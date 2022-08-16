ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Flint Journal

Michigan Dems want GOP Rep. Rendon censured for alleged role in voting machine probe

House Democratic lawmakers are calling for Rep. Daire Rendon to be censured after she was named as part of a Department of Attorney General request for a special prosecutor. Rendon, R-Lake City, is one of nine individuals named within the request who allegedly worked together to steal and illegally analyze voting machines in the wake of the 2020 presidential election.
The Grand Rapids Press

What does the Inflation Reduction Act do for Michigan?

President Joe Biden signed a sweeping climate, health care and tax policy bill this week after months of negotiations between lawmakers. The Inflation Reduction Act funnels $750 billion into climate change efforts, lowering health care costs and tackling the federal deficit. The bill has broad implications for the nation including the biggest climate investment in history, capped drug costs and a 15% corporate minimum tax rate.
The Ann Arbor News

See the 18 Michigan counties the CDC recommends masks for this week

Most of Southeast Michigan is at a high COVID risk, according to Community Level data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Aug. 18. Of Michigan’s 83 counties, 18 are at a high level (orange), 44 are at a medium level (yellow) and 21 are at a low level (green). The CDC uses Community Level calculations to determine COVID risk at a county level.
