11 dogs seized from Lancaster home, at least one dog left with serious injuries
At least one of the dogs has serious injuries.
Lancaster woman accused of stealing a dog, six other dogs seized from her home
Police said a Lancaster woman is accused of stealing a dog and when her home was searched six other dogs were seized.
Family struck by tragic death of 2-year-old seeking traffic safety changes
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — The death of 2-year-old Raelynn, from Wheatfield, is spurring her family to do the unimaginable and turn their heartache into action. Described as a lover of Minnie Mouse and trampolines, Raelynn died after a crash at the intersection of Sy Road and Niagara Falls Boulevard on May 24.
Woman, infant remain hospitalized following crash; Man facing several charges
Rochester, N.Y. — A three-day old infant and a 21-year-old woman remain hospitalized after the vehicle they were in was hit by a man allegedly fleeing State Police. State Police say they tried to stop a driver for a traffic violation on Bay Street just after 5 p.m. Thursday, but he fled.
Spencerport Man Charged After Running over Pedestrian in Kiwanis Brawl
A Spencerport NY man was charged after multiple pedestrians where reportedly struck by a vehicle in Kiwanis Court late Friday night. Bradford Police charged Joseph Andrew Weaver with five counts of felony aggravated assault, one count of misdemeanor aggravated assault, reckless driving and five counts of reckless endangerment. The charges...
West Seneca man arrested for felony DWI
On August 17, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Jason. Majewski., 56, of West Seneca, NY, for felony Driving While Intoxicated-Previous Conviction Within Ten Years. During a traffic stop on French Road in the village of Depew, Majewski was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Majewski had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Majewski had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and processed at SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.16% BAC. Majewski was released with appearance tickets for the village of Depew court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Genesee County Sheriff’s Office warns about thefts from cars
Anything of value should not be left inside a vehicle while no one's inside, the Sheriff's Office advises.
Rochester man arrested for illegal possession of a firearm Thursday
Rochester, N.Y. — Troopers from the New York State Police arrested a Rochester man for the illegal possession of a firearm on Thursday. Troopers say they pulled over a 2017 Nissan Altima after observing the driver not wearing his seatbelt around 11:20 a.m. They stopped the vehicle on Alphonse...
28-year-old man indicted for allegedly shooting, killing man outside Buffalo corner store
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 28-year-old Buffalo man has been indicted on murder and gun charges for allegedly killing a man outside a corner store over two years ago. According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Mahzhee Young allegedly shot David D. Moore, 27, multiple times with an illegal gun on June 9, 2020 during a verbal altercation. The shooting happened just before 11:20 p.m. outside a corner store on East Ferry Street and Grider Street in Buffalo.
Buffalo-area man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua
Canandaigua, N.Y. — A man from the Buffalo area is accused of illegally recording someone in Ontario County. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga, allegedly recorded video of the victim's private parts in July 2021 and July 2022 at a home in Canandaigua. Both recordings were done secretly and without...
RPD: Suspect in double shooting arrested for shooting into house with children
Rochester, N.Y. — A man has been arrested for shooting two women last week on Rochester's west side. And he's accused of shooting into a house with children earlier this year. Police say Travis Collier, 34, was arrested during a traffic stop Thursday on Maple Street. Officers say they...
Former Erie County jail deputy charged with trespass, harassment in Highmark Stadium incident
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former jail deputy with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office is back in hot water, this time for allegedly threatening law enforcement while being ejected from the Garth Brooks concert at Highmark Stadium. It all started around 9:11 p.m. on July 23, when John A. Gugino, 46, of Hamburg, refused […]
Buffalo man sentenced on gun charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced on Thursday to 3 1/2 years in prison followed by 1 1/2 years of post-release supervision for attempted possession of an illegal gun. On November 21, 2020 at approximately 3:30 p.m., police responded to a fight at an auto mechanic shop on Hinman Avenue and saw […]
Rochester man, facing sentencing, hopes to deter young people from life of crime
Rochester, N.Y. — Young lives - impacted by violence. Young lives - turning to violence. The community has witnessed that - especially this summer in Rochester - as community leaders try to deal with its impact. One man shared his story with 13WHAM of his experience both as a...
Niagara County Sheriff's Office: body recovered from the lower Niagara River
A boater reported a body floating in the river just before noon Friday and the U.S. Coast Guard retrieved the body.
Buffalo man sentenced for illegal gun and possession of fentanyl
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to 3 1-2 years in prison for illegal gun, possession, and intent to sell fentanyl.
Bicyclist struck and killed by dump truck in Wheatfield identified
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — A bicyclist killed after being hit by a dump truck Thursday morning has now been identified. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office identified the victim Friday as David Meisenburg of Wheatfield. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened just before 8 a.m. in the 6700...
Former jail deputy arraigned on charges after arrest at Garth Brooks concert
A former Erie County Sheriff's Office jail deputy was arraigned Tuesday after he was arrested at the Garth Brooks concert at Highmark Stadium on July 23.
