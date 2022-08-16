Read full article on original website
click orlando
Landlords try to stop rent control initiative in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Ballots haven't even been printed yet, but already a group of landlords, apartment managers and real estate agents in Florida want to stop voters from deciding on a measure that would implement rent control for a year in the theme park hub that has been one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S.
horseandrider.com
42nd Strangles Case in Florida in 2022
On Aug. 17, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed a vaccinated Warmblood weanling filly in Lake County positive for strangles. She presented with mucopurulent (containing mucus and pus) nasal discharge beginning on Aug. 12. The farm where the filly resides is under official quarantine, with an unknown number of horses exposed. This is Florida’s 42nd confirmed case of strangles in 2022.
worldanimalnews.com
New Undercover Investigation By Animal Recovery Mission Exposes Extreme Animal Cruelty At Three USDA-Certified Slaughterhouses In Orlando, Florida
The results of a new shocking undercover investigation of three USDA Certified custom-exempt slaughterhouses located in the Greater Orlando, Florida area, were released this week. Animal Recovery Mission (ARM), which conducted the investigation, uncovered severe animal cruelty crimes exposing violations of The Humane Methods of Slaughter Act (HMSA). ARM’s investigation...
wogx.com
West Nile virus symptoms to watch for after Florida reports first human case this year
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The first reported human case of the West Nile Virus in the state this year has been confirmed in Central Florida and health officials have heightened concerns that others may become sick. The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) said there is an increase in the mosquito-borne...
Val Demings Announces $61.6 Million in Homeland Security Funds for Florida
From her perch as the chairwoman of the U.S. House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Recovery, this week, U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., announced $61.6 million in new Homeland Security grant funding for Florida. Funding will help to secure Florida’s ports, airports, transit, borders, communities, and community...
click orlando
Hurricane center highlighting two disturbances in the Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center designated a disturbance in the the western Gulf of Mexico as Potential Tropical Cyclone Four. There is a 70% chance for development over the next two days. [TRENDING: Community rallies behind family of mother killed in Winter Springs lightning strike. Here’s how...
click orlando
3rd resident of The Villages admits to voting twice in the 2020 election
THE VILLAGES, Fla. – A third resident of The Villages has admitted to voting twice during the 2020 election, court records show. Joan Halstead, 73, entered a pretrial intervention program Wednesday that will allow her to avoid potential prison time if she successfully completes court-ordered requirements such as performing community service and attending a civics class.
‘No evidence of clothes, just drugs’: Suitcases of narcotics carried through airports in CA, FL
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A years long investigation saw Florida officials partner with federal authorities to dismantle a drug-trafficking organization that was shipping hundreds of pounds of drugs in luggage on domestic flights. In a news release, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced that 85 suspects had been arrested...
Central Florida school district using international group to fill teaching jobs
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — As many students wrap up their first full week of school, one district is taking an innovative approach to fill its open teaching positions. Watch: All Central Florida school boards have made a national conservative watchlist. Here’s why. In June, Channel 9 reported the...
click orlando
Potential tropical cyclone Four designated in the western Gulf of Mexico
ORLANDO, Fla. – On Friday the National Hurricane Center designated a tropical wave in the western Gulf of Mexico as Potential tropical cyclone four. As of Saturday morning, the disturbance had still not organized into a tropical system. The disturbance is located 230 miles south southeast of the Mouth...
click orlando
Your Florida Daily: Killer oysters
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s Thursday, August 18, and here’s the latest edition of Your Florida Daily. A 29-year-old police officer who was shot in the head while trying to stop a robbery suspect in Miami has died, officials said. Det. Cesar Echaverry was shot Monday night as...
Central Florida election officials consider changes to early voting after surprisingly low turnout
ORLANDO, Fla. — Early voting ends this weekend for all Central Florida counties and data shows turnout has been extremely low, even by midterm standards. Nearly 1.5 million have voted by mail as of Friday morning and approximately 383,000 have voted early. According to the data, turnout is down...
click orlando
Immigrant homeownership rates in Orlando among nation’s highest
ORLANDO, Fla. – A recent study from Lending Tree found Orlando has some of the highest immigrant homeownership rates in the nation. Homeownership is part of the American dream. “What better than to have your roots and your legacies for generations to come,” Susan West, the president of the...
click orlando
Early voting wraps up this weekend across Central Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Time is running out to cast your ballot before Tuesday’s Florida primary election. Early voting across Central Florida is wrapping up this weekend. Saturday marks the last day to cast your ballot early in seven out of ten Central Florida counties. Voters in Orange and Osceola counties have until Sunday at 7 p.m. to vote early, while those in Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, Lake, Marion, Flagler, Sumter and Polk counties have until varying end times Saturday to do so.
Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?
The Lakeland Public Library, PDM-owner, via Wikimedia Commons, Unsplash. Many retirees like to carefully budget their living expenses, considering social security and other income. (And many people and families who aren't retired are trying to live as cheaply as possible due to inflation and the rising cost of living.)
click orlando
Child dead at hospital after Cocoa fire, Brevard County officials say
COCOA, Fla. – A child died Friday evening following a fire at 2419 Kathi Kim Street in Cocoa, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. Fire officials said the child was missing during the fire, though crews were eventually able to find them. [TRENDING: Missing child found in Florida teacher’s...
fox35orlando.com
Chances increase for Potential Tropical Cyclone Four to become next named storm
ORLANDO, Fla. - Potential Tropical Cyclone Four is swirling in the Gulf of Mexico and forecasters say it could become our next named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on a second system for possible development. On Saturday, Potential Tropical...
fox35orlando.com
Sinkhole creates new Florida lake: History of Lake Rose in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park, Florida is known for its beautiful homes, restaurants, and shops, but the city has a lot of natural gems as well. One example is Lake Rose, near the intersection of Fairbanks Ave. and S. Denning Dr. The lake can trace its beginnings to a...
WESH
Celebration underway for Black-owned businesses in Central Florida
August is nationally known as Black Business Month. Thursday night, Black-owned businesses in central Florida were celebrated. Wells Fargo partnered with the African-American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida for an event at Orlando City Hall. It's also a kick-off for Friday's business conference. More than 600 members belong to...
Lightning strike kills mother, hurts two others in Florida
A mother is dead and two other people, including a child; they were injured when lightning hit a tree in Seminole County, Florida. The lightning strike happened at Trotwood Park, near Keeth Elementary School as the mother and her child were waiting for another child to leave school for the day, police said, according to WFTV.
