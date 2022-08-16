ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Dodge Teases 2023 Charger, Challenger Special-Edition Models

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ynqM_0hJZlH4C00

The end is nigh…

Despite all the rumors, Dodge has been careful to neither confirm nor deny the Charger and Challenger are going away after the 2023 model year. When revealing it will deploy 7 different special-edition models for 2023, the official press release says both muscle cars “are coming to an end” but only “in current form.” That could mean just about anything, so obviously the automaker wants everyone guessing until a reveal is made.

Watch a Dodge Challenger do a Dukes of Hazzard jump running from the cops here.

While there’s plenty of buzz about these special-edition models, nobody knows what they are. That’s right, Dodge kept them under wraps, almost literally. A car carrier was parked outside the Dodge Garage Party where the first evening of Speed Week announcements were made, each car loaded on it donning a cover announcing the dates of when the reveals will take place. Think of it like a Mopar advent calendar of sorts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LocC6_0hJZlH4C00

Tim Kuniskis, head of Dodge, warned that lest anyone tried peeking under the covers, the actual special-edition cars weren’t underneath. Still, we wouldn’t be surprised if some thought they’d look anyway.

This plan to send the Dodge Charger and Challenger into the sunset with several special-edition models seems familiar. Dodge did something similar with the Viper when it rode into the sunset for 2017. While the Viper special editions were made in small numbers, we’d expect there will be more for the Charger and Challenger final sendoff. Still, you might need to be quick and lucky to get your hands on any of them. There’s little doubt these will all become instant collectibles.

The only hint Kuniskis gave about these special-edition models is that they will be “heritage-influenced.” That’s not the least bit shocking since automakers love to inject nostalgia into products, especially when they first launch or are about to go away. Expect each one to have some connection to Dodge models from the 60s and 70s. Maybe we’ll finally get a modern factory Daytona with the nose cone and wing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nbBX9_0hJZlH4C00

Dodge is also bringing back three crowd favorite heritage colors for 2023: B5 Blue, Plum Crazy purple, and Sublime green. Destroyer Grey is also making a comeback. Also, all R/T models will come with “345” fender badges.

If you want a 2023 Dodge Charger or Challenger, dealerships will be receiving their allocations all at once. That means no putting your name on a list at a dealer and hoping for the best, only for you to never receive one. Still, we think so many people will be clamoring for the cars once the allocations have been announced, you’ll need to move fast to secure anything the least bit hot (hint: Hellcats).

Photos via Stellantis

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

New Toyota Supra Surprises Dodge Challenger Hellcat In Drag Race

There's very little in common between the Toyota Supra and Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. Both cars feature engines in the front driving wheels at the back, and these specific vehicles run eight-speed automatic transmissions. At a glance, that seems like plenty of common ground. But we all know the Toyota doesn't stand a chance in a straight-line race. And yet, here it is.
CARS
Road & Track

Listen to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV's Simulated Exhaust

Dodge revealed its vision for "future muscle" on Wednesday night, giving us our first look at the Charger Daytona SRT. A radical concept with retro style and futuristic tech, there was one feature that stuck out: A simulated exhaust sound. The Daytona SRT is electric, you see, so Dodge added a fake internal-combustion exhaust note to quell EV doubters. And we're not sure how we feel about it.
CARS
CBS News

Dodge is discontinuing muscle cars Charger and Challenger

Dodge plans to stop making its Charger and Challenger sedans in 2023, as electric vehicles supplant the fabled muscle cars. Parent company Stellantis said Monday that it will halt production of the Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger in December 2023. To commemorate the vehicles, the company said Dodge's lineup next year will feature seven special-edition models, each of which will have a "Last Call" plaque under the hood.
BUSINESS
Motorious

1970 Chevelle SS Found Parked On Garage Lift Since 1978

This muscle car is packing some major surprises under the hood and in its history. The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle is one of America’s most excellent muscle car machines ever to hit the asphalt. Of course, there is a considerable following surrounding these incredible cars as they introduced the nation to a new style of Chevy power and performance. This means that the engine is always the star of the show, and there is one engine that shines exceptionally bright in the GM performance line. That motor is the 454 ci LS6 V8 engine, making this car a beast on the streets and the drag strip. Though Chevelles of this specification are getting pretty rare these days, one guy was able to find a beautiful example of one of these ridiculous machines.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge Challenger#Dodge Charger Daytona#Vehicles#The Dodge Garage Party
Motorious

Dodge Challenger Goes Full Dukes Of Hazzard Running From Cops

They say life imitates art and art imitates life, which is why some people seem to think they can run from the cops, take their car off a sweet jump, and cross the county line to leave Boss Hogg behind. That’s one explanation we can think of for why this guy running from the cops in his Dodge Challenger decided to go full Dukes of Hazzard, launching the muscle car into the air. The guy is lucky this didn’t end far worse.
ARKANSAS STATE
CarBuzz.com

Texas Shop Builds The Silverado High Country Shorty Chevy Won't

It's a well-known fact that Americans like pickup trucks. On average, the number of pickup truck sales stretches into the millions each year. So it's hard to believe that Chevy doesn't let you build a single cab short-bed jam-packed with the most luxurious features you want. Until you get to Hersa Motors, that is.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept EV Is Here, Kind Of…

Warning, no specs, pricing, or release date ahead. In a roughly 15 minute long presentation on Wednesday, we finally got to see the car Dodge has been teasing about for the bulk of 2022, although, it’s hard to say we know much more about it than the day before. With as open of a mind as possible, I listened to Tim Kuniskis talk about being a tattoo on the industry, or for the industry, or of the industry, not sure, and then the big moment was here.
CARS
Motorious

Ford Is Having A Bad Week, A Celebrity’s Kid Was Found In A Stolen Car, A Stuck Corvette, And The Car That Comes With An NDA

This week on the Motorious Podcast... This week on the Motorious podcast, we talk about why Ford is having a pretty bad week. Then, we discuss which celebrity’s kid was found in a stolen luxury car, and Jason Momoa’s wreck in his 442. Plus, automakers are wanting to keep dealers in low supply and the car that might require you sign an NDA to own…And a Delaware man gets his Corvette stuck in an unusual case.Then we’ll tell you which vehicle is the most likely to get stolen, and reveal our inventory picks of the week:
CARS
CarBuzz.com

UPDATE: New Dodge Challenger And Charger WON'T Retain V8 Engines

If governments and environmental agencies have their way, the internal combustion engine is doomed. Even Dodge, makers of some of the most ludicrous performance vehicles in the USA, has had to accept this. The Stellantis-owned brand is readying all-electric variants of the much-loved Challenger and Charger, in a move that has led many to believe the venerable V8 would die. But it seems Dodge isn't giving up just yet. Sources have told MotorTrend that the next-generation Challenger and Charger will be made available with eight-pot power and rear-wheel-drive.
CARS
Motorious

Honda Unleashes The Accord Hellcat

This bad boy is pushing a monstrous 270-horsepower…. Back in 2014 Dodge made one of the most epic car commercials ever by trolling the Volkswagen Passat and everyone who chooses such a car. As the camera pans around the Charger, an announcer talks about the available Hemi V8 with up to 470-horsepower, which was a lot before the Hellcats stormed onto the scene. After that buildup, the announcer says it’s the Volkswagen Passat, then says he’s joking. It irked a lot of straight-laced VW fans, but we’re wondering if it didn’t inspire a few Honda people, given that one of them slapped a Hellcat graphic on their Accord.
CARS
digg.com

The Most-Stolen Vehicles In The US, Ranked

If you own one of these, you might want to keep an extra close eye on your ride. Car theft happens all the time — especially during a period of time when used cars are particularly expensive. This is the second year the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has...
CARS
torquenews.com

2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger ICE Vehicles Will End Run With Seven Special Muscle Car Models

Dodge will end its popular 2023 Challenger and Charger run with a bang. It is planning seven limited run muscle cars and will tell fans exactly how to get them. Dodge calls this week before the Woodward Dream Cruise, in the Detroit area, Speed Week. This year, Dodge is filling the week with big announcements about the future of its popular muscle cars and what Dodge fans can expect going forward. Dodge has big plans for its last internal combustion engine 2023 Challengers and Chargers and wants everyone to know they will receive a celebrated farewell.
DETROIT, MI
Top Speed

The 2024 Ford Mustang Will Punch Above its Weight Class

The eighth-generation Ford Mustang has been the subject of rumors for a very long time, and an official debut will finally happen on September 14, 2022 – the first day of the Detroit motor show. The new generation Mustang - internally known as the S650, will be updated inside and, while retaining the current engine lineup, it will offer some significant performance improvements. A recent report from Ford Authority reveals that the updated V-8 engine should deliver as much as 500 horsepower in at least one configuration.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Huge Dodge Developments, New Bugatti Drop-Top, Aston Martin DBR22 Revealed, Porsche's F1 Future: Cold Start

Good morning, and welcome to a high-horsepower installment of Cold Start, your daily automotive news roundup. Since yesterday's recap, we've heard that the BMW M3 may go electric and came across a video of a two-seater Red Bull F1 car. We've also heard that James May crashed a Mitsubishi Evo while filming for The Grand Tour and seen a new teaser for Bentley's Mulliner Batur.
CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
83K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy