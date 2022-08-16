ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME

‘Goodbye Horses’ musician Q Lazzarus has died, aged 61

Q Lazzarus, the musician best known for her 1988 hit song ‘Goodbye Horses’, has died. Lazzarus, real name Diane Luckey, passed away last month at the age of 61 following a short illness. Her death was confirmed by an obituary that was posted on the website of the Jackson Funeral Home in New Jersey.
NME

Robert Plant says the idea of reuniting Led Zeppelin doesn’t “satisfy my need to be stimulated”

Robert Plant has discussed playing Led Zeppelin songs live and the idea of reuniting the band, saying it wouldn’t “satisfy my need to be stimulated”. The legendary band split up in 1980 following the death of drummer John Bonham. They have since reunited several times, most recently in 2007, but only for one-off gigs. At his solo shows, Plant often performs Zeppelin songs though.
NME

Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Pixies

When Black Francis recorded a version of David Bowie’s ‘Fashion’ as a gift for The Thin White Duke’s 50th birthday, what did he alter the lyric to?. How did it feel when Bowie recorded a version of Pixies’ ‘Cactus’ for his 2002 ‘Heathen’ album?
NME

Iceage announce rarities collection ‘Shake the Feeling’ and share title track

Danish post-punks Iceage have announced they’ll release a new rarities collection titled ‘Shake the Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015–2021’ next month. The collection, out September 23 via Mexican Summer, will contain 12 non-album cuts (songs frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt describes as “misfit children”) including covers of Bob Dylan‘s ‘I’ll Keep It With Mine’ and Abner Jay’s ‘My Mule’.
NME

Listen to Missy Elliott feature on Anitta’s new song, ‘Lobby’

Anitta’s new song ‘Lobby’ features Missy Elliott – check out the collaboration below. The trippy new song centres around a night in a hotel and features Elliott on the song’s verses rapping. “Missy and Anitta, we rolling up to the party/ That hottie, he can get the keys to my Bugatti,” Elliott says on the song’s second verse.
NME

Filipino supergroup spacedog spacecat announce debut album ‘Fuzz Sounds’

Filipino fuzz pop supergroup spacedog spacecat have announced their debut album ‘Fuzz Sounds’, due to be released this September. The band, which comprises of Jam Lorenzo (The Geeks, Mirror Masks), Evee Simon (July XIV, Megumi Acorda), RJ Mabilin (The Axel Pinpin Propaganda Machine), Janine Samaniego (Tuniwa), Marc Inting (Twin Lobster) and Jerros Dolino (Megumi Acorda), will release ‘Fuzz Sounds’ this September 17 via Catshelf Records. The 11-track album will include their four previously released singles ‘Beach, etc.’, ‘Metro Retro Bizarro’, ‘Seeking A Friend’ and ‘My Midori’.
NME

Quavo explains why Takeoff was left out of Migos’ hit song ‘Bad and Boujee’

Quavo has revealed the reason behind Takeoff’s absence on the Migos song ‘Bad & Boujee’. The rappers — who form two-thirds of the Migos trio alongside Offset — discussed the 2016 song in a teaser clip for the music podcast Rap Radar. During the snippet of the interview published Wednesday (August 17), podcast host Elliot Wilson questions why Takeoff wasn’t included on the track, which was the lead single of Migos’ sophomore album, ‘Culture’.
NME

Watch Lorde’s serene music video for ‘Oceanic Feeling’

Lorde has returned with a serene new music video for her ‘Solar Power’ cut ‘Oceanic Feeling’, one year on from the album’s release. The singer made a rare appearance on her Instagram stories to announce the video, which was released earlier today (August 20). She said the clip — directed by herself and Joel Kefali — is the last video to come from ‘Solar Power’, following previously released clips for ‘Mood Ring’, ‘The Path’, ‘Fallen Fruit’, ‘Secrets From A Girl (Who’s Seen It All)’, ‘Leader Of A New Regime’ and the record’s title track.
NME

Listen to Greentea Peng’s spiritual new song ‘Look To Him’

Greentea Peng has returned with a spiritual new song called ‘Look To Him’ – listen below. The new track follows the track ‘Your Mind’, which was shared back in March, and is a precursor to a new project from the singer that is touted to drop “imminently”.
NME

Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley sells publishing and recorded music catalogue to HarbourView

Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley has sold his publishing and recorded music catalogue in a new deal with equity fund, HarbourView Equity Partners. Whibley has served as the Canadian pop-punk outfit’s lead singer and primary songwriter since their inception in 1996. Their 2001 breakout album ‘All Killer No Filler’ boasted the hit single ‘Fat Lip’, which landed at Number 66 on the Billboard Hot 100. To date, Sum 41 have released seven studio albums, the latest being 2019’s ‘Order In Decline’.
NME

Soundtrack Of My Life: Bryan Cranston

This interview was originally published in a 2016 issue of NME. George Strait – ‘I Just Want To Dance With You’. “I was listening to this country song by George Strait while writing a screenplay set in the old country. It helped me stay in that mood and my daughter was very young at the time so I’d pick her up and swing her round doing our dance to that song.”
NME

Watch Coldplay cover two All Saints songs with Shaznay Lewis during Wembley Stadium show

Coldplay has enlisted Shaznay Lewis to cover two All Saints songs during the band’s recent show at Wembley Stadium. Watch snippets from the performance below. Performing the covers at their fourth of six Wembley shows in London last night (August 17), Coldplay brought out the All Saints member towards the latter end of their sold-out set, sharing the stage with Lewis for covers of the songs ‘Pure Shores’ and ‘Never Ever’. Watch that below:
NME

Thundercat show put on hold as a would-be singer attempts to perform for his audience

A Thundercat show got awkward after a would-be singer tried to have her fifteen minutes of fame and perform for the artist’s crowd. Fan-filmed footage of Thundercat’s show at College Street Music Hall in New Haven, Connecticut, on Tuesday August 16, shows the artist and the unknown woman sharing a hug on stage. After breaking away from Thundercat – aka Stephen Bruner – the woman readjusted his microphone before addressing the crowd: “Well, I’m here. I’m a singer. Can I sing?”
NME

Demi Lovato – ‘Holy Fvck’ review: a sonic middle finger and a bold return to rock roots

Earlier this year Demi Lovato posted a picture on Instagram captioned: “A funeral for my pop music”. Flanked by their team all dressed in black, Lovato is seen raising both middle fingers, defiantly staring down the camera. This picture was later revealed to be a breadcrumb for their eighth studio album ‘Holy Fvck’, one which sees the star swap epic pop balladry and earworm summer smashes for head-banging guitar solos, ferocious riffs and roaring vocals.
