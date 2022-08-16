ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altamonte Springs, FL

click orlando

Landlords try to stop rent control initiative in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Ballots haven't even been printed yet, but already a group of landlords, apartment managers and real estate agents in Florida want to stop voters from deciding on a measure that would implement rent control for a year in the theme park hub that has been one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
horseandrider.com

42nd Strangles Case in Florida in 2022

On Aug. 17, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed a vaccinated Warmblood weanling filly in Lake County positive for strangles. She presented with mucopurulent (containing mucus and pus) nasal discharge beginning on Aug. 12. The farm where the filly resides is under official quarantine, with an unknown number of horses exposed. This is Florida’s 42nd confirmed case of strangles in 2022.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
worldanimalnews.com

New Undercover Investigation By Animal Recovery Mission Exposes Extreme Animal Cruelty At Three USDA-Certified Slaughterhouses In Orlando, Florida

The results of a new shocking undercover investigation of three USDA Certified custom-exempt slaughterhouses located in the Greater Orlando, Florida area, were released this week. Animal Recovery Mission (ARM), which conducted the investigation, uncovered severe animal cruelty crimes exposing violations of The Humane Methods of Slaughter Act (HMSA). ARM’s investigation...
ORLANDO, FL
City
Orlando, FL
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Government
Altamonte Springs, FL
Health
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
City
Altamonte Springs, FL
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

Hurricane center highlighting two disturbances in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center designated a disturbance in the the western Gulf of Mexico as Potential Tropical Cyclone Four. There is a 70% chance for development over the next two days. [TRENDING: Community rallies behind family of mother killed in Winter Springs lightning strike. Here’s how...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

3rd resident of The Villages admits to voting twice in the 2020 election

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – A third resident of The Villages has admitted to voting twice during the 2020 election, court records show. Joan Halstead, 73, entered a pretrial intervention program Wednesday that will allow her to avoid potential prison time if she successfully completes court-ordered requirements such as performing community service and attending a civics class.
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

Potential tropical cyclone Four designated in the western Gulf of Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. – On Friday the National Hurricane Center designated a tropical wave in the western Gulf of Mexico as Potential tropical cyclone four. As of Saturday morning, the disturbance had still not organized into a tropical system. The disturbance is located 230 miles south southeast of the Mouth...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Your Florida Daily: Killer oysters

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s Thursday, August 18, and here’s the latest edition of Your Florida Daily. A 29-year-old police officer who was shot in the head while trying to stop a robbery suspect in Miami has died, officials said. Det. Cesar Echaverry was shot Monday night as...
ORLANDO, FL
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
click orlando

Immigrant homeownership rates in Orlando among nation's highest

ORLANDO, Fla. – A recent study from Lending Tree found Orlando has some of the highest immigrant homeownership rates in the nation. Homeownership is part of the American dream. “What better than to have your roots and your legacies for generations to come,” Susan West, the president of the...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Early voting wraps up this weekend across Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Time is running out to cast your ballot before Tuesday’s Florida primary election. Early voting across Central Florida is wrapping up this weekend. Saturday marks the last day to cast your ballot early in seven out of ten Central Florida counties. Voters in Orange and Osceola counties have until Sunday at 7 p.m. to vote early, while those in Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, Lake, Marion, Flagler, Sumter and Polk counties have until varying end times Saturday to do so.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?

The Lakeland Public Library, PDM-owner, via Wikimedia Commons, Unsplash. Many retirees like to carefully budget their living expenses, considering social security and other income. (And many people and families who aren't retired are trying to live as cheaply as possible due to inflation and the rising cost of living.)
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Child dead at hospital after Cocoa fire, Brevard County officials say

COCOA, Fla. – A child died Friday evening following a fire at 2419 Kathi Kim Street in Cocoa, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. Fire officials said the child was missing during the fire, though crews were eventually able to find them. [TRENDING: Missing child found in Florida teacher’s...
COCOA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Chances increase for Potential Tropical Cyclone Four to become next named storm

ORLANDO, Fla. - Potential Tropical Cyclone Four is swirling in the Gulf of Mexico and forecasters say it could become our next named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on a second system for possible development. On Saturday, Potential Tropical...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Celebration underway for Black-owned businesses in Central Florida

August is nationally known as Black Business Month. Thursday night, Black-owned businesses in central Florida were celebrated. Wells Fargo partnered with the African-American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida for an event at Orlando City Hall. It's also a kick-off for Friday's business conference. More than 600 members belong to...
ORLANDO, FL

