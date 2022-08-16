Greenville 13-15s finish pool play 4-0, advance in World Series

STAFFORD, Va. (WNCT) — The Greenville 13-15 all-star baseball team has advanced to the double-elimination format of the Babe Ruth World Series after another impressive victory on Tuesday.

Greenville picked up another blowout win, 12-2 in six innings over Sandy, Oregon. The game was called due to the 10-run mercy rule.

Greenville finished 4-0 in pool play, outscoring its opponents 48-4. Other games were still being played Tuesday but it’s likely Greenville will finish as the top seed in the National Division of the tournament. If that happens, the team would play again Friday at 4 p.m. against an opponent to be determined later.

Greenville jumped out quickly, scoring five runs in the first inning. The team tacked on four runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth.

With one out and the bases loaded in the first, Demarcus McCrary reached on an error that allowed Owen Simmons and Brett Cash to score. McCrary went to second on the same play before Matthew Aldridge singled in Joseph May, giving Greenville a 3-0 lead.

McCray and Aldridge later scored on two wild pitches, giving Greenville a 5-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, Aldridge singled in a run, Parker Watson scored on a wild pitch and Trey Williford walked with the bases loaded, giving Greenville an 8-2 lead. Christian LoPresti then singled in Aldridge to give Greenville a 9-2 cushion.

A passed ball and an error allowed Greenville to get its first two runs in the sixth before Aldridge singled in May, who walked, to bring out the 10-run rule.

Aldridge finished 3-for-4 with three runs and three RBI. Ethan Simmons and Cash each had two hits. Four pitchers limited Sandy, Oregon to eight hits.

