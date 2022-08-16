ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orleans County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orleans County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Orleans County, NY
wesb.com

Spencerport Man Charged After Running over Pedestrian in Kiwanis Brawl

A Spencerport NY man was charged after multiple pedestrians where reportedly struck by a vehicle in Kiwanis Court late Friday night. Bradford Police charged Joseph Andrew Weaver with five counts of felony aggravated assault, one count of misdemeanor aggravated assault, reckless driving and five counts of reckless endangerment. The charges...
SPENCERPORT, NY
nyspnews.com

West Seneca man arrested for felony DWI

On August 17, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Jason. Majewski., 56, of West Seneca, NY, for felony Driving While Intoxicated-Previous Conviction Within Ten Years. During a traffic stop on French Road in the village of Depew, Majewski was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Majewski had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Majewski had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and processed at SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.16% BAC. Majewski was released with appearance tickets for the village of Depew court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
WEST SENECA, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester man arrested for illegal possession of a firearm Thursday

Rochester, N.Y. — Troopers from the New York State Police arrested a Rochester man for the illegal possession of a firearm on Thursday. Troopers say they pulled over a 2017 Nissan Altima after observing the driver not wearing his seatbelt around 11:20 a.m. They stopped the vehicle on Alphonse...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Horse#The Horses#Feces#Carlton Town Court
2 On Your Side

28-year-old man indicted for allegedly shooting, killing man outside Buffalo corner store

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 28-year-old Buffalo man has been indicted on murder and gun charges for allegedly killing a man outside a corner store over two years ago. According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Mahzhee Young allegedly shot David D. Moore, 27, multiple times with an illegal gun on June 9, 2020 during a verbal altercation. The shooting happened just before 11:20 p.m. outside a corner store on East Ferry Street and Grider Street in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Buffalo-area man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua

Canandaigua, N.Y. — A man from the Buffalo area is accused of illegally recording someone in Ontario County. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga, allegedly recorded video of the victim's private parts in July 2021 and July 2022 at a home in Canandaigua. Both recordings were done secretly and without...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced on gun charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced on Thursday to 3 1/2 years in prison followed by 1 1/2 years of post-release supervision for attempted possession of an illegal gun. On November 21, 2020 at approximately 3:30 p.m., police responded to a fight at an auto mechanic shop on Hinman Avenue and saw […]
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy