Woman hurt after shooting in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A woman was hurt in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Scranton. Police were called to South Sumner Avenue in the city's west side just before 3 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman shot in the leg. The woman was taken to the hospital. There is no word on her condition.
Pa. man faces attempted homicide charges in mall stabbing
Rebekkah Lucas wrapped up work Thursday at Piercing Pagoda in Viewmont Mall and made her way to the exit. As she neared the door, the sight of a screaming woman holding her neck made her halt. This woman had been stabbed, she heard someone shout. The next few bloody moments...
Man sentenced for claiming PA school would be a ‘school of ashes’ with ‘dead kids along the way’
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— An Oregon man was sentenced on Friday for sending a threatening message to a Lycoming County school in 2021. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Harvey Dulgar, age 28 from Oregon, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for making interstate threats. Court documents allege Dulgar left a voicemail at […]
Police search for missing man
Buffalo Township, Pa. — Police and first responders are looking for a 80-year-old man who went missing in the area of Aspen Place. The man was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue flannel pants and was carrying a black cane. Emergency personnel are now moving to a grid search, according to the Union County Emergency Management officials. You may see these people walking in your yards in the area of Brook Park in Lewisburg and surrounding area. Crews have also sent up multiple drones and are searching with K9 units. If you spot this man, please contact 911.
wkok.com
State Police Out On Crash That Closed Interstate 80 Wednesday
TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – State Police have released information on the crash that closed I-80 in Northumberland County for six hours on Wednesday. Troopers say a gasoline tanker truck, operated by 55-year-old Steven Zuby of Coal Township, had a tire issue causing Zuby to lose control and the truck overturned. A car driven by 62-year-old Virginia Baker of Rock Island, Illinois, hit the overturned truck.
Man accused of threatening to kill parents with gun
EAST CAMERON TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident into a man allegedly threatening to kill his parents with a gun. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 11 around 10:00 p.m. troopers responded to a fight occurring between a suspect, 24, of Frackville, and another person outside of the suspect’s parent’s […]
Man in custody after slashing woman at Viewmont Mall
DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after police say he slashed a woman with a knife at the Viewmont Mall. Police and crews responded to the Viewmont mall Thursday night for a call of a female being assaulted with a knife. Police tell Eyewitness News, that a female employee of […]
Update: 4-year-old boy located safe
UPDATE: Courtney was found safe according to the Pennsylvania State Police’s posts. LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for Mason Courtney, 4, of Mifflin, Pennsylvania. Courtney was last seen near the 2100 block of Aster Road in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County at approximately 1 p.m. on Aug. 19. Courtney is […]
25-year-old woman killed in afternoon crash
A 25-year-old Lancaster woman has died as the result of a crash Wednesday afternoon. Vanessa Henner was killed in a crash at 4:34 p.m. on Route 72 in Union Township, Lebanon County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash occurred as Henner was driving northbound on Route 72 in a...
Man accused of attempting to hit six officers with ATV
NEW CASTLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a man after they say he was wanted for a high-speed chase, corruption of a minor, and attempting to run over six officers with an ATV. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on May 14, Saint Clair Police Department saw a motorcycle pass driven by Stephen Kubeika, […]
Dog shot in the Poconos, police investigating
COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — An investigation is underway in Monroe County after police say a dog was shot. Pocono Mountain Regional Police say a yellow Lab mix was found in the area of Ryans Road and Horned Owl Lane in Coolbaugh Township. Police in the Poconos are not saying...
Raging Fire In Poconos Kills One And Injures Others
On August 17, 2022, the Monroe County Coroner was called to the scene to investigate a death relating to the fire on Hill Road in Chestnut Hill Township, Effort, PA. Chestnut Hill Twp | Wednesday, August 17, 2022, a fire occurred on Hill Road in Effort, PA. Shortly after 7 AM, the fire was reported, according to the West End Fire Department. At 8:51 AM, the Monroe County Coroner arrived. The origin of the fire is still pending investigation by the West End Fire Department and State Police. We reached out to West End and Pocono Township Fire Department's Chiefs, but we have not received a response at this time. Earlier this morning, the Monroe County Coroner performed an autopsy on the victim. The fire resulted in one known death and injuries to others, the death was of a 44yr old female, who remains unnamed to the public at this time. We followed up by reaching out to the Monroe County Coroner's Office for an interview regarding the cause of death and origin of the fire, here is what they had to say:
Pocono Township Arrests 2 Criminals This Week In Monroe County
In Monroe County, two criminals got arrested in the past week. These crimes range from alleged homicide to drug paraphernalia. Pocono Twp | This past week two criminals got arrested, one for allegedly attempting homicide at The Learning Center (TLC) Park and the other for possession of drug paraphernalia after a car accident near the Pocono Cheesecake Factory, according to Pocono Township Police.
Man reported after allegedly approaching people to sell drugs
Northumberland, Pa. — A witness told State Police troopers that a man approched him and attepmted to sell him drugs near the 5000 block of Route 890. Officers then spoke with that man, identified as John Kisner, 40, of Paxinos, and reportedly discovered Suboxone inside a backpack. Kisner confessed to being in possession of the pills, state police said. Trooper Jacob Hook interviewed Kisner at the Stonington Barracks and learned...
Escaped Pigs On I-81 Cause Delays In Central Pennsylvania: State Police
The cause of serious delays on Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania has been revealed to be due to three escaped pigs, according to Pennsylvania state police. The wayward swine go loose from a truck heading north along the interstate near Exit 77 (PA 39 Mandala Hill/Hershey) shortly after 7 a.m., on Thursday, August 18, police say.
At least two injured in accident on Interstate 80 in Turbot Township
Turbot Township, Pa. — At least two people were injured Wednesday when a tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 80 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County. State police at Milton say shortly after 2 p.m. Steven M. Zuby, 55, of Coal Township, was traveling on a right curve on the on ramp onto I-80 westbound when one of his trailer tires became disabled. Zuby then lost control of his tractor-trailer and it overturned onto the highway and blocked all lanes of travel. ...
Police locate air rifle, 14 ounces of marijuana after traffic stop
South Williamsport, Pa. — Montoursville Police Officer Kurt Hockman observed a gravity bong in the center counsel of a truck he stopped on Route 87 near Quaker State Road. Hockman said prior to the stop he observed the driver, Mason Wayne Wilton, 18, of Montoursville fail to utilize his turn signal and cross the centerline several times. Wilton allegedly reached speeds of 89 MPH as he traveled in a clearly marked 55 MPH zone, Hockman wrote in an affidavit filed on Aug. 1. ...
Fire in Shamokin Township shuts down Route 61
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A fire has shut down both directions of Route 61 near Shamokin. Crews were called to the blaze just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night. It was initially reported as a controlled burn that got out of hand. Fire crews from several counties have been sent...
