‘Stranger Things’ Actor Joe Keery Really Wants You to Stop ‘Fixating’ on His Hair

Stranger Things actor Joe Keery generates a lot of online chatter due to his hair. However, fans generating conversation around this one specific attribute is starting to weigh on the actor. There are a lot of other elements to Keery aside from his hair, including his acting abilities in projects, such as playing Steve in Netflix’s Stranger Things .

Joe Keery’s hair made headlines

Most interviews with Keery tend to mention his hair at one point or another. However, it took on a life of its own when the actor made headlines for admitting that he doesn’t wash his hair. His GQ profile opens with how he handles his hair. Keery simply allows his hair to just “happen.”

“He doesn’t wash his hair,” GQ wrote. “He rarely even touches it, except during moments of contemplation, when his fingers will comb the fallen front strands back into an upward swell that maintains an anime level of consistency. He does not ‘get’ haircuts in the way most people get haircuts—by asking for and then paying for them. Haircuts simply happen to him, in the way a belly rub happens to a dog on a walk.”

Joe Keery doesn’t want you ‘fixating’ on his hair anymore

According to The Daily Beast , Keery is wishing that the hair conversation would disappear entirely. He’s done talking about it and wants the Internet to stop “fixating” on it, as well. Keery called the hair conversation “ridiculous,” explaining that it isn’t something within his control. He has a hairstylist who works with him on projects, such as Stranger Things .

“It’s really ridiculous,” Keery said. “It’s not something I have control over, it’s just internet fodder that’s carried over and is now attached to me. I can’t really knock it. I have a career, so I have to be like, “Who cares? I’ll take it.” But it’s also not something I care about at all. Still, people seem to really care about it and fixate on it, for whatever reason. It’s so stupid, honestly.”

The actor brought his frustrations to his music

Keery makes it even more clear that he’s done with the hair conversation in other artistic mediums. The Daily Beast referred to his upcoming album called DECIDE , where he slams the discussion in one of his tracks called “Gloom.”

“Your insults don’t affect me with my favorite coat on / I know my hair looked good in the bathroom at the bar,” He sings.

Keery knew exactly what he was referencing here, wanting to instill it further into the conversation that he’s done talking about it and wants the Internet to follow suit. However, fans still continue to discuss it over social media, which is likely to continue into Stranger Things Season 5 .

“It’s just like a cheeky wink at the camera,” Keery said. “Everybody asks me about it. It’s sort of a moment. That song’s kind of like a stiff-upper-lip attitude track.”

