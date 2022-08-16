Read full article on original website
Watch Lorde’s serene music video for ‘Oceanic Feeling’
Lorde has returned with a serene new music video for her ‘Solar Power’ cut ‘Oceanic Feeling’, one year on from the album’s release. The singer made a rare appearance on her Instagram stories to announce the video, which was released earlier today (August 20). She said the clip — directed by herself and Joel Kefali — is the last video to come from ‘Solar Power’, following previously released clips for ‘Mood Ring’, ‘The Path’, ‘Fallen Fruit’, ‘Secrets From A Girl (Who’s Seen It All)’, ‘Leader Of A New Regime’ and the record’s title track.
Cassyette heads to the beach in new ‘Sad Girl Summer’ video
Cassyette has shared a new video for her single ‘Sad Girl Summer’, which sees her hosting a goth beach party – watch it below. The new video comes ahead of festival performances at Reading & Leeds next weekend and a UK headline tour next month. In a...
BLACKPINK enter a world-conquering era with unapologetic new single ‘Pink Venom’
In a press conference ahead of the release of new single ‘Pink Venom’ – their first new song in two years – Jennie summed up the ethos of BLACKPINK in a single word: “Confidence.”. Since their debut, BLACKPINK have championed holding your head high and...
The 1975 debut new song ‘I’m In Love With You’ during live comeback in Tokyo
Tonight (August 20), The 1975 made their live return in Japan, playing the first of two gigs as part of the Summer Sonic Festival – watch them debut a new song called ‘I’m In Love With You’ below. The gigs mark the band’s first live shows...
Netflix drops endearing trailer for new K-drama ‘Once Upon A Small Town’, starring Red Velvet’s Joy
Netflix has shared the official trailer for an upcoming romance K-drama Once Upon A Small Town, starring Red Velvet’s Joy. The new visual gives us a glimpse into the greenery of Heedong Village, as the series’ two leads – veterinarian Han Ji-yool (Choo Young-woo) and policewoman Ahn Ja-young (Joy) – emerge from the trees and admire the produce.
Harrowing footage shows man recording in building opposite World Trade Centre on 9/11
Harrowing footage captured on 11 September 2001 shows smoke billowing from the World Trade Centre as a man living opposite the towers explains he’s being evacuated from his home. In a recently resurfaced clip shared on TikTok, a man can be seen talking to the camera moments before leaving...
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
‘Goodbye Horses’ musician Q Lazzarus has died, aged 61
Q Lazzarus, the musician best known for her 1988 hit song ‘Goodbye Horses’, has died. Lazzarus, real name Diane Luckey, passed away last month at the age of 61 following a short illness. Her death was confirmed by an obituary that was posted on the website of the Jackson Funeral Home in New Jersey.
Kanye West appears on Fox News to defend selling clothes out of black bags
Kanye West has taken to US network television to defend selling his Yeezy Gap line in black “construction bags” that some people mistakenly thought were bin bags. Posting on Instagram last week (August 13), the rapper shared a note that reads: “Look to the children… Look to the homeless… As the biggest inspiration for all design.”
Quavo explains why Takeoff was left out of Migos’ hit song ‘Bad and Boujee’
Quavo has revealed the reason behind Takeoff’s absence on the Migos song ‘Bad & Boujee’. The rappers — who form two-thirds of the Migos trio alongside Offset — discussed the 2016 song in a teaser clip for the music podcast Rap Radar. During the snippet of the interview published Wednesday (August 17), podcast host Elliot Wilson questions why Takeoff wasn’t included on the track, which was the lead single of Migos’ sophomore album, ‘Culture’.
Filipino supergroup spacedog spacecat announce debut album ‘Fuzz Sounds’
Filipino fuzz pop supergroup spacedog spacecat have announced their debut album ‘Fuzz Sounds’, due to be released this September. The band, which comprises of Jam Lorenzo (The Geeks, Mirror Masks), Evee Simon (July XIV, Megumi Acorda), RJ Mabilin (The Axel Pinpin Propaganda Machine), Janine Samaniego (Tuniwa), Marc Inting (Twin Lobster) and Jerros Dolino (Megumi Acorda), will release ‘Fuzz Sounds’ this September 17 via Catshelf Records. The 11-track album will include their four previously released singles ‘Beach, etc.’, ‘Metro Retro Bizarro’, ‘Seeking A Friend’ and ‘My Midori’.
SEVENTEEN member Wonwoo shares heartfelt cover of IU’s ‘Knees’ in tribute to his late mother
SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo has shared an emotional new cover of ‘Knees’ by IU. Wonwoo’s cover, which is largely faithful to the original’s sound, was shared on the K-pop boyband’s official YouTube channel on August 19 at midnight KST. It marks his first solo contribution to SEVENTEEN’s sprawling collection of unofficial solo tracks and covers, which include Seungkwan and Youngji’s collaboration on Lizzo’s ‘Juice’ and Joshua’s cover of dhruv’s ‘double take’, among others.
EXO’s Xiumin to release debut solo album in September
EXO member Xiumin will release his debut solo record in September. On August 18, South Korean media outlet News1 published a report claiming Xiumin will debut as a soloist next month with an album. The news was later confirmed through a statement from the K-pop idol’s label, SM Entertainment, via Mydaily. “Xiumin is scheduled to release his first solo album in late September,” the company wrote in its brief statement, per translations by Soompi.
Iceage announce rarities collection ‘Shake the Feeling’ and share title track
Danish post-punks Iceage have announced they’ll release a new rarities collection titled ‘Shake the Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015–2021’ next month. The collection, out September 23 via Mexican Summer, will contain 12 non-album cuts (songs frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt describes as “misfit children”) including covers of Bob Dylan‘s ‘I’ll Keep It With Mine’ and Abner Jay’s ‘My Mule’.
Listen to Missy Elliott feature on Anitta’s new song, ‘Lobby’
Anitta’s new song ‘Lobby’ features Missy Elliott – check out the collaboration below. The trippy new song centres around a night in a hotel and features Elliott on the song’s verses rapping. “Missy and Anitta, we rolling up to the party/ That hottie, he can get the keys to my Bugatti,” Elliott says on the song’s second verse.
Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 will release worldwide in October with 61 games
Sega has confirmed that the Mega Drive Mini 2 will launch later this year, and feature over 60 titles including Streets Of Rage 3 and Ecco The Dolphin. The Mega Drive Mini 2 will release in Europe on October 27, the same day the Genesis Mini 2 releases in North America.
Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Pixies
When Black Francis recorded a version of David Bowie’s ‘Fashion’ as a gift for The Thin White Duke’s 50th birthday, what did he alter the lyric to?. How did it feel when Bowie recorded a version of Pixies’ ‘Cactus’ for his 2002 ‘Heathen’ album?
New M.I.A. song previewed on Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’
An as-yet-unreleased M.I.A. song has been previewed in a new episode of Netflix‘s Never Have I Ever – check out the clip below. The coming-of-age comedy, co-created by Mindy Kaling (The Office, The Mindy Project) and Lang Fisher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Mindy Project), returned for a third season last Friday (August 12).
Supergrass’ Danny Goffey tells us about his new album and book ‘Bryan Moone’s DiscoPunk’
Danny Goffey has announced details of his third solo album ‘Bryan Moone’s DiscoPunk’ and an accompanying limited edition book. Check out the first single from the record ‘Everybody’s On Drugs’ below, alongside our chat with the Supergrass drummer and indie star. ‘Bryan Moone’s DiscoPunk’...
Thundercat show put on hold as a would-be singer attempts to perform for his audience
A Thundercat show got awkward after a would-be singer tried to have her fifteen minutes of fame and perform for the artist’s crowd. Fan-filmed footage of Thundercat’s show at College Street Music Hall in New Haven, Connecticut, on Tuesday August 16, shows the artist and the unknown woman sharing a hug on stage. After breaking away from Thundercat – aka Stephen Bruner – the woman readjusted his microphone before addressing the crowd: “Well, I’m here. I’m a singer. Can I sing?”
