Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
How Many Murders Have There Been in Milwaukee?Foodie TravelerMilwaukee, WI
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Rumor: The former All-Star the Yankees tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was among the most active executives in the majors ahead of the MLB trade deadline earlier this month. Among the moves that Cashman completed, he bolstered the bullpen via the additions of Scott Effross and Lou Trivino. Cashman reportedly looked to acquire now-former Los Angeles Angels closer Raisel […] The post Rumor: The former All-Star the Yankees tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays
For at least one night, Josh Donaldson will not have to buy his own drink in the Big Apple after he crushed a walk-off grand slam in extra innings to give the New York Yankees a skid-snapping 8-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at home Wednesday. That might just go down as Donaldson’s signature […] The post Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Albert Pujols’ ‘apologetic’ exchange after grand slam proves he’s a living Cardinals legend
Albert Pujols is a St. Louis Cardinals legend. The first baseman first built his career with this team in his first few years in the league. Here, Pujols became a household name, one of the most dominant hitters in league history. His name will forever be tied to the red birds. Aside from being a […] The post Albert Pujols’ ‘apologetic’ exchange after grand slam proves he’s a living Cardinals legend appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 star Mariners prospects who must be on expanded September roster for World Series push
The Seattle Mariners appear to be well on their way to reaching the postseason in 2022. They currently are holding onto the top American League wild card spot in a vicious battle that still has seven teams competing for three spots. With that in mind, there is still a lot...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aaron Boone absolutely loses his marbles after Yankees drop another game to Blue Jays
It’s no secret the New York Yankees are in absolute shambles right now. After a blistering first half, they’ve been awful since the All-Star Break and are now 2-8 in their last 10 games. The fans have had enough and so has manager Aaron Boone, who lost his cool on Saturday after his team dropped a third contest in a row to the Toronto Blue Jays, who are now just seven games behind them in the AL East.
Trea Turner’s ‘mandatory’ message to front office if Cubs wants to land him in free agency
The Chicago Cubs have their sights set on Trea Turner. The Los Angeles Dodgers star shortstop is set to enter free agency next season. Before the season even starts, though, Turner has already laid out his needs for any team that wants to acquire his services. That will, of course, include Jed Hoyer’s team. Trea […] The post Trea Turner’s ‘mandatory’ message to front office if Cubs wants to land him in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves initiate extension talks with Dansby Swanson after Michael Harris deal
The Atlanta Braves have been making key signings to their roster in the last few years. During the MLB trade deadline, they locked up star third baseman Austin Riley to a 10-year deal, keeping him for the long haul. Just two days ago, they made another key signing, extending standout rookie Michael Harris to an eight-year deal.
Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers
The post-All Star break has not been kind to the New York Yankees. Despite making some major additions to their roster, they have continued to struggle in the last few games. They still control the AL East division, but that’s mostly due to the Blue Jays and the Rays collapsing at the same time. Their […] The post Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
Rumor: J.D. Martinez’s future with Red Sox gets a pivotal update
The Boston Red Sox ended up completing a total of five moves ahead of this year’s MLB trade deadline. They did ship off catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros, and while there was much speculation that the move would then open up the floodgates for Boston to be sellers, this did not come to […] The post Rumor: J.D. Martinez’s future with Red Sox gets a pivotal update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 reasons why Braves must cut the cord with Marcell Ozuna following latest arrest
Atlanta Braves outfielder/designated hitter Marcell Ozuna was arrested early Friday morning for a DUI. It’s the latest legal trouble for Ozuna, who was facing aggravated assault by strangulation charges for choking his wife and slamming her against a wall in May of 2021. The charges were eventually dropped and Ozuna returned to the Braves after a 20-game suspension- which was laughable- by the league.
‘What he’s doing is superhuman’: Paul Goldschmidt hits Albert Pujols with the ultimate praise amid age 42 season
It’s crazy to think that St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is 42 years old and still smacking home runs at the MLB level. His teammates can’t believe it, either. Paul Goldschmidt was asked on Friday night by Bob Nightengale if he could ever play as long as Pujols has. His answer? Pretty cut and dry. Pujols is doing something super-human.
Joey Votto’s hilarious message after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery
Cincinnati Reds slugger Joey Votto saw his season end prematurely this week as it was announced he’d undergo shoulder surgery. The operation ultimately happened on Friday and after it was all said and done, the Canadian hopped on Twitter and posted a comical message:. No, Joey. You don’t suck....
IN THIS ARTICLE
2022 Fantasy Baseball: Top Week 19 Pitcher Streamers
The 2022 fantasy baseball season is preparing to enter the stretch run. This is a crucial juncture for fantasy managers with the postseason on the horizon. It is especially important to pay attention to pitchers down the stretch. Many star pitchers begin to see limited innings towards the end of the year due to load management. As a result, pitcher streamers become even more important.
Astros’ Yordan Alvarez OK after breathing incident
Houston Astros All-Star slugger Yordan Alvarez is progressing after experiencing breathing issues Friday night and could return to the lineup
MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 8/20/2022
The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles will play their second of a three-game series on Saturday afternoon in Baltimore. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Red Sox-Orioles prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Boston Red Sox find themselves in the AL […] The post MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 8/20/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros get critical update on Yordan Alvarez’ condition after abrupt exit
The Houston Astros lost against the Atlanta Braves on Friday night, but that was the least of their concerns. In the middle of the game, superstar outfielder Yordan Alvarez was abruptly taken off the field. It was later revealed that Alvarez felt ill, and was immediately transported to the hospital after the game. Now, two […] The post Astros get critical update on Yordan Alvarez’ condition after abrupt exit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pete Alonso goes double-barreled on Mets history with two records in one night
The New York Mets headed into their series against the Philadelphia Phillies with one goal: win. Their last series against the Atlanta Braves saw their lead in the division go down significantly. With the defending champions heating up, NY wants to keep as much of a cushion between them and their division rivals. Luckily, they […] The post Pete Alonso goes double-barreled on Mets history with two records in one night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tigers make big Eduardo Rodriguez move following hiatus from team
The Detroit Tigers have had to suffer through most of their nightmarish 2022 season without one of their key offseason additions. Pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez has been on hiatus since May but is now finally set to rejoin the club. The Tigers announced that they have reinstated Rodriguez and designated Wily...
Pirates pile on Red Sox with historic franchise feat only done thrice in 119 years
The Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a six-game losing streak and at the same time, prevented a three-game sweep at the hands of the Boston Red Sox when they scored an 8-2 win Thursday night at home. For baseball history junkies who are keeping count, that’s just the third time ever that the Pirates scored at least seven runs against Boston — and the first time in nearly eight years.
Braves’ Marcell Ozuna breaks silence on DUI arrest
Roughly a year after being arrested for domestic violence, Marcell Ozuna was caught driving under the influence. The Atlanta Braves outfielder and designated hitter was booked into Gwinnett County Jail early on Friday and has since been released on bond. Ozuna gave a statement to reporters in the Braves clubhouse...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
191K+
Followers
106K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0