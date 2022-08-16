Read full article on original website
Black Firefighter Seeking $4M After Being Forced to Attend Racist PartyBriana BelcherRochester, NY
The Caregiver's Life: One Son's JourneyHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
13 WHAM
Career skills training center in Rochester receives $400,000 grant
Rochester, N.Y. — A program that provides career training for youth in underserved areas is getting a major boost. The Multi-Craft Apprenticeship Preparation Program (MAPP) is receiving a $400,000 grant to support its operations in Monroe County. The grant is aimed at helping MAPP train more job seekers from...
13 WHAM
Summer camp teaches students about preserving Finger Lakes
Canandaigua, N.Y. — A local summer camp has created a new group of citizen-scientists. The Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association hosted a camp at Onanda Park this week, teaching local middle schoolers about the Finger Lakes and how to preserve them for the future. "I'm learning things I can do...
13 WHAM
Pencils and Paper program helping Rochester schools
Rochester, N.Y. — The "Pencils and Paper" program is making sure children in need have the proper school supplies before classes begin this fall. The program created by Jewish Family Services provides free supplies for teachers at more than 70 schools with underprivileged students in Rochester. Organizers say the...
13 WHAM
Stuntman pastor hopes next jump will help 'Stop the Violence'
Rochester, N.Y. — An event that aims to end violence is coming to Frontier Field this weekend. Stop the Violence Spiritual Renewal is happening Sunday from 5-9 p.m. at the stadium, highlighting stories of lives changed by faith. "We have to come together as a region, eventually as a...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Caring and sharing
Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on a tea party with a purpose. Residents of Cloverwood Senior Living recently combined an afternoon summer tea party with a drive for back to school supplies. Residents who made donations enjoyed an afternoon of hot tea, cookies and assorted finger sandwiches.
13 WHAM
Proposal for business improvement district in downtown Rochester moves forward
Rochester, N.Y. — City Council approved a proposal by the Rochester Downtown Development Corporation (RDDC) to move forward with a business improvement district (BID) downtown. A BID would draw funds from property taxpayers in the selected neighborhood to be used for a variety of things to improve quality of...
13 WHAM
Irondequoit deer population causing issues for residents
Irondequoit, N.Y. — The deer population has long been an issue in Irondequoit and Wednesday night residents got a chance to speak before the town board. Residents are appealing the Irondequoit Police Department's decision to not exclude certain plots from the bow hunt program. Some residents are citing safety...
13 WHAM
Newest RPD officers report for duty
Rochester, N.Y. — It's not easy to be a member of the Rochester Police Department, especially amid rising crime in the city and a short-staffed department, but for some of RPD's newest officers, the job is a dream come true. This year's police department class is finishing up the...
13 WHAM
Former Red Jacket student sentenced for bringing loaded gun to school
Ontario County, N.Y. — A 15-year-old admitted bringing a loaded handgun to school back in April. The boy pleaded guilty to several felony charges in Ontario County Court Friday as his mother and grandfather wiped away tears. He was sentenced to 3-9 years. Police say the boy - then...
13 WHAM
Rochester man, facing sentencing, hopes to deter young people from life of crime
Rochester, N.Y. — Young lives - impacted by violence. Young lives - turning to violence. The community has witnessed that - especially this summer in Rochester - as community leaders try to deal with its impact. One man shared his story with 13WHAM of his experience both as a...
13 WHAM
Buffalo-area man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua
Canandaigua, N.Y. — A man from the Buffalo area is accused of illegally recording someone in Ontario County. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga, allegedly recorded video of the victim's private parts in July 2021 and July 2022 at a home in Canandaigua. Both recordings were done secretly and without...
13 WHAM
Fire on Rochester's west side draws large response; No one hurt
Rochester, N.Y. — The residents of a double on Rochester's west side safely escaped a house fire Thursday morning. This happened on Frost Avenue, in between Jefferson Avenue and Reynolds Street. Rochester Fire Dept. Lt. David Abdoch says a tenant noticed flames upon his return from a walk. He...
13 WHAM
Study from U of R shows non-opioid alternative for acute dental pain
Rochester, N.Y. — Results from a study by the Eastman Institute at the U of R shows a non-opioid alternative for acute dental pain and is even more effective than the typical opioid treatment. The research looks to reduce opioid related overdoses and misuse which is a growing problem...
13 WHAM
Annual Walk Against Domestic Violence returns for its 11th year Saturday
Rochester, N.Y. — Christ and Out of the Darkness Ministries hosted its 11th Annual Walk Against Domestic Violence at Church of Love on Saturday. The founder, Lucila Matos, a survivor, author, evangelist, and RPD Champlain, convenes the event annual in the City of Rochester to raise awareness of domestic violence in the community.
13 WHAM
Domestic violence awareness event planned in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The 11th annual Walk Against Domestic Violence will be held Saturday. It's intended to raise awareness in the community. “Rates of domestic violence in the City of Rochester are more than three times the state average,” said Lucila Matos, founder of the Walk Against Domestic Violence. “As a Latina and a Christian, I organize this walk each year to raise awareness among Latinx families, who face higher rates of domestic violence than many other communities, and to call faith leaders, who are often influential among Latinx people, to partner in prevention efforts.”
13 WHAM
Skate to End Hate: Charity festival raises funds to help prevent suicide Saturday
Rochester, N.Y. — The Skate to End Hate charity festival raising funds to help prevent suicide started at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. The charity festival includes rock climbing at Roc Ventures and skateboarding at Breaking Free Indoor Skate Park. "Just make sure everyone feels safe and has someone to...
13 WHAM
Rochester resident dies after being stuck by a vehicle near N. Clinton Ave
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to the intersection of Clifford and N. Clinton Avenue overnight Friday. Officers say they were investigating an accident with a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. During the initial investigation, it was learned that a 49-year-old city resident had succumb to their injuries...
13 WHAM
Goodwill host first "thrift crawl" in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Getting good bargains and giving back to the community. Wednesday night, Goodwill of the Finger Lakes celebrated its very first "thrift crawl". Those who participated met at the store on South Avenue and made their way to other locations including those in Webster, Macedon and Victor.
13 WHAM
St. Josaphat's Ukrainian Festival returns for its 50th year this weekend
Irondequoit, N.Y. — The Ukrainian Festival is back for it's 50th year at St. Josaphat's in Irondequoit this weekend. The St. Josaphat's Ukrainian Festival was first established in 1973 as an effort to introduce Ukrainian Arts and Crafts, Ukrainian food, and Ukrainian music and dance to the Greater Rochester community.
13 WHAM
Attorney General: RPD's fatal shooting of Timothy Flowers justified
Rochester, N.Y. — The shooting death by police of a man last summer in Rochester was not a crime. That's according to New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) which released a report Friday, more than a year after Timothy Flowers' death. Police say...
