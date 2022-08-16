On August 17, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Jason. Majewski., 56, of West Seneca, NY, for felony Driving While Intoxicated-Previous Conviction Within Ten Years. During a traffic stop on French Road in the village of Depew, Majewski was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Majewski had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Majewski had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and processed at SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.16% BAC. Majewski was released with appearance tickets for the village of Depew court, where he is due to appear at a later date.

WEST SENECA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO