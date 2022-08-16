Read full article on original website
Time to register at Augustinian Academy
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Registration is open at Augustinian Academy in Carthage. Fifth-grader Liam Jones and advancement director Tom Wojcikowski talked about the school on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video above for their interview. The school serves pre-kindergarten through the eighth grade. Classes are smaller than in...
John C. Puleo, 80, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for John C. Puleo, 80, a resident of 227 Bayley Road, Massena, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home. Mr. Puleo passed away Friday evening at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburg. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of John C. Puleo.
Dakota J. Weaver, 29, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dakota J. Weaver, 29, Watertown, passed away Thursday, August 11th, 2022 at his residence. There will be no services held. Burial will be at a later date. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. He is survived by his father and step-mother,...
Ronald L. Gilson, 79, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ronald L. Gilson, 79, of Canton, died peacefully Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where he was in the company of family. Ronald was born March 15, 1943 to the late Donald and Edna (Lawrence) Gilson. He was a graduate of Canton High School and from Canton ATI. On July 11. 1970, he was united by marriage to Deitre Thorbahn at the Canton United Methodist Church, the couple celebrated 50 years of wedded bliss in 2020. Dee predeceased him on March 7, 2021.
Marco J. Franchini, 92, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Marco J. Franchini, 92, of 517 West St. Carthage, passed away on Friday, August 19 2022 at Hospice of Jefferson County in Watertown. Marco was born April 22, 1930, in Watertown, the son of the late John and Elena (Palloni) Franchini. He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He married the former Elizabeth J. Martin on February 20,1955 at St. James Church in Carthage. Betty died on August 22, 2007.
Peter T. Halferty, 78, of Calcium
CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Peter T. Halferty, 78, of Calcium, NY passed away on August 16, 2022 in the good care of the Hospice Residence in Watertown, NY. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown. Born September 18, 1943 to Eva Jeffers Halferty and Donald Halferty,...
Clarkson hosts workshops for north country entrepreneurs
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Clarkson University is providing free entrepreneurship training for business owners across the north country. The workshops help provide new and innovative business training methods and networking ideas. Clarkson, Jefferson County Economic Development, and Naturally Lewis put on the event at Zero Dock Street in Carthage...
Pros having success in Massena
At this point, everyone’s number is the same – 20. As in 20 pounds. Because unless you eclipse that mark, it seems you’re not going to be safe to advance. Above, Nick Hatfield's 22-1 on the St. Lawrence has him sitting atop Group B. For more about Group B, see story here. Photo courtesy of MLF. Photo by Charles Waldorf.
Robert Ambrose Gormley, 83, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Robert (Bob) Ambrose Gormley died on Saturday, August 13 at his home in Carthage, New York. Mr. Gormley was born in Carthage to Gerald and Grace Bush Gormley in 1939. A 1958 graduate of Carthage Central High School, Bob obtained a bachelor’s degree in history...
Kids get a kick out of youth soccer program
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - To play soccer you need a ball. And now, about 200 kids will be able to play. The AYSO Tug Region Youth Community Soccer Program wrapped up it’s summer season on Saturday. Hundreds of kids hit the turf at Cophenhagen Central School to celebrate...
Kenneth Claude “K.C.” Hale, 70, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Kenneth Claude “K.C.” Hale, age 70, of Ogdensburg, NY and formerly of Plattsburgh, NY, will be held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 11:00AM with military honors at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Burial will be in St. Alexander Cemetery in Morrisonville, NY, on August 24, 2022, at 1:00PM. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Hale passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse, NY. K.C. is survived by his wife, Patricia Hale of Ogdensburg, NY; a daughter, Karri Hollis and her husband, Andrew, of Ogdensburg, NY and their children, Jesse Hollis of Pennsylvania, Aleaha Hollis of Gouverneur, NY, Drew II Hollis of Ogdensburg and Ryan Hollis of Ogdensburg; a brother, Brian Hale and his wife, Pam, of Orange County, CA and their children, Daniel Hale and Eric Hale and his wife, Nikki; four great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Kathryn Prebish of Syracuse, NY; a brother-in-law, Robert Mason and his wife, Marie, of Penn Yann, NY; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Kenneth is predeceased by his parents, Edward and Barbara Hale; his late wife, Paulette Mary (Carter) Hale and son, Michael Scott Hale.
Paul A. Baker, 86, of Rutland Center
RUTLAND CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Paul A. Baker, 86, Rutland Center, retired owner of the Deer River Lumber Company, passed away Wednesday, August 17th, 2022 at his home under the care of his loving wife Leona and his family. The funeral will be 11 am Monday, August 22nd at...
Larry R. McClure, 83, of Norfolk
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Larry R. McClure, 83, a resident of 492 old Market Road, Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mr. McClure passed away early Friday morning at his home. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Larry R. McClure.
Gladys Marion White, RN, 105, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Gladys Marion White, RN, age 105, of Clayton, passed away August 16, 2022. She was born in Williamstown, NY on July 9, 1917, daughter of Henry and Frances White. Gladys graduated from Williamstown Union School in 1935 and from St. Lawrence State Hospital School of Nursing in 1939. She was employed by a physician in Boston, MA for many years.
Helen J. Peck, 78, of Great Bend
GREAT BEND, New York (WWNY) - Helen J. Peck, 78, of County Route 47 died peacefully, Thursday morning August 18, 2022, at the Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY. Helen was born on October 18, 1943, in Watertown, NY to the late William & Anna (Schweitzer) Huni. She graduated from Carthage High School in 1961, she then went on to attend Northeastern Bible Baptist College, Essex Fells, NJ; and she graduated in 1967. After school, she worked with a Missionary Bible Club Movement and later helped her husband on the family farm.
Lawrence A. Lasell, 87, of Sandy Creek
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lawrence A. Lasell passed away Monday, August 15th at his home under the care of his loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. He was 87 years old. Born on January 2nd, 1935, in Saratoga, a son to the late Arold and Irene Scofield Lasell....
Frederick Michael Holloway, 73, of Lisbon
LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Frederick Michael Holloway, 73, of Lisbon, died unexpectedly on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at his home where he had been stricken ill. Fred was born June 23, 1949 in Peterborough, Ontario, a son of the late William Holloway Sr. and Hilda (Morris) Holloway. He graduated from Lincoln Park High School in Michigan in 1967. Fred worked for the Ford Motor Company for a year prior to entering the US Navy in 1968. He served on the USS Galveston and was Honorably Discharged in May of 1970. From there Fred went on to graduate from the North American School of Conservation in New Port Beach, CA.
Timothy D. Hovey, 61, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Timothy D. Hovey, 61, of Dexter, NY, passed away on January 15, 2022 at Upstate University Hospital. A graveside service will be held at Noon on Saturday, August 27th at the Fairview Cemetery in Edwards, NY. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.
GALLERY: Monsters Land at Massena on Day 3 of the TITLE
MASSENA, N.Y. – As should be no surprise, more massive St. Lawrence River smallmouth were weighed on Day 3 of the Tackle Warehouse TITLE Presented by Mercury. Arkansas pro Spencer Shuffield swung for the fences and returned to the weigh-in with a five-fish limit weighing 23 pounds, 3 ounces, one of the biggest bags of the tournament so far. He moves straight to Sunday’s Championship Round, while nine other pros in Group A advance to Saturday’s Knockout Round.
Relaxing read along the river
Bethany Bresett, Potsdam, reads on a bench overlooking the St. Lawrence River near Waddington’s Park Pavilion. “I like to sit by the water, feel the breeze and look for ships,” she said. NCNow photo.
