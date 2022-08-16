ROSEVILLE - A Roseville street will remain closed for the rest of the day after a vehicle crashed into a power pole. According to the Roseville Fire Department, just before 1 p.m. on Friday, an SUV hit a power pole along Vernon Street near 6th Street, knocking it down and bringing the top of the pole, including the wires, to rest in the roadway. The vehicle came to rest on its side, surrounded by debris. The only person who was in the SUV was safely extricated and taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries, the Fire Department says. As many as 4,600 customers lost power as a result of the downed lines. Power is estimated to be fully restored around 5 p.m. Friday.The nearby Fire Administration office is expected to reopen Monday at 8 a.m.The cause of the crash is under investigation.

ROSEVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO