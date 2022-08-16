Read full article on original website
Rapid bus system makes route changes after Byron Township axes contract
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Rapid bus system is making changes to a route in southern Kent County after Byron Township eliminated its contract with the transportation provider. Starting Aug. 29, The Rapid’s Route 10 will no longer pick up or drop off riders at 9 stops along Division Avenue between 54th Street and 68th Street. Three stops on 68th Street SE between Clyde Park and Division will also be eliminated.
Crashes close eastbound I-96 in Ottawa County
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A portion of I-96 is closed in Ottawa County due to multiple crashes. Ottawa County Central Dispatch issued an alert around 5 p.m. on Aug. 20 stating that eastbound I-96 near Marne, near the 24-mile marker, is completely shut down due to accidents in the area.
More ‘road diets’ being explored in city of Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI -- More road diets in Muskegon are under study, meaning another two thoroughfares could be narrowed. Apple Avenue and Getty Street are the focus of upcoming studies on the impact of reducing the number of lanes or reconfiguring them. The city also is studying a potential road diet...
Grand Rapids Man Loses Life in Waters Near Spring Lake
SPRING LAKE TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 20, 2022) – A 72-year-old Grand Rapids man lost his life in the waters of a marina off of a Spring Lake motel on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched at 8:24 PM to the Holiday Inn off of Savidge Street on a report of a missing person. “The investigation on scene led deputies to quickly believe that the missing subject had possibly fallen into the water from the dock where his boat was kept,” Westveer said in a department statement. “Members from the Ottawa County Dive Team responded with an underwater robot and were able to locate the man under water.”
Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Help beautify Pere Marquette beach in Muskegon at upcoming cleanup
MUSKEGON, MI – Pere Marquette beach in Muskegon is the focus of an upcoming community cleanup effort, and your help is needed. The cleanup of the Lake Michigan beach will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22. The cleanup is part of the Alliance for the Great Lakes’ Adopt-A-Beach program.
USS Gerald R. Ford sailors visiting 3 Michigan cities
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) will be spending a few days in Michigan, engaging in various activities in three cities beginning Aug. 31. The 14 sailors will be in Grand Rapids, Albion and Ann Arbor, from Wednesday, Aug. 31...
Muskegon school fined $3K after lead paint found in collapse debris
Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System has been fined $3,000 by the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration for "not comply(ing) with the provisions of the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Act."
Equestrian campground could open in mid-Michigan by spring
A new equestrian campground could be open to horse-lovers by spring. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has plans for a 25-site rustic campground near the Tin Cup Springs trails in Lake County’s Pinora Township, according to a news release. The proposed Tin Cup Springs Equestrian Campground would include...
Tiny home village of short-term rentals proposed for Muskegon’s Lakeside district
MUSKEGON, MI – Ten tiny homes would be placed in the heart of Muskegon’s Lakeside business district for use as lodging under a proposal before the city commission. Tiny Diggs Muskegon is asking permission to place the “micro-lodging rental units” at the corner of Lakeshore Drive and Moon Street, according to the request before city commissioners on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Police look for hit-and-run driver after man killed near northern Michigan campground
CUSTER TOWNSHIP, MI – Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash in northern Michigan. Michigan State Police responded to a call shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 of a man lying in the road on M-88 near the Chain O’Lakes Campground in Custer Township.
Spectrum Health breaks ground on previously wooded 10-acre lot in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Construction has begun on a new Spectrum Health long term care and rehabilitation facility in Grand Rapids. At the corner of Cedar and Fuller, the previously empty 10-acre lot will be home to the $37 million, 94-thousand-square-foot care center. The facility will cater mostly to...
Verplank to open Muskegon port facility
A new port along the lakeshore is scheduled to open this weekend. Verplank Family Holding Co. is set to host a ribbon cutting and facility tour of its new Muskegon port facility at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at 151 N. Causeway St. The new facility is on the site...
Two ejected into rock wall when boat crashes at high speed, Michigan police say
Three people were injured in a late-night boating crash off Lake Michigan, according to authorities in Michigan. The trio left Harbor Springs on Wednesday, Aug. 17 to go boating, according to a news release from Michigan State Police. A 26-year-old man from Grand Rapids, Michigan, piloted the boat, with a Florida woman, 21, and Massachusetts man, 41, as passengers, police said.
Feedback over Muskegon 'small homes' proposal largely positive, though some harbor concerns
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The discussion over whether to allow smaller homes in the City of Muskegon moved forward this week. The idea came as part of a larger effort to ease the housing crunch. The city held a public outreach campaign to garner opinions on either side of the...
See photos of large black wildcat spotted in Michigan’s Manistee County
COPEMISH, MICH. -- A Travese City photographer assigned to snap pictures at a 5k race over the weekend unexpectedly caught something surprising on camera. Dakota Stebbins was at the Twisted Trails Off Road Park in Copemish to photograph the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday morning when he spotted an unidentified large black wildcat near the race course.
Small planes may save Muskegon airport as carrier exits. Houghton skeptical.
Houghton and Muskegon counties are losing their only passenger carrier as soon as a replacement is found. The answer may be smaller, 9-seat planes. Muskegon is on board with change, but Houghton says no. The U.S. is short about 12,000 pilots, prompting regional carriers to consolidate and cut flights. Travelers...
Former WZZM 13 News Anchor Finds Great Success Starting Their Own Business
Beloved West Michigan news anchor Lauren Stanton woke up West Michigan for nearly 20 years on WZZM 13, and then one day decided it was time for a career change. She’s now seeing great success after stepping from behind the news desk and opening up Retro Boat Rentals with her husband.
'We need help'; West Michigan family still searching for family member
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Erik Johnson was last seen near Ottawa and Pine Streets in Coopersville around 5 p.m. on Saturday.
‘Be prepared for higher rents': Housing crisis continues in west Michigan
The 2020 Housing Next study shows that the city of Grand Rapids will need 8,888 new units by 2025, and experts say it will get worse before it gets better.
