestors. Veterans were honored for their service to our country. There was an opening ceremony, invocation...
Summer Greek Food Fest back in Boardman
Tables are loaded with pastries and tents are set up outside.
WFMJ.com
Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley to host first-ever coffee trail fundraiser
Coffee lovers in the Mahoning Valley will soon be able to enjoy their favorite drink while helping the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, with the Mission kicking off its fist-ever coffee trail fundraiser beginning Thursday, September 29. The fundraiser will last six weeks with a total of 17 coffee...
WFMJ.com
African Cultural Weekend in Youngstown to honor black veterans
Looking for some great food, and great music this weekend?. You are in luck, as the Greater Mahoning Valley 1619 committee is sponsoring the African Cultural Weekend in Youngstown. The event is located on Phelps Street, between W. Federal St. and W. Boardman St., next to city hall. Helen Youngblood,...
WYTV.com
Celebrating National Aviation Day with a graduation in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s National Aviation Day! Top Gun’s flyers have had much popularity recently but what about the brains behind it all?. What better way to celebrate Ohio being the birthplace of aviation than with a graduation ceremony. Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics’ 16-month program prepares mechanics to work on anything that flies, even drones and rockets.
WFMJ.com
Saint Maron Catholic Church hosting festival in Youngstown through Sunday
Saint Maron Catholic Church will be hosting its annual church festival Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21. The festivities kick off Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and will continue Sunday from noon to 8:00 p.m. at the church, 1555 S. Meridan Rd., Youngstown. The festival provides an...
WYTV.com
Warren Family Mission collecting for winter coat drive
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Summer is coming to an end and the cold Ohio winter will be here before we know it. The Warren Family Mission is collecting donations for their annual Winter Coat Drive. They are looking for new or gently used coats, hats, gloves, scarfs, and blankets...
WYTV.com
Brier Hill Italian Festival celebrates 30 years
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Brier Hill Italian Festival is back and celebrating its 30th anniversary!. Organizers said the festival once started as a one-time event and was originally meant to be a reunion. After the first weekend in Sept. of 1991, the community decided to bring it back...
Tractor show part of food, fun, and music in Vienna
Fords, Olivers and John Deeres. Those are some of the tractors at the 27th Annual Antique Tractor Show in Vienna.
WFMJ.com
Valley organized crime discussion to air Friday
True crime podcasts have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years. Now, one local panel discussion hosted the producer of one of the top crime podcasts in the world and several Valley crime experts that welcomed a full house Thursday in Downtown Youngstown. The discussion was hosted by The Public Library...
WYTV.com
DeWine, local officials speak on grant for human trafficking task force
CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Governor Mike DeWine paid a visit to the Farmer’s Bank in Cortland to enact his Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program yesterday. Cortland, Boardman, Warren Police, State Representative Mike Loychik and the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force were at the event. To date,...
WYTV.com
Service dog returned to Liberty Twp. family
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A mother from Liberty and her young son have been reunited with their service dog after it was taken earlier this week. Arianna Traficant says her four-month-old Labradoodle Blake got out of her house the other day and then followed a group of kids out of the neighborhood.
spectrumnews1.com
Akron Public Schools District needs teachers, offers several ways to become an educator
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Public Schools District is looking to hire teachers, with about 60 spots open, as the district moves into the 2022-23 school year, said Angela Carter, the district’s recruitment and retention manager. It’s not surprising school systems across the country need positions filled, because...
27 First News
JobsNOW: Family-friendly career fair taking place this weekend
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – How often have you applied for a job with a resume, gotten an interview and waited to hear back? This weekend, there’s a career fair that is taking a non-traditional approach and is ready to help you find a job. It can be work...
WYTV.com
Governor to visit Cortland this week
CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is taking a trip to Trumbull County Friday. The governor’s visit coincides with an announcement that he is increasing a law enforcement grant program from $58 million to $100 million. Cortland, along with other local departments, is enhancing initiatives to...
Activists protest over eviction of 20 Federal Place tenants
Members of ACTION say they're unhappy with how the city of Youngstown handled the eviction of tenants from 20 Federal Place. They say they welcome growth and development in the city but this situation should have been handled differently. They say tenants should have been warned that they might have to close or relocate before getting an eviction notice.
‘Crooked City: Youngstown, Oh’ podcast stories shared
On a December night in 1996, prosecutor-elect Paul Gains' life would be forever changed.
Mahoning County Agricultural Society Hall of Fame inductees announced, ceremony at Canfield Fair
The Mahoning County Agricultural Society has announced its first hall of fame nominees that will be inducted at this year's 176th Canfield Fair.
WYTV.com
Sharon announces plans for $830K in ARP funds
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — The city of Sharon announced $830,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to be awarded to revitalization and development projects. “With this round, we are funding six businesses and organizations to move four projects forward,” said city manager, Bob Fiscus. “We are really focused on revitalization in our grant choices to help build up our business community with the ARPA funds.”
