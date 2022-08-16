Read full article on original website
Judge grants injunction barring county enforcement of Michigan’s abortion ban
Michigan’s abortion ban will continue to not be enforceable by county prosecutors for the foreseeable future after an Oakland County judge issued a preliminary injunction Friday, Aug. 19. Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham sided with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, ruling that the 1931 law is contrary to notions of due...
Michigan Dems want GOP Rep. Rendon censured for alleged role in voting machine probe
House Democratic lawmakers are calling for Rep. Daire Rendon to be censured after she was named as part of a Department of Attorney General request for a special prosecutor. Rendon, R-Lake City, is one of nine individuals named within the request who allegedly worked together to steal and illegally analyze voting machines in the wake of the 2020 presidential election.
Michigan voters will see term limits, financial disclosure proposal on November ballot
DELTA TOWNSHIP, MI – Michigan voters will see on their ballots this November a proposal to change lawmaker term limits and require financial disclosures for the highest state officials, after Michigan’s top election board approved the official wording. What was House Joint Resolution R is now Proposal 22-1...
Judge blasts state efforts to keep Line 5 lawsuit out of federal court
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A federal judge smacked down a second attempt by Michigan state officials to keep their legal fight against Enbridge over its Line 5 pipeline out of federal court in favor of more promising legal grounds in state court. U.S. District Court Judge Janet Neff was...
Defendants in Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial called pot-smoking morons
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The defense rested Friday, Aug. 19, in the Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial after a witness described Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox as pot-smoking loudmouths. The defense says Croft and Fox were far from masterminds – an investigator called them morons – and that FBI agents and informants induced their involvement.
Court hears from Michigan doctors while considering abortion ban injunction
The temporary restriction preventing prosecution under Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban will remain in effect as the court continues to hear arguments for and against imposing a longer-lasting preliminary injunction. Oakland County Circuit Judge Jacob Cunningham heard from attorneys from both sides Wednesday, Aug. 17, as well as a pair...
Tudor Dixon taps former House Rep. Shane Hernandez as lieutenant governor pick
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has named Shane Hernandez, a former Republican House lawmaker, as her choice for lieutenant governor. Dixon had until 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, to inform the Michigan Republican Party of her pick. “Shane Hernandez as lieutenant governor will help to improve our schools, create safer...
Michigan GOP sides with disavowed Hillsdale delegates for state convention
Turns out the political convention held in a parking lot was the proper one after all. In an ongoing fight for influence in the Hillsdale County Republican Party, the Michigan GOP has picked a side as it pertains to next week’s state convention. The state party Friday chose to...
Experience, history: How Tudor Dixon’s pick for lieutenant governor could make or break her campaign
It’s down to the wire for Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon to tap a running mate in the 2022 midterm elections. And some Michigan politicos say while the decision may not push Dixon over the edge toward winning, it definitely could serve as a drag on her campaign. Dixon...
Michigan primary election results official: 2.1M votes, half were absentee
DELTA TOWNSHIP, MI – Michigan’s top election board Friday officially certified the results of the Aug. 2 primary election after voting and counting processes saw few bumps in the road. The Board of State Canvassers voted, 3-0, to finalize election results from every county. State elections director Jonathan...
Prosecutor rests in Gov. Whitmer kidnap case after undercover FBI agent recalls secret trip to her house
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The prosecution rested Thursday, Aug. 18 in the trial of two men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The prosecution rested after testimony from an undercover FBI agent with supposed access to explosives. Barry Croft Jr., 46, of Bear, Delaware, and Adam Fox,...
Defeated governor candidate Kelley pivots to attacking abortion, voting proposals
Ryan Kelley never publicly conceded in the Republican race for Michigan governor, but the fourth-place finisher from two weeks ago says he is pivoting to his next calling: defeating two liberal ballot proposals in November. Kelley told supporters Wednesday in a Facebook Live video that he formed a ballot question...
Can community colleges offer 4-year degrees? GOP lawmaker wants AG to set the record straight.
A House Republican lawmaker is seeking clarity from the Department of Attorney General on whether community colleges without governing boards have the authority to issue bachelor’s degrees under the Michigan Constitution. Rep. Steve Johnson, R-Wayland, submitted a request for opinion to the department late Thursday, Aug. 18. In it,...
What does the Inflation Reduction Act do for Michigan?
President Joe Biden signed a sweeping climate, health care and tax policy bill this week after months of negotiations between lawmakers. The Inflation Reduction Act funnels $750 billion into climate change efforts, lowering health care costs and tackling the federal deficit. The bill has broad implications for the nation including the biggest climate investment in history, capped drug costs and a 15% corporate minimum tax rate.
See the 18 Michigan counties the CDC recommends masks for this week
Most of Southeast Michigan is at a high COVID risk, according to Community Level data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Aug. 18. Of Michigan’s 83 counties, 18 are at a high level (orange), 44 are at a medium level (yellow) and 21 are at a low level (green). The CDC uses Community Level calculations to determine COVID risk at a county level.
See how your county is doing with child vaccinations, decreasing Michigan-wide
Very different parts of Michigan – Detroit and Oscoda County – are seeing the state’s lowest child immunization rates as health officials sound alarms about the percentage of children who have not received routine vaccinations. Marquette County in the Upper Peninsula and Bay County, which encompasses Bay...
$40B from federal bill could bolster Michigan farms’ climate efforts
Michigan agriculture groups are applauding a massive federal investment to fight climate change. President Joe Biden signed an expansive $750 billion climate change, health care and tax policy bill into law Tuesday. The Inflation Reduction Act injects more than $400 billion into climate efforts, aims to lower health care costs and chips away at the federal deficit.
Whitmer orders flags lowered in honor of the late Rep. Mary Brown’s birthday
KALAMZOO, MI -- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered flags within the state Capitol complex lowered to half-staff on Thursday, Aug. 18 in honor of the late Rep. Mary Brown’s birthday. Brown was a former state representative for the Kalamazoo area who died Nov. 21. She was 86. She served...
USS Gerald R. Ford sailors visiting 3 Michigan cities
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) will be spending a few days in Michigan, engaging in various activities in three cities beginning Aug. 31. The 14 sailors will be in Grand Rapids, Albion and Ann Arbor, from Wednesday, Aug. 31...
Michigan counties profited off foreclosed homes. Now they may owe millions.
After Clarence Barnes broke his back, he used money from the workers compensation settlement to buy a four-bedroom house just outside of Three Rivers. After he died from pancreatic cancer in 2018, the property taxes went unpaid.
