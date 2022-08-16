Read full article on original website
Van Buren, other volunteer fire departments discuss future
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Indiana Firefighter’s Volunteer Association met with several area volunteer fire departments on Saturday, to discuss “an opportunity for preserving and improving the volunteer fire system in the state.”. Lobbyist Larry Curl said the meeting revolved around three major issues. “We need to improve...
Gov. Holcomb defends new abortion law following criticism from major employers
CARMEL, Ind. – Gov. Eric Holcomb is standing by his decision to sign Indiana’s near-total abortion ban into law, despite concerns raised by some of the state’s biggest employers. “The bottom line is that it’s progress towards valuing the sanctity of life and expressing it through law,”...
$100,000 of financial assistance available for Duke Energy customers
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Duke Energy is dedicating an additional $100,000 in financial assistance to Indiana customers struggling to pay their energy bills. Qualifying Duke Energy customers can receive up to a $300 credit annually on their account. The funding is made possible through Duke’s Share the Light Fund,...
Exit ramp off of Interstate 70 will be closed for roadwork
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On or after August 27, drivers on Interstate 70 will have exit ramp restrictions due to roadwork. The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the temporary closures of the National Ave. exit ramps off the I-70 eastbound have been rescheduled for late August. The ramps...
