ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Watkins Family Hour Keeps It in the Family — a Very Extended One — in ‘Vol. II’: Album Review

The term “residency” wasn’t always associated with big-bucks Las Vegas bookings designed for pop stars to make a lot of money while staying parked in one place. And in Los Angeles, it’s still not: That’s thanks to Largo, a smallish theater (and formerly an even smaller nightclub) that rotates famous and semi-famous musicians and comedians through its lineup again and again, with the idea that, if you return after a month or four, you’ll usually see a different show. Producer, film composer and one-man-band Jon Brion was a weekly presence starting in the ’90s, before that routine became too much for even that prolific a talent to uphold eternally.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Brad Pitt all smiles as Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruise photos emerge

Brad Pitt appeared to have a great time at a promotional event for his new movie, “Bullet Train,” as his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie worsens. The Oscar-winning actor appeared onstage at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, ahead of the film’s release in the country. Pitt, who plays an assassin named Ladybug in the movie, was joined by his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrays Tangerine. As such, they were greeted with ladybug- and tangerine-inspired cakes. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s promotional appearance came as photos of bruises that Jolie allegedly sustained during a September 2016 fight on...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’

Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Billy Idol
Person
Giorgio Moroder
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Madonna
Person
Steve Stevens
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Danny Boyle
Person
Dhani Harrison
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Marry Again In Romantic Georgia Ceremony

Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 52, celebrated their wedding with reception in Riceboro, Georgia! The couple, surrounded by their family and friends, had the big party at Ben’s private estate on Saturday, Aug. 20. “The ceremony is over and it ended with a kiss,” a source E! News shortly after the romantic ceremony. The outlet also reported that all guests — including Matt Damon and his wife Luciana — wore white for the affair. Jennifer’s friend Jay Shetty officiated the ceremony, which was planned by Colin Cowie.
RICEBORO, GA
SFGate

Box Office: Idris Elba’s ‘Beast’ Earns $925,000 in Thursday Previews

With no major movies on the horizon, the summer slowdown has continued at the box office. Universal’s action movie “Beast,” starring Idris Elba,” picked up just $925,000 in Thursday previews after launching in 2,900 theaters. It will expand to 3,743 locations on Friday. The survival thriller...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Rebel Yell#Documentary#Music Video#Nbc#Swedish#European

Comments / 0

Community Policy