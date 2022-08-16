ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Van Buren, other volunteer fire departments discuss future

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Indiana Firefighter’s Volunteer Association met with several area volunteer fire departments on Saturday, to discuss “an opportunity for preserving and improving the volunteer fire system in the state.”. Lobbyist Larry Curl said the meeting revolved around three major issues. “We need to improve...
VAN BUREN, IN
$100,000 of financial assistance available for Duke Energy customers

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Duke Energy is dedicating an additional $100,000 in financial assistance to Indiana customers struggling to pay their energy bills. Qualifying Duke Energy customers can receive up to a $300 credit annually on their account. The funding is made possible through Duke’s Share the Light Fund,...
INDIANA STATE
Exit ramp off of Interstate 70 will be closed for roadwork

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On or after August 27, drivers on Interstate 70 will have exit ramp restrictions due to roadwork. The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the temporary closures of the National Ave. exit ramps off the I-70 eastbound have been rescheduled for late August. The ramps...
VIGO COUNTY, IN

