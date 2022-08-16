ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johns Creek, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Atlanta Magazine

A wave of new shops in Atlanta are showing off previously online-only brands

You might have noticed that, suddenly, more and more stores you’re used to seeing online have locations in metro Atlanta: Lunya, Rothy’s, Allbirds, Peloton, Lovesac, Framebridge. Ironically, traditionally digital-only brands are discovering the advantages of brick-and-mortar. Adam Schwegman, partner and senior vice president of leasing for North American...
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

Spacious and Elegant Sandy Springs Home Lists for $2.72 Million

The Home in Sandy Springs was professionally decorated, with furnishings, draperies and decor available as optional purchase, now available for sale. This home located at 5650 Cross Gate Dr, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 9,016 square feet of living spaces. Call Greg F. Esterman – Greg Esterman – (Phone: ((312) 282-8888) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Sandy Springs.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
WGAU

St Mary’s Thrift Store reaches sales milestone

The St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary Upscale Thrift Store says it has reached the $2 million milestone in cumulative sales. The Auxiliary donates all proceeds in excess of expenses to support patient care services at St. Mary’s. From the St. Mary’s website…. Shopping is always fun at St....
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johns Creek, GA
Business
City
Johns Creek, GA
Local
Georgia Business
City
Atlanta, GA
fsrmagazine.com

Another Broken Egg Cafe Reopens in Atlanta

Another Broken Egg Cafe is reopening its doors on August 22 at a new location in Buckhead, just a short way away from the previous location on Peachtree Road. As the ninth location in the state, the new cafe will be a welcome reopening of a local favorite brunch spot at the corner of Peachtree Rd NE and Peachtree Memorial Drive NW in the lower level of Peachtree Battle Condominiums. In addition to being the only national daytime cafe with a bar producing hand-crafted cocktails, the award-winning cafe is one of the fastest-growing, national breakfast and brunch concepts.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta housing market begins swinging in buyers’ favor

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Demand for homes is cooling down in the metro Atlanta housing market. That means buyers are starting to have more negotiating power. Since the pandemic began, it used to be that homes listed for sale wouldn’t stay on the market for very long when the country saw incredibly low mortgage rates. But as interest rates go back to the way they were, the housing market isn’t as hot as it used to be.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

'Oldest bar on Peachtree Road' celebrates 20th anniversary

ATLANTA - Our show is called Good Day Atlanta…not Good Day Chicago. But today, we’ll allow the Windy City at least a sliver of the spotlight as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of an iconic Buckhead bar. Black Bear Tavern, which calls itself the "oldest bar on Peachtree...
ATLANTA, GA
appenmedia.com

Vertical construction begins at Forsyth Commerce Center

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Construction on a 94-acre industrial development along Ga. 400 in south Forsyth County recently entered a new phase, as builders began vertical construction with a “tilt up” ceremony. Project representatives, local officials and area residents gathered at the future home of the Forsyth...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Person
Levi
Person
Ralph Lauren
WXIA 11 Alive

CobbLinc Paratransit in dramatic turnaround

MARIETTA, Ga. — The pandemic and supply chain crisis that followed crippled the Cobb County CobbLinc Paratransit system for thousands of disabled and elderly residents who depend on public transit. Only five of the 30 vehicles used for the service were operational, and the Paratransit system almost came to...
MARIETTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: August 18–21

Cost: $21–74 Details: The award-winning Mary Poppins musical returns to the Aurora Theatre for its opening weekend with Galen Crawley in the title role, a performance in 2014 that earned her the Outstanding Lead Female Actor in a Musical Suzi Bass Award. With additional songs, rediscover the Disney classic with a performance that you can’t miss.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#The Trend Pavilion#Hotel Collection
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Buffalo Wings & Philly fails with 56; Trend scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Scenic Highway in Snellville, Buffalo Wings & Philly is open for business but under the watchful eye of the health department. The Gwinnett County restaurant failed with 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says chicken wings, shrimp and cheese were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, the chef grabbed raw beef with gloved hands, then handled bread and there was a build-up of debris in the ice machines.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Retro pinball arcade scores big at new Acworth location

ACWORTH, Ga. - There’s no denying that the hot trends of 2022 strongly echo those of the 1980s, thanks in no small part to the Atlanta-lensed Netflix hit "Stranger Things." And now that acid washed jeans are back on the rack and the Kate Bush classic "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" is back on the charts, we decided to visit a place where the pioneering arcade games of the 1980s are still stumping players of all ages.
ACWORTH, GA
nationalblackguide.com

Single Mom of 3 Makes History as Newest Black Woman-Owned Supplier to HBCUs and Government Agencies

Jennifer Barbosa, founder and CEO of Atlanta-based International Supply Partners, LLC (ISP), has partnered with OverstockGovernment.com, one of Amazon’s largest competitors, to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) to the U.S. government as well as local state government agencies. She is also a supplier to various HBCUs including Hampton University, and is one of few Black-owned companies supplying respirators and nitrile gloves for the government in accordance with specifications from OSHA and ANSI standards.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
AccessAtlanta

7 of the best Black-owned fitness studios in Atlanta we abs-olutely recommend

Over the past few years, the fitness industry has had a reckoning. Diversity in body types, lifestyles and more has played a big part in rethinking what it means to be healthy, and many Black entrepreneurs are stepping in to make that a reality. In honor of Black Business Month, don’t weight to try out these seven Black-owned fitness studios in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
discoveratlanta.com

Free Things to Do on Your Birthday in Atlanta

Happy Birthday to ya. Get ready to reap the rewards of turning another year older with this list of free things to do on your birthday around Atlanta. Things to do range from free museum admission to coffee, cakes, doughnuts and more. Who doesn’t love birthday perks?. Free Admission...
ATLANTA, GA
Tinybeans Atlanta

7 Secret Spots in Atlanta Worth Finding

You know Atlanta’s best museums, top hikes for families, and the city’s most popular playgrounds. But even if you’re a local, we bet you might not have visited our favorite hidden gems in Atlanta. These little known spots are worth a look, especially when you bring the kids along. They’ll love the slightly creepy (but cool) found art trail and the seemingly magical secret doors that you’ll find hidden around the city. All that’s left is to find these amazing Atlanta hidden gems everyone in the family will enjoy.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy