MURDER FOR HIRE: NJ Man Recorded Trying To Hire Hit Man To Kill Teenage Girl, FBI Says

A New Jersey man was secretly recorded trying to hire a hitman to kill a 13-year-old in Texas, federal authorities said.

Armando Conceicao, 57, of Newark is charged in a federal indictment with conspiracy to commit murder for hire and causing another person to travel interstate with the intent to do so, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger said Tuesday.

Conceicao's alleged motivation wasn't addressed in the indictment on file in U.S. District Court in Newark.

It does say that Conceicao gave an unidentified man the girl's photo and address in San Antonio as well as cash to pay for a "reconnaissance" road trip in May 2021.

The man -- identified in court papers as "Individual 1" -- took photos of the girl's home, her father's car and the surrounding area with his phone, the indictment alleges.

Working with investigators, the unnamed co-conspirator wore a wire during a November meeting in which he told Conceicao that he knew a “guy” who presumably would handle the deed.

Conceicao told the man to make the necessary arrangements, federal authorities charged. He also said it wasn't necessary to harm the rest of her family as long as she was taken care of, the indictment alleges.

Sellinger credited special agents of the FBI with the investigation leading to the indictment, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Olta Bejleri of his Criminal Division in Newark.

