ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

MURDER FOR HIRE: NJ Man Recorded Trying To Hire Hit Man To Kill Teenage Girl, FBI Says

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48vVbo_0hJZjcKv00
The unnamed co-conspirator wore a wire during a November meeting in which he told Armando Conceicao that he knew a “guy” who presumably would handle the deed. Photo Credit: fbi.gov

A New Jersey man was secretly recorded trying to hire a hitman to kill a 13-year-old in Texas, federal authorities said.

Armando Conceicao, 57, of Newark is charged in a federal indictment with conspiracy to commit murder for hire and causing another person to travel interstate with the intent to do so, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger said Tuesday.

Conceicao's alleged motivation wasn't addressed in the indictment on file in U.S. District Court in Newark.

It does say that Conceicao gave an unidentified man the girl's photo and address in San Antonio as well as cash to pay for a "reconnaissance" road trip in May 2021.

The man -- identified in court papers as "Individual 1" -- took photos of the girl's home, her father's car and the surrounding area with his phone, the indictment alleges.

Working with investigators, the unnamed co-conspirator wore a wire during a November meeting in which he told Conceicao that he knew a “guy” who presumably would handle the deed.

Conceicao told the man to make the necessary arrangements, federal authorities charged. He also said it wasn't necessary to harm the rest of her family as long as she was taken care of, the indictment alleges.

Sellinger credited special agents of the FBI with the investigation leading to the indictment, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Olta Bejleri of his Criminal Division in Newark.

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.

Comments / 6

Jeremy
4d ago

man, people are crazy these days. I'm sure the girl had info on him he didn't want to get out.

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Gunman Wanted In Reading Homicide Nabbed In Puerto Rico

A 20-year-old Pennsylvania man was arrested in Puerto Rico Friday, Aug. 19 in connection with the killing of a Reading man last month, officials said. Luis Cepeda-Morales aka “Oriel" is accused of shooting Edwin Rivera-Valentin on the 400 block of Spring Garden Street on Sunday, July 31, Reading police said.
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Man Indicted In Cold Case Hit-Run Death Of Mount Vernon Man

Nearly five years after a Westchester man was killed by a hit-and-run driver, prosecutors have announced criminal charges in his death. A grand jury indicted Bronx resident Edmund Pennil, age 45, on felony manslaughter charges Friday, Aug. 19, in connection with the death of Tremayne Williams in Mount Vernon. Emergency...
MOUNT VERNON, NY
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Fugitive Ex-Con Flees Route 3 Crash On Foot

A violent ex-con fled into the meadows off Route 3 after officers responding to a traffic accident discovered that he'd been wanted on a parole violation. Ali Scott, 35, of Newark, has spent nearly a dozen years combined during three separate state prison stretches since 2006, records show. He served...
RUTHERFORD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
State
New Jersey State
City
Newark, NJ
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Newark, TX
Daily Voice

IDs Released For Trio That Crashed Stolen Bentley, Ran From Cops In Morris County: Prosecutor

Details have emerged surrounding the three suspects who were arrested after crashing a stolen Bentley and running from police in Morris County, authorities said. Officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle on Route 15 South in Wharton when the department was dispatched to a crash near the intersection with Mt. Pleasant Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a release with local officials.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Murder#Hit Man#Violent Crime#District Court#Criminal Division#Daily Voice Essex
Daily Voice

Overnight Homicide Under Investigation In Spring Valley

An investigation is underway after an overnight homicide that occurred near an intersection in the Hudson Valley. The Rockland County incident happened in Spring Valley in the area of Van Orden Avenue and Franklin, the Spring Valley Police Department announced Saturday morning, Aug. 20. Details on the victim as well...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To 3 Children At Elmont Store

A man has been accused of exposing himself to three children at a Long Island store. At around 1:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, officers responded to Savers Thrift Store in Elmont, located at 188 Hempstead Turnpike, for a man exposing himself in front of three victims, ages 13, 14, and 16, Nassau County Police said.
ELMONT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Yonkers Resident Among 2 Killed In Rush-Hour NJ Turnpike Crash

Two people, including a Westchester County resident, were killed in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike during afternoon rush hour Friday, Aug. 19, authorities said. A Toyota Prius driven by Seyed Tarighati, age 69, of Yonkers, veered off the right side of the road and struck the guardrail heading south on the western spur around 4:15 p.m. near milepost 107.1 in Newark, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry said.
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

3 Nabbed In Major Peekskill Drug, Gun Bust

Three people are facing drugs and weapons charges following the execution of two search warrants on homes in the area. The bust took place in Northern Westchester on Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Peekskill. Members of the Peekskill Police, along with the Westchester County Police and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office executed...
PEEKSKILL, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
342K+
Followers
51K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy