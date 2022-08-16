ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PennLive.com

Eating at Wendy’s in Pa.? Your sandwich probably won’t have lettuce and there’s a good reason why

If you are planning to grab a sandwich at a Wendy’s in the Keystone State anytime soon that first bite might not have the same kind of crunch. And that’s because, according to reports, Pennsylvania is one of the states, along with Ohio, Indiana and Michigan, in which the restaurant chain is removing its romaine lettuce from sandwiches amid an ongoing E. coli outbreak.
