When Does Sioux Falls Get Its First Snow?
On average, Sioux Falls is free of snow from May to September. We usually get our first snowfall in November. but, an October visit from Jack Frost isn't out of the question. When was the Earliest Snow In Sioux Falls in History?. According to the National Weather Service, here are...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, August 20
Sioux Falls (S.D.) — It’s Saturday, August 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Riverfest returns to downtown Sioux Falls, but at a new location. The missing and murdered indigenous persons epidemic in South Dakota keeps...
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: August 20th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Stretch your legs and support the American Heart Association by taking part in the Sioux Falls Heart Walk. Check-in is at 8 a.m. at Fawick Park. The walk begins at 9 a.m. Participants can walk 1 or 3 mile routes. The Old Courthouse Museum...
The 10 Best Towns to Buy a Home in South Dakota Right Now
Home prices in the U.S. are at an all-time high and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. But that doesn't mean you can't find a bargain if you know where to look. According to Niche, the Mount Rushmore State has a number of towns where an affordable home is still a possibility. In fact, many of them are right here in the Sioux Empire.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fairgrounds purchase offer: Knife River responds to pushback
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When the president of Knife River Midwest, owner of the quarry next to the WH Lyon fairgrounds, approached the podium at a recent Minnehaha county commission meeting, he made an unexpected real estate offer to purchase the fairground land. When the land was donated...
Would You Drive 335 Miles To This Iowa Diner?
Grab your keys, fill the tank and discover Iowa's best diner-dive-road trip. If you are a fan of hole-in-the-wall places to eat, enjoy a lengthy day of windshield time, or just like to get out of town then here's a road trip to consider. Almost 5-hours from Sioux Falls is...
Did You Know that Sioux Falls has 2 Sister Cities?
Did you know that Sioux Falls has two Sister Cities? Yep, our town is partnered with cities in Germany and Northern Ireland. The Sister Cities program was founded by President Eisenhower in 1956. The goal is people-to-people citizen diplomacy through cultural exchanges and relationship building. Through the Sister Cities Association...
KELOLAND TV
Downtown Riverfest makes its way upriver
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A staple of summer is set to return to downtown Sioux Falls, though it’s on the move this year due to construction. Downtown Riverfest is a community music festival that doesn’t stop at music. “We’ve got kids activities, we’ve got beer bingo...
KELOLAND TV
Above average temps expected through October
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Don’t put away your summer clothes just yet. Many in eastern KELOLAND stayed below average Friday with highs in the 60s and 70s as thick cloud cover and periods of rain ruled the afternoon. While those temperatures are below average, we’ll soon return...
KELOLAND TV
Fog folklore forecasts snow for mid-November
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thick fog greeted many in eastern, southeast and western South Dakota Tuesday morning. It was enough for visibilities to drop to zero at times earlier during the morning and the fog lingered as the sun got higher in the sky. Not only did we get fog in Sioux Falls, but Harrisburg had it as well as Rapid City.
KELOLAND TV
Scattered rain chances increasing East River next 48 hours
It’s another nice summer morning in KELOLAND. The rays of sunshine sure looked nice on our Parker LIVE CAM before 7am. Scattered rain developed in the Rapid City areas yesterday and some overnight rain filled in across portions of eastern ND. There is a marginal risk of severe weather...
KELOLAND TV
Showers tonight-tomorrow; cool weekend: Storm Center PM Update –Thursday, August 18
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — A low pressure system spinning through North Dakota dragged some clouds through Sioux Falls and the I-29 corridor this morning. Behind that band, skies quickly turned sunny, and should stay that way until clouds start to develop late afternoon. Temperatures are near-normal for this time of year.
LOOK! What Has Changed In Sioux Falls Since 2011?
The landscape of Sioux Falls is ever-changing. Where the emptiness of vacant lots once appeared stagnant, now occupied by multi-use buildings, mega housing developments, and the always ever-present corner convenience store. Our city has expanded in all directions. Some of the changes are right in front of us each day...
dakotanewsnow.com
Couple launches high-tech vending machine company
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls couple is starting a vending machine company focused on local, high-tech machines. The company 605 Snacks owned by Austin Klueber and his wife Megan, can serve high-quality snacks and meals with their high-tech vending machines. The machines have a UV system that kills bacteria and a laser system “that guarantees you don’t get things stuck in the machine,” Klueber said.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls police investigate weekend shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are investigating an early morning shooting. Sergeant Jake Harris with the Sioux Falls police department said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of 26th Street and Bahnson Avenue in eastern Sioux Falls. No injuries or deaths...
dakotanewsnow.com
Someone You Should Know: A lifetime in the martial arts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Larry Hoover got his start in the martial arts in 1972. “My mom tricked me. She said she was doing martial arts classes with our neighbor, and i was 11 at the time, so I thought okay. Then this instructor comes to our house, to give my mom a uniform. And it doesn’t fit my mom at all, but it happens to fit me perfectly. Next thing I knew, the instructor was showing me how to do a punch. We put the uniform on over my cloths, and it was just hook, line, and sinker,” said Larry.
KELOLAND TV
Aunt wants closure in niece’s undetermined death
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) – It’s common for an Indigenous Person to die on the reservation and leave many questions for family members, but it also happens in South Dakota’s cities as well. “She lived in Sioux Falls, she decided to move away from the reservation,...
KELOLAND TV
Buffalo Ridge investigation; victim speaks out; Football Friday returns
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, August 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Dell Rapids woman is telling her story of sexual abuse in hopes of shining a light on her abuser. We...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Seven storage units broken into in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported seven storage units broken into on Wednesday. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said Wednesday afternoon a victim reported their storage unit on West Tickman Street had been broken into and noticed six other locks were broken on other storage units. Officers are looking into notifying the owners of the other storage units.
KELOLAND TV
MCSO: 2 men found dead at camper near Buffalo Ridge
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says two men were found dead in a pasture near Buffalo Ridge Thursday. Capt. Josh Phillips with the sheriff’s office says deputies were called to the area around 11:47 a.m. Thursday morning after someone called for a check of well-being.
