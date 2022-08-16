Read full article on original website
Bridgeport’s Beardsley Plaza Shopping Center sells for $5.7M
Beardsley Plaza Shopping Center on Broadbridge Road and Huntington Tpke in Bridgeport was sold for $5.7 million. The plaza covers 16,384 square feet on 1.65 acres and is fully leased to eight retail establishments including Vazzy’s Restaurant, Swissland Farm Food Store, King & I Restaurant and Subway; Verizon has a telecommunication pole on the property.
sheltonherald.com
Shelton approves 30 apartments on Old Bridgeport Ave.
SHELTON — The city’s apartment stock is receiving another boost. The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting last week, approved developer James Blakeman’s proposed apartment building at 309 Old Bridgeport Ave., the property where previous owners had proposed opening a speakeasy named Hush. Blakeman’s plans call...
nerej.com
The Simon Konover Co. affiliate acquires Eden & Main Apartments - a 55+ rental community developed by Kokes Properties
Southington, CT An affiliate of The Simon Konover Company has acquired Eden & Main Apartments, a 55+ rental community that was recently developed by Kokes Properties of New Jersey. “We are excited to add Southington to the growing list of communities we serve. This newly constructed 41-unit community is inviting,...
zip06.com
National Muster Hosted by Stony Creek Fife and Drum in Branford
Stony Creek Fife & Drum Corps hosts the 2022 National Muster this weekend in Branford, including a short route for a significant parade of all units stepping off on Meadow Street near the muster site on Hammer Field on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 11 a.m. Corps and vendors began gathering...
Homeowner Battles “Tangled Title” Foreclosure
Two decades after his family bought a church-built house meant to stabilize a neighborhood, Alan Tilley is fighting to keep the home out of the hands of out-of-town landlords. Tilley, a social worker and Navy veteran, is fending off the foreclosure of the 766 Orchard St. property home where he has lived for twenty years — a home that still technically belongs to his mother, Edythe, who died in 2014.
mycitizensnews.com
River’s Edge Mobile Home Park residents seek help from selectmen
BEACON FALLS — Residents from River’s Edge Mobile Home Park say the community’s new out-of-state owners are making living there unaffordable for the residents — many of whom are elderly and on fixed incomes. The residents want the town to create a Fair Rent Commission after...
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull Fryborg delayed another 4 to 6 weeks
TRUMBULL — Jonathan Gibbons understands that people are getting impatient for the opening of the new branch of Fryborg. He’s getting pretty antsy himself. “I’m so anxious and ready to get open,” said Gibbons, who already has both a Fryborg food truck and a Milford location of the restaurant. “I want to be open as fast as I can.”
06880danwoog.com
Roundup: Tarry Lodge, Lost Swan, Trees …
Finally, the long-rumored news is official: Tarry Lodge is permanently closed. A sign on the door says what’s been obvious to anyone driving past the Charles Street restaurant for weeks:. The Italian spot opened in 2011, on the site of the former Abbondanza (and, long before that, Esposito’s gas...
NewsTimes
They started a New Haven-based vegan frozen food company. Now they’re expanding.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A New Haven-based frozen foods company is expanding its distribution footprint after reaching an agreement with a natural foods supermarket chain with locations in the Mid-Atlantic states. Fire Ox Foods will now be available in MOM’s Organic Market locations,...
zip06.com
“Boats, Beer and BBQ” Sails into Stony Creek Sept. 16
“Boats, Beer and BBQ” sails into Stony Creek on Friday, Sept. 16, with boats and nautical treasures for the public to behold and buy, from 3 – 5 p.m., followed by a magical dinner event, 6 – 7:30 p.m., for ticket holders to enjoy at the waterfront site. Proceeds benefit programs and projects of non-profit Stony Creek Museum.
zip06.com
Branford Swears in Five Newly Hired Firefighters
Branford Fire Department has sworn in five newly hired firefighters. Family, firefighters, fire commissioners and friends joined local officials and Branford Fire Department leaders for a swearing-in ceremony held during a special meeting of the Branford’s Board of Fire Commissioners, Branford Fire Headquarters on Tuesday, Aug.16. The new hires...
Register Citizen
West Haven brewery plan gets key approvals despite resident concerns
WEST HAVEN — A city board has issued three approvals to a brewery project that is expected to be a cornerstone of economic development along the shoreline, based upon a rationale that was not proposed by the developers themselves. The Zoning Board of Appeals approved three variances to developers...
NBC Connecticut
Boat Launch in Rocky Hill Closed After 2 Vehicles Drove Into CT River
The boat launch at Ferry Park in Rocky Hill is closed after two vehicles drove into the Connecticut River overnight. Firefighters said they are at the scene with police and the state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection. According to officials, the vehicles that drove into the river are currently...
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
NBC Connecticut
Expansion Plans at Tweed-New Haven Airport Get Mixed Views from Neighbors, Travelers
Tweed-New Haven Airport is moving forward with plans to expand. This comes after the airport authority board of directors approved a new lease agreement Wednesday night. A major part of this decades-long deal is the construction of a new terminal, which will add more flights to the current 14 non-stop destinations. Those who travel in and out of southern Connecticut might notice changes in a few years.
Eyewitness News
Boat launch in Rocky Hill closed as crews remove vehicles from Connecticut River
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – The Ferry Park boat launch in Rocky Hill is closed Saturday after two vehicles drove into Connecticut River, fire officials said. The incident happened overnight. The Rocky Hill Fire Department said the vehicles are at the bottom of the river and are leaking gas.
National Thrift Shop Day: How Conn. shops are celebrating
Conn. (WTNH) — In need of a nice thrift shop trip? There’s not a better time to hit the shelves than Aug. 17 for National Thrift Shop Day. There are several thriving consignment and thrift shops across the state. See how the some shops are celebrating with either special NTSD or general summer deals: Clothes […]
Register Citizen
After bumpy road, North Haven private school construction approved for new site
NORTH HAVEN — Construction of a new private school is poised to move forward on a new site after the organization’s initial proposal sparked intense community pushback. Slate School in July received approval from the Planning & Zoning Commission to construct a campus on Kings Highway. Set to...
longislandadvance.net
Warehouse approved for formerly proposed casino site
On Thursday, Aug. 11, the Brookhaven Town Board held their monthly town meeting, at Town Hall. On the agenda were several public hearings, including a request to consider the application of Medford Logistics LLC for a Change of Zone from Commercial Recreation (CR) and A Residential 1 to L Industrial 1 on a property located on Expressway Drive South in Medford, the same location as the formerly proposed OTB casino.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- August 18, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me there’s a lot to choose from throughout the Sound right now. School to slot sized bass have been blitzing on small bait during most mornings and evenings. There is a plethora of different bait out there, but as long as you match the hatch, you should be in good shape. Anglers looking for bigger bass are doing well drifting eels, GTs, and some large plugs through the local reefs and rips. If you’re having a hard time finding the fish, the always proven tube and worm has been a great producer/fishfinder. The fluking should start to wane shortly, but anglers dropping green and white bucktails tipped with Gulp are still reporting some consistent catches.
