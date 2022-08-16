Read full article on original website
Related
mymotherlode.com
Update: Crash Causes Power Outage In Calaveras County
Update at 11:20 a.m.: PG&E crews have made progress on a PG&E outage impacting over 2,105 customers after a vehicle hit a power pole on Highway 108 in the Rancho Calaveras area of Calaveras County. The utility reports that the number of customers without electricity since 10:30 p.m. Friday has dropped to 174. However, their power is not expected to be restored until around 9 p.m., according to company officials. Details of the collision can be viewed below.
Elk Grove man killed in I-5 collision
SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal collision is being reported along Interstate 5 al Lambert Road by CHP South Sacramento, according to Caltrans. CHP South Sacramento has confirmed that a Elk Grove man died after being ejected from the vehicle. Reports state that the man last control of the wheel, rolled the vehicle and […]
Motorcyclist dies 4 days after accident in Tracy
TRACY, Calif. — After four days in the hospital and multiple surgeries, a motorcyclist died after an accident in Tracy. The crash happened around 12:52 p.m. on Aug. 13 at North Corral Hollow Road and Tennis Lane. Tracy Police Department said a car and a motorcycle collided with one another at the intersection.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Hit-and-Run Bicycle Accident on I-5 and Hammer Lane in Stockton
A cyclist was injured in a hit-and-run accident in the Stockton area on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 17, 2022. The car vs. bicycle crash occurred around 12:50 p.m. and involved a gray vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Hit-and-Run in Stockton That Left a Cyclist...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymotherlode.com
Twist In Case Of Body Found Decomposing In Wallace Home
Wallace, CA – There is more to the story of a mummified body found in a chair at a Wallace home earlier this month, and it involves money. In July, 63-year-old Randall Freer died of an undisclosed medical condition while leaving a business in Jackson. That prompted Amador Sheriff’s officials to contact his next of kin in Wallace. On a second attempt to reach a family member, once again, no one answered the door. To the deputy’s surprise, a look through the front window revealed a decomposing body in a chair, as reported here on Tuesday. While foul play was not suspected, sheriff’s officials believed it had been there for over three years.
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras County Emergency Tree Removal Will Require Crane
Arnold, CA – Electrical hazards have Calaveras County road officials calling in heavy equipment for emergency tree removal in the Arnold area. Due to the close proximity of power lines, a crane will be used to safely perform the tree removal, according to county public works officials. The work will require a complete road closure at 4520 Love Creek Road, off Moran Road and south of Highway 4. The roadway is narrow and the crane will block the entire road, requiring a detour from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, August 22.
Concrete debris on Highway 65 near I-80 ramp
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP is urging drivers along southbound Highway 65 to slow down as there is debris in the road. Reports say that there are chunks of concrete across all lanes of traffic near the Interstate 80 eastbound transition ramp. There is no estimated time of when the lanes will be cleared.
Stockton officers find 55 pounds of meth during traffic stop
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, Stockton Police Community Response Team Officers said they arrested two people after finding 55 pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle. During a traffic stop at Arch Airport Road and Sperry Road, police said officers searched the vehicle of Norberto Sanchez, 39, and Cesar Osuna, 40, where they found 55 […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elk Grove driver killed after being ejected from vehicle on I-5 in South Sacramento
ELK GROVE - A vehicle overturned on Interstate 5 in Elk Grove on Thursday, killing the driver.The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Interstate 5, south of Elk Grove near Lambert Road. According to CHP's South Sacramento office, the vehicle left the road, went through a fence, rolled, and ejected the driver. He was the only person in the car at the time and was not wearing a seatbelt.CHP has not released the identity and age of the driver, only saying he was a male Elk Grove resident. They do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. No other vehicles were damaged during the incident.
Man found dead in truck after crash along westbound I-80 in Solano County
SOLANO COUNTY - One man is dead after a crash along Interstate 80 in Solano County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 4:50 a.m. in westbound lanes, just west of Dixon Avenue, CHP - Solano tells CBS13. Officers say a Chevy Silverado pickup truck, for unknown reasons, hit the center divider and then veered to the righthand shoulder of the roadway, hitting a barbed wire fence. The driver was declared dead at the scene. Emergency personnel at the scene believe the cause of the crash could have been medical in nature. The driver was identified a 49-year-old man from Roseville. The coroner will determine the driver's official cause of death. The incident ended up blocking lanes of Interstate 80.No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
KCRA.com
Passenger arrested for charges of attempted murder after driver runs red light in Stockton, sheriff's officials say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 20-year-old man is accused of attempted murder after the driver of the car he was in ran a red light on Wednesday in Stockton, according to the San Joaquin County sheriff'snews release. Angelo Smith was the passenger of a vehicle that ran a red light...
Car hits Roseville power pole, knocking out power to thousands of customers
ROSEVILLE - A Roseville street will remain closed for the rest of the day after a vehicle crashed into a power pole. According to the Roseville Fire Department, just before 1 p.m. on Friday, an SUV hit a power pole along Vernon Street near 6th Street, knocking it down and bringing the top of the pole, including the wires, to rest in the roadway. The vehicle came to rest on its side, surrounded by debris. The only person who was in the SUV was safely extricated and taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries, the Fire Department says. As many as 4,600 customers lost power as a result of the downed lines. Power is estimated to be fully restored around 5 p.m. Friday.The nearby Fire Administration office is expected to reopen Monday at 8 a.m.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymotherlode.com
Update: Fire In Calaveras County
Update at 3:20 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that firefighters have stopped the forward rate of spread of a brush fire in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County. It broke out around 2:30 p.m. along Calaveritas Road, between Cement Plant and Old Gulch roads and east of Highway 49. The fire’s size is estimated at five acres. The CHP has closed a section of Calaveritas Road from Old Gulch Road to Fricot City Road while ground crews work toward full containment and continue to mop up. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Man with outstanding warrant arrested for stealing gas from school bus
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man who allegedly vandalized and attempted to steal gas from a Chinese Camp Campus school bus. According to a Facebook post from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies watched video surveillance of the incident and saw the suspect and his […]
One dead after vehicle caught on fire after crash
SAN ANDREAS, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, a person died after crashing their vehicle into a tree and catching on fire on State Route 4. According to the San Andreas California Highway Patrol, a person was traveling eastbound on SR-4 around 9:30 p.m. in a Land Rover at an unknown speed when the driver allowed […]
Roseville man dies in Dixon I-80 crash
DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP Solano confirmed on Tuesday that a fatal collision did occur near Interstate 80 westbound and Dixon Avenue. CHP said that a 49-year-old Roseville man driving a Chevrolet Silverado hit the center divider along Interstate 80. The vehicle showed minor damage. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, […]
mymotherlode.com
Update: Officials Respond To Fire Near Junction Shopping Center
Update at 11:25 a.m.: CAL Fire reports firefighters have contained a vegetation fire behind railroad tracks near the Junction Shopping Center in Sonora. The fire, burning in grass, is estimated to be a quarter-acre in size. All Columbia aircraft have returned to base. Ground crews will remain on the scene mopping up for the next hour. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.
mymotherlode.com
Saving Sweltering Felines
Calaveras County, CA — A CHP officer came to the rescue of a cat and kittens baking in a vehicle as temps reached triple digits. The CHP called it “a purrfect save” by officer Cooper, who has been with the San Andreas unit for three years. He was on patrol northbound on Highway 49 yesterday afternoon, between Angels Camp and San Andreas, when he saw a vehicle on the side of the road and a woman walking away from it.
westsideconnect.com
Caltrans begins southbound expansion of Highway 99
Caltrans District 10 has officially began the process of widening State Route 99 (SR-99) going southbound between Turlock and Livingston, adding a third lane for a nine-mile stretch. The southbound expansion is the second phase of a greater project that saw a similar highway widening going northbound from Livingston to Turlock, which took place from November 2019 to April 2021.
L.A. Weekly
Injuries Reported after 2-Vehicle Collision on Highway 50 [El Dorado Hills, CA]
Multiple Victims Hurt in Auto Accident near Silva Valley Parkway. The accident happened near Silva Valley Parkway around 4:40 p.m., per initial reports. Furthermore, authorities said a 2001 Mercedes sedan collided with a 2015 Mazda SUV for reasons unknown. Eventually, paramedics arrived and discovered several victims with minor injuries, who...
Comments / 0